Post Register
Spirit of Boise pays tribute to longtime KTVB meteorologist Larry Gebert
Pilots at the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic on Friday honored longtime morning meteorologist Larry Gebert, who passed away earlier this year. Gebert spent many years covering the annual balloon festival and countless other community events.
Post Register
Watch: Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic's Nite Glow
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A fan favorite of the Spirit of Balloon Classic is taking place at Ann Morrison Park Friday night. The event is choreographed to music from Town Square Media and includes a "popcorn display" where balloons fire up their burners individually and together on cue. Got...
Arbiter Online
Why do we celebrate Boise Pride in September?
Boise Pride is hosting its 33rd annual Pride Festival from Sept. 9-11 featuring new local, national and global recognized talent. Donald Williamson, the executive director of Boise Pride and the Boise Pride Festival, shared that the main goal of the festival is to show the LGBTQIA+ community that they have support.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Cocolalla couple spins way to big win
Standing there in front of the "Big Wheel" on Thursday, Jay Kassebaum still wasn't sure if his wife believes they won an Idaho Lottery game. "I told the wife 'OK, we gotta go to Boise because we just won a Big Spin," Kassebaum recounted Thursday shortly before he took his turn on the wheel to see what his total prize would be. "We have to go spin the big wheel. And honestly, we're standing here in front of it, and I don't think she still believes me."
City of Boise considers film permit ordinance
BOISE, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Everyone knows Napoleon Dynamite was filmed in Idaho, but other than that, the list of big movies filmed in the Gem State is short and filled with films from the 20th century. The most famous recent movie filmed in Boise just might be 2013’s The To Do List, a raunchy coming-of-age story starring Aubrey Plaza.
Triple-digit temperatures: normal or not for September?
BOISE, Idaho — Temperatures continue to sizzle into September. Saturday's high temp of 102° in Boise set a new record high temperature for the day; the previous record was set in 1931 and tied in 2007. This also takes the triple-digit tally up to 25 days for 2022, but from the looks of the KTVB 7 Day Forecast, that tally will likely continue to go up and more daily records are in jeopardy this week.
Why Idaho’s Favorite Fast Food Burger Restaurant Is a Total Joke
You don’t try to make a habit of eating fast food, but sometimes the day doesn’t just play out the way you thought it would. A last-minute meeting popped up at work and kept you in the office longer than you had planned. You want to get food on the table for the family as quickly as possible, so you hit a drive-through. No time for a proper sit-down meal between commitments? Grab a value meal. You discover that the food you were planning to make for dinner has gone bad. Fast food is so much easier than grocery shopping for new ingredients!
boisestatepublicradio.org
This gold mining exhibit helps to ‘unerase’ Idaho’s Chinese history
In the 19th century, when gold mining was all the rage in the west, thousands of Chinese miners settled into what become known as The Gem State. “It's easy to forget that our beautiful Chinatowns are gone now,” said Pei-Lin Yu, Fulbright Senior Research Fellow at Boise State’s Department of Anthropology. “We used to have enormous Chinatowns. They're gone, and we're lucky to have some archeological sites that we can learn from.”
Former refugees grow, supply produce for seven child daycares
BOISE, Idaho — Students usually grow their skills in the classroom, but this time they are growing them in the garden. "It helps to foster a sense of where their food comes from. That connection to it and their expansion on food," Nutrition Works program monitor Kelli Jeffress said.
Idaho Town Ranked “Coolest Small Town in Idaho” … Do You Agree?
Far & Wide recently updated their list of America's Coolest Small Towns by State — and you won’t believe what city they chose for Idaho. Of course, Boise is the coolest city (I’m not biased or anything). But Boise isn’t in the running for this because there’s...
bronconationnews.com
Rains: Hank Bachmeier deserves another start Friday against New Mexico
This probably won’t be a popular opinion amongst Bronco Nation, and that’s fine. I get it. But I’ll say it anyway: Hank Bachmeier deserves another chance. Was Bachmeier bad in the season opener at Oregon State? Yes. Was he a huge reason the Broncos fell into an early three-score hole and couldn’t recover? Yes. Did Taylen Green play better and show the promise that has many excited about his future? Yes.
Arbiter Online
BREAKING: Boise State safety Isaiah Bradford arrested for driving under the influence
This article was updated on Sunday, Sept. 4 at 8:01 p.m. to correct the statement saying Bradford was the second Boise State football player to be charged with a DUI this year. This article was updated on Sunday, Sept. 4 at 8:09 p.m. to include a statement from Boise State.
Man killed and another injured outside Nampa restaurant
BOISE, Idaho — Two people were shot and one man died Thursday night in the parking lot near several restaurants and a movie theater in Nampa. Officers with the Nampa Police Department continue to investigate on Friday. The department said officers were called at about 8:51 p.m. Thursday to...
Why to Close Your Eyes as You Drive Through the Ugliest Town in Idaho
Idaho is one of the most beautiful natural states you will ever see. One of the things that makes it so pretty is how much of it is untouched, and some parts look like they should be screen savors. The mountains, the lakes, the canyons, the rivers, and all of it combined make for a sight to see and a state many circle as must visit to take in the beauty. Many of the towns and cities are beautiful as well. Boise has a beautiful backdrop with the mountains, and Twin Falls sits between mountains in the distance, with the canyon running on the north side to compliment it all. With so much beauty, a word you rarely hear to describe Idaho is ugly, but that word is used to describe one such town in the gem state.
Over 750 people working on Four Corners fire
BOISE, Idaho — The Four Corners Fire west of Lake Cascade is still burning after lightning struck the area on Aug. 13. As of Friday evening, the fire is over 13,000 acres and 34% contained. This is Pila Malolo’s third day on the fire. He said the combination of high temperatures and low humidity has made containing the fire difficult.
Boise Fans Reacts To Embarrassing Bronco Football Loss on ESPN
The summer is over, and college football season has begun. Someone forgot to tell the coaching staff at Boise State that they were playing an opponent that could embarrass them on national television. In fact, the Broncos were embarrassed Saturday night, losing to an Oregon State team 34-17. The game was not as close as the score indicated. The Beavers dropped several balls that were sure touchdowns.
Idaho man with 12 lifetime DUIs receives life sentence, with possibility of parole after 13
BOISE, Idaho — A man found guilty of felony driving under the influence five times, and a total of 12 lifetime DUIs, is going to prison for at least 13 years. Ada County District Judge Peter Barton on Friday sentenced 54-year-old Kent Sams of Nampa to life in prison, with the possibility of parole after serving the 13-year fixed portion of his sentence.
5 Events Happening in the Magic Valley and Boise this Coming Weekend
School is back in full swing, but the summer heat remains. It makes for getting out on weekends a little warm, but still nice enough to get outside and attend any events, go kayaking, fishing, or camping while it still lasts. Labor Day is over a week away, and many may be resting this weekend to prepare for one final summer blowout weekend, but why wait and let the weather go to waste? There are events taking place this weekend to get you out of the house and have some fun. Here are the events taking place around Twin Falls this weekend, and even one in Boise.
Cougar Island Among Payette Lake Properties Up for Bid at Live Auction Later This Month
MCCALL, ID - On September 14, the Idaho Department of Lands will host live auctions for several properties around Payette Lake. According to the IDL, the auction includes Cougar Island, which may be purchased as an entire island or as five individual lots, which ever brings in more to the endowment beneficiary. Two non-lake front lots will also be auctioned.
Southwest District Health issues health advisory after cyanobacteria found in Lake Lowell
BOISE, Idaho — Southwest District Health (SWDH) has issued a health advisory for Lake Lowell, citing high concentrations of cyanobacteria in the water. Cyanobacteria produce toxins in the water that are harmful to people, pets and livestock. Those with liver or kidney damage may face an increased risk of illness, and should take extra precautions when recreating in or near the body of water.
