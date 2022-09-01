ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Detroit News

Celebrate Michigan Photo Contest winners draw from state's splendor

Penelope McGinty was outdoors with her daughter on a sunny winter day when she spotted some icicles hanging from a tree outside her Clinton Township home. "They looked like they would be a crown for a queen or princes," McGinty said. "We started out taking pictures of them on her head, as a crown, and I just directed her to move them to her face."
US 103.1

Take A Look Inside This Now Abandoned Airport In Michigan

While you're getting ready to head on vacation to your next destination, I can promise you, that you won't be flying from this destination. Sitting abandoned somewhere in the wilderness of Michigan, is this now abandoned airport that is sitting, left to the elements. Abandoned Airport In Michigan. The building...
wcsx.com

Michigan Restaurant Has the No.1 Cheeseburger in the State

We’re nearing the end of summer, but that doesn’t mean it’s the end of burger season. I mean, burger season happens year-round. Do you know what’s even better than a juicy burger? An equally juice cheeseburger, of course. The staff at Yelp.com has put together a...
Grand Rapids Kids

33 of the Best Fall Festivals in Michigan for 2022

In addition to sweater weather, football games, and apple picking, fall festivals are one of the most delightful fall activities we have to look forward to in Michigan. Look carefully, and you’ll find unique celebrations popping up everywhere. The rodeo at Charlotte’s Frontier Days, the gigantic bonfire at Iron River’s celebration, and the pumpkin smashing drama at Pond Hill Farm (Harbor Springs) just scratch the surface of what’s planned for September and October in Michigan.
WILX-TV

Michigan DNR will pay you $100 per bushel of red pine cones

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Something on the ground could be worth a fun family trip and maybe a pretty penny too!. Through the end of September, the hunt is on for red pine cones with the state paying $100 for a bushel. The pine cones will be used to help the Michigan Department of Natural Resources plant trees in state forests.
interlochenpublicradio.org

Points North | Michigan Environmental News

Northern Michigan is the perfect place to be outdoors with its extensive forests and pristine rivers. The irony is, it’s also the perfect place to simulate warfare. A proposed expansion is putting some residents and the Michigan National Guard head-to-head.
The Ann Arbor News

CDC recommends masks in 18 counties, including most of mid-Michigan

Twice as many Michigan counties are at a high COVID-19 Community Level as last week, according to calculations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one of three buckets: low, medium or high. Michigan has 18 of its 83 counties in the high-risk bucket (orange), as of Thursday, Sept. 1.
