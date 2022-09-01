ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sachse, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Touch a Truck Grapevine Mills

Have you ever wanted to climb into the cab of a fire truck or pull the lever on a recycling truck or sit atop a police motorcycle – well this is your chance. At this years Touch a Truck we will have a fire truck, police vehicles, police motorcycles, police SWAT vehicle, a school bus, a recycling truck and so much more to explore up close and in person.
GRAPEVINE, TX
Kicker 102.5

Italian Food and Fast Cars at Italian CarFest in Grapevine Texas

If you love Italian food and fast cars then you need to make a road trip to Grapevine, Texas for Italian CarFest 2022, on September, 10, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. This is the largest show of premier Italian automobiles in the Southwest presented by the Italian Car Club of North Texas and the Grapevine Convention and Visitors Bureau.
GRAPEVINE, TX
fox4news.com

Motorcyclist injured in crash on 635 in Dallas

DALLAS - Part of a Dallas highway was closed for hours Saturday night while first responders investigated a crash involving a motorcycle and two cars. Police said the crash happened just before 9:30 p.m., along 635, near Royal Lane in the Lake Highlands area of Dallas. The motorcycle driver was...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Dallas woman found after going missing Sunday

DALLAS — Police say a woman that was reported missing in Dallas has been found. The police department said she was last seen driving on Victoria Avenue on Sunday morning. According to them, she may have been "confused and in need of assistance." Officers updated their report at 7...
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

'Timeless treasure': What the new silos mural means for McKinney

On Wednesday, a woman stopped to take pictures of the silos off of Virginia Street. Before her, a visual story of the soul of McKinney had been coming together over a span of weeks, and by Wednesday, the etchings on the side of the silos had become faces and figures: a young girl with a backpack sported a pair of cowgirl boots. A child held an adult’s hand while looking off into the distance. A student stared across the expanse of McKinney, looking directly into the eyes of the community before her while embracing her mother.
MCKINNEY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Storm Damage, Power Loss Closes Dallas Zoo on Labor Day

The Dallas Zoo will be closed on Labor Day due to damage caused by Sunday's storms, the park says. The park also confirmed it experienced a site-wide power outage Sunday. "Due to a strong storm this afternoon, we sustained significant tree damage, have debris in the Zoo and have a zoo-wide power outage," Zoo officials said. "Thankfully, teams have confirmed habitats are intact, animals are safe and no guest or staff injuries have been reported."
DALLAS, TX
texasoutdoorsjournal.com

UPDATE: Bois ‘d Arc Lake

Texas Parks & Wildlife Department’s lake officials says new lake is filling slowly but still no projection on opening date. Like most Texans, Dan Bennett of Pottsboro has spent most of the summer praying for rain. With oppressive heat bearing down in mid-July and much of the state locked in the grip of a bad drought, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s district fisheries biologist and others with close ties to Bois ‘d Arc Lake in Fannin County were doing a rain dance in hopes of getting some significant moisture.
FANNIN COUNTY, TX
kurv.com

Two Men Flee After Hitting And Killing Cyclist

Police are searching for two men who fled after hitting and killing a cyclist. Dallas police say a woman on her bike was crossing in the middle of the road around two a.m. when she was struck by a pickup truck. Two men got out of the black 2014 Chevy Silverado and ran from the scene. Emergency crews pronounced her dead at the scene.
DALLAS, TX
postsignal.com

Couple restores Pilot Point Victorian home

One Pilot Point couple has breathed new life into one of the city’s Victorian era houses. They have restored and sold the Victorian home at 300 E. Division St. It came with its own set of difficulties, but it also came with a few interesting discoveries. Marissa and Colton...
PILOT POINT, TX
CBS DFW

Fight in Redbird apartment complex parking lot ends in gunfire, 1 killed

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A man died on Saturday night in Dallas' Redbird neighborhood after a fight in an apartment complex parking lot ended in gunfire.Police said that on Sept. 3 at about 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call from the 6500 block of S. Cockrell Hill Road.They found out that three men had been fighting in the parking lot of an apartment complex when someone fired a gun. Juan Romero, 25, was found in the complex with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, but did not survive. It was unclear is Romero was involved in the fight or a bystander.Two apartments and vehicles were also hit by gunfire, but thankfully nobody else was injured.The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is being asked to contact Detective Joshua Romero at (214) 671-3645 or by email.
DALLAS, TX
fwtx.com

8 Things To Do in Fort Worth This Weekend

Welcome to the three-day weekend, which gives Fort Worthians ample opportunity to extend their fun. It also means the unofficial official end of summer, but in Texas, we know that’s really October. Between free events, Labor Day but with a Stockyards style twist, and enough music to go around, this holiday weekend has a little something for everyone.
FORT WORTH, TX

