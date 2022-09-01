Hampton University readies for leap to challenging CAA, but Howard rivalry game comes first

Hampton University wide receiver Jadakis Bonds runs back after a drill during practice on Sept. 1. Kendall Warner/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

The adage “be careful what you wish for” doesn’t apply to Hampton University’s long-held dream to play Colonial Athletic Association football. The Pirates’ fan base, players and coaches all understand that competing in a conference at the highest level of the Football Championship Subdivision will be an enormous challenge.

“If it’s not the best conference in the FCS, it’s surely in the top two,” said Robert Prunty, who enters his fourth year as the Pirates’ head coach as they host Howard at 6 p.m. Saturday in a non-conference game at Armstrong Stadium. “When you talk about five teams being ranked in the top 25, it doesn’t get any better than that.”

For some Hampton fans, the desire to compete regularly with the schools that would become the first members of CAA football in 2007 goes back to a controversial 41-34 loss in 1998 to William & Mary. A blown call gave then-national power W&M the winning touchdown late in the game against a Hampton team ranked nationally in the FCS top five.

Over the next several years, the Pirates beat James Madison on the road in 2002 and lost closely contested FCS playoff games to William & Mary (2004) and New Hampshire (2006) — the latter on a fourth-down pass late in the final moments.

The move toward the CAA began in 1996 when the Pirates, members of the historically Black, Division II CIAA moved into Division I and joined the MEAC. In 2018, Hampton moved to the Big South to become only the second Historically Black College and University not in a historically Black conference.

Earlier this year, the Pirates became the first HBCU member of the CAA, joined weeks later by former MEAC and Big South compatriot North Carolina A&T (for 2023). But the Pirates enter the CAA at a time when their talent level is not reckoned to be as deep as the teams of the early-to-mid-2000s groups that produced three consecutive MEAC titles and put almost a dozen players on NFL rosters.

There is some veteran talent on the 2022 Pirates who will get serious looks from professional scouts. Wide receiver Jadakis Bonds has 1,716 yards and 21 touchdowns receiving the past two years, while linebacker KeShaun Moore is a force of nature on defense.

Prunty feels there is plenty of talent surrounding them on both sides of the ball, but cautions “we’re very young. We’re talented, but we’re so young, I won’t have a better judgment who can help us in games until we play Howard.”

Howard, a MEAC member, remains a big deal for the Pirates, even with the approach of the CAA schedule that begins Sept. 24 at Delaware. The “Battle For the Real HU,” which drew 17,250 to Armstrong in 2004, is an enduring passion for both schools in a rivalry 124 years old.

“I think it’s great,” Prunty said of the continuing series with the Bison. “It’s great for the alumni association, great for the fan base, great for the community and great for the university.

“A rivalry game is a great way to start the season.”

Hampton

Last season: 5-6, 3-5 Big South

Coach: Robert Prunty (fourth season, 16-17)

Standouts

Jadakis Bonds

Sr., 6-4, 200, WR

The Pirates’ explosive wideout is plenty motivated after being left off the Preseason All-CAA team despite his 124 receptions for 1,716 yards and 21 touchdowns in 21 games on his way to All-Big South honors the past two seasons.

KeShaun Moore

Sr., 6-3, 240, LB

The Pirates’ ball-hawking defensive leader was selected to the All-Big South team on the strength of his 13½ tackles for loss and 7½ sacks.

Elijah Burris

So., 5-10, 205, RB

Named the Big South Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2021, Burris displayed his versatility by rushing for 640 yards and six touchdowns and catching 12 passes out of the backfield.

Ali Shockley

Sr., 6-5, 185, DB

The team leader in tackles with 89, Shockley was a rare bright spot in the secondary in 2021 with his six pass breakups.

Axel Perez

Sr., 6-1, 180, PK

He made 10 of 11 field-goal tries, including one from 43 yards, on his way to All-Big South honors, while averaging 38.4 yards per punt and 52.7 yards per kickoff.

Storylines

Three-way battle at quarterback

Replacing Jett Duffey’s 2,547 yards passing and 15 touchdowns, along with his 439 yards rushing and 10 TDs, will be no easy task. Prunty said that the battle for the starting spot among Duffey’s backup, Chris Zellous, Houston transfer Sofian Massoud and JuCo transfer Malcolm Mays was “a dead heat” and a “game-time decision” as the season opener approached.

Rivalry games at home

While the “Battle of the Bay” rotates back to Norfolk State this year, three of the Pirates’ most attractive games will be played at Armstrong Stadium, where several thousand seats have been added in one end zone. The Pirates open by hosting longtime rival Howard in the “Battle for the Real HU” and will play in-state CAA rivals William & Mary and Richmond at home.

Transfer power

Players the Pirates snagged from the portal this year come from schools including Syracuse, Houston, Dayton and James Madison. But Villanova, where linebacker Qwahsin Townsel made 71 tackles last year, and Texas’ Kilgore Junior College, where Malcolm Mays threw for 2,772 yards and 26 touchdowns, might have provided two of the biggest contributors.

The defense must get better

Although the Pirates averaged a healthy 28 points per game in 2021, they too often could not stop their opponents. The defense allowed almost 32 points per contest and more than 270 yards per game passing. They played far too often with their backs against the wall, and unsuccessfully, as opponents scored 42 of 48 times in the red zone. New defensive coordinator Chris Cosh, who held that position at several Power Five schools, will look to reverse that tide.

The Suffolk connection

The Pirates’ roster includes seven players from Suffolk representing all four of the city’s public high schools. The top two returning tacklers, linebackers KeShaun Moore (Nansemond-Suffolk) and DeAndre Faulk (Lakeland), lead the defense, while Norfolk State transfer Kevin Johnson (Nansemond River) and Darron Butts (King’s Fork) will contribute by rushing and returning kicks.

Schedule

Sept. 3 vs. Howard, 6 p.m.

Sept. 10 vs. Tuskegee, 6 p.m.

Sept. 17 at Norfolk State, 2 p.m.

Sept. 24 at Delaware, 2 p.m.

Oct. 8 vs. Maine, 2 p.m.

Oct. 15 at Albany, 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 22 vs. Richmond 2 p.m.

Oct. 29 at Villanova, 1 p.m.

Nov. 5 vs. William & Mary, 1 p.m.

Nov. 12 vs. Elon, 1 p.m.

Nov. 19 at Towson, 1 p.m.