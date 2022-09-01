ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Armed man wearing security uniform wanted for robbing Aurora bank

By Morgan Whitley
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dul65_0heIqYaA00

AURORA, Colo. ( KDVR ) — Police are looking for a man who robbed an Aurora bank while armed with a gun and wearing a security uniform.

According to the Aurora Police Department, officers are looking to identify a man who robbed the Commerce Bank located at 15305 East Colfax Ave. on Aug. 30 around 4:45 p.m.

Heavy police presence near train crash, barricade situation

Police said the man was armed with a gun.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jn0vW_0heIqYaA00
    Man wanted for armed robbery of an Aurora bank. (Photo: Aurora Police Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YBypd_0heIqYaA00
    Man wanted for armed robbery of an Aurora bank. (Photo: Aurora Police Department)

The suspect is described as a man between 35 to 45 years old and was wearing a light blue security uniform shirt,

Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a $2,000 reward.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 11

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Aurora, CO
City
Denver, CO
Aurora, CO
Crime & Safety
sentinelcolorado.com

Man seriously injured during early Monday shooting in east-central Aurora

AURORA | Few details were released about an unidentified man shot and wounded in east-central Aurora early Monday, police said. The man “arrived at a local hospital” at about 2:45 a.m. suffering serious injuries from a gunshot wound, police said in a social media post. The shooting occurred...
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

Arvada police looking for suspects in tree-trimming scam

ARVADA, Colo. — The Arvada Police Department (APD) said on Friday that it's looking for two people suspected of scamming senior citizens. APD said 36-year-old Amelia Tyler and 48-year-old Joseph Tyler are suspects in several thefts across the Denver metro area that target mostly elderly people by offering tree-trimming services. Both have active warrants for their arrest.
ARVADA, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers#Robbery#Police#The Commerce Bank#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS Denver

Juvenile visitor fires gunshots into home when parents 'shut down' their kids' party

Deputies found what are believed to be multiple bullet holes in a Centennial home Saturday night after the adult residents turned away a group of juvenile visitors who brought alcohol to their kids' party. The parents "shut down" to their own juveniles' party when they discovered the alcohol, according to a spokesperson from the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office. A male among the group of visiting juveniles was seen on video "leaving the house with a gun and firing it at the home," per ACSO's John Bartmann.Deputies were called to the scene in the 19700 block of East Stanford Drive at 10:20 p.m.They found multiple spent shell casings in the street in front of the home. They also discovered apparent gunshot holes in another home and vehicle in the neighborhood as well, Bartmann stated.The juvenile who fired the alleged shots is described as a Hispanic male, 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10 in height with short black or brown dreadlocks. He and the visiting group left in what it believed to be a black Volkswagen Golf. There were no reported injuries as a result of the gunfire. 
CENTENNIAL, CO
CBS News

Report of woman handing out money leads to bank robber's arrest

A 43-year-old woman was sentenced Friday to 63 months in federal prison for robbing a Denver bank less than a year ago. Georgiana Jones's arrest was helped greatly by a tipster who told an undercover officer that a woman was "handing out money" to tenants at an East Colfax motel in the days following the robbery.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Denver

Bank robber targets Commerce Bank in Aurora twice in 2 days

The same bank robber targeted the Commerce Bank in Aurora twice in two days. In the first robbery, the suspect was wearing a security uniform when he walked into the location near Colfax Avenue and Chambers on Tuesday just before 5 p.m. He verbally demanded money and showed a weapon before walking away. On Thursday, the same man, this time wearing a different outfit, robbed the same bank. Aurora police say there is a $2,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. Anyone with information regarding this crime or recognizes the suspect in the pictures is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com.
AURORA, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy