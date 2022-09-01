Armed man wearing security uniform wanted for robbing Aurora bank
AURORA, Colo. ( KDVR ) — Police are looking for a man who robbed an Aurora bank while armed with a gun and wearing a security uniform.
According to the Aurora Police Department, officers are looking to identify a man who robbed the Commerce Bank located at 15305 East Colfax Ave. on Aug. 30 around 4:45 p.m.Heavy police presence near train crash, barricade situation
Police said the man was armed with a gun.
The suspect is described as a man between 35 to 45 years old and was wearing a light blue security uniform shirt,
Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a $2,000 reward.
