Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
California governor signs landmark law for fast food workers
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday signed a nation-leading measure giving more than a half-million fast food workers more power and protections, despite the objections of restaurant owners who warned it would drive up consumers’ costs. The landmark law creates a 10-member Fast Food...
California's latest stupid reason for attacking recall elections
"The Legislature is stripping power from the voters."
SFGate
This is a cold oasis in California. Beware of 'fogburn'
There's a saying about the denizens of this foggy timber town: They don't tan. They rust. That's because it's usually so misty, so salty, and so gray here along California's far northern coast, said Don Hofacker. But sometimes, he emphasized, it does "get pretty doggone hot." "It does get extremely...
SFGate
Mill Fire races through 4,000 acres of northern Calif., injuring several
California firefighters are battling a fast-moving fire that erupted early Friday afternoon about 230 miles north of Sacramento, injuring several people and prompting the mandatory evacuation of thousands of residents. The Mill Fire, which was burning completely uncontained as of 11:11 p.m. local time, has devastated 3,921 acres of land....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Historic Black Northern California neighborhood destroyed in Mill Fire
Much of Weed's Lincoln Heights neighborhood was destroyed in the blaze.
SFGate
Northern California wildfire wipes out neighborhood with frightening speed
Jane Coolidge and her husband, Bruce, were driving past the town of Weed, California, on Friday when they saw a huge plume of black smoke. Flames had engulfed a large commercial building, and debris hit their truck as it dropped onto the highway. Falling material landed in dry grass and scrub brush, starting spot fires along both sides of the road.
California 'heat wave expected to be longer and peak even higher,' forecasters say
California is in the grips of a brutal heat wave, and meteorologists said Sunday that it's going to be even more brutal than expected.
Video: Amid blazing heat wave, freak storm batters California city
Amid the record-breaking temperatures throughout the Bay Area and the state during this prolonged heat wave, there was an interlude of truly wild weather in one part of Southern California on Sunday. In Santa Clarita, a city located about 30 miles northwest of Los Angeles, residents were baking in 110 degree weather mid-afternoon on Sunday when a surprise thunderstorm rolled in, stunning residents with thunder, driving rains and 60 mph winds. Santa Clarita, California after hitting near 110F this afternoon was just hit by a hellacious severe thunderstorm bringing 60 mph wind gusts, hail, heavy rain and frequent lightning. Incredible swings in weather in SoCal. 🎥 @ChristyRN_ pic.twitter.com/oWQCBLeff4 A video by a Santa Clarita resident captured the storm’s intensity as it showed her backyard being battered by as the wind-driven rain slammed her patio furniture and blew it into her swimming pool.
RELATED PEOPLE
SFGate
Police say 5 shot at house party in Northern California
CHICO, Calif. (AP) — Five people were shot early Saturday at a house party in Northern California, police said. All five were taken by ambulance to a hospital after the shooting broke out around 1:45 a.m., the Chico Police Department said in a statement. Three have since been released.
Map shows where Mill Fire and Mountain Fire are burning in Northern California
The Mill Fire started in Weed, a small town that's 280 miles north of San Francisco. The Mountain Fire started just outside the small community of Gazelle.
Toxic algae discovered in reservoir 30 miles southwest Lake Tahoe just in time for Labor Day
Harmful algal blooms, or HABs, can cause a range of distressing symptoms.
Why Californians are obsessed with the little-known surf town of Tofino on Vancouver Island
Everyone was talking about Tofino, so I went.
Comments / 0