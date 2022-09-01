Young man in extremely critical condition after shooting at group home in north Phoenix

Phoenix police were investigating a shooting at a group home for teens Thursday near 19th Avenue and Mountain View Road.

Police received a call around 2 a.m. about a person who was shot at a group home facility that serves teenagers from ages 16 to 20, Sgt. Brian Bower said in a media briefing. Officers found a young man with a gunshot wound, and he was taken to the hospital.

The young man had life-threatening injuries and was in extremely critical condition as of Thursday morning, Bower said.

Officers interviewed several people who were either witnesses or might have been involved in the shooting. A suspect who matched a description given by multiple witnesses was also detained, Bower said.

It is unclear how many young adults live at the facility but Bower said each unit usually has four to five residents and there are multiple units. The unidentified shooter and the young man who was shot live in the facility, according to Bower.

Detectives will be notifying the guardians of the teenagers.

Bower said it is early in the investigation and information can change. An update is expected later on Thursday.

