Read full article on original website
Related
manchesterinklink.com
Outside money tries to influence federal elections in NH
A long time ago, the citizens of New Hampshire chose who they wanted to represent them. The state’s people have always had an appetite for retail politics with handshakes, street walks and questions answered while looking at the candidate’s eyes. Retail politics is still practiced with a passion...
NHPR
Give Back NH: Hospice Help Foundation
Give Back New Hampshire is a bi-weekly segment that spotlights New Hampshire nonprofit organizations. It airs every other Monday during Morning Edition.
WMUR.com
NH Business: How is New Hampshire responding to the state's child care shortage?
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire businesses have supported the creation of a $3.1 million child care center so parents can drop of their kids while they head to work. How will this center help the Granite State, and what else needs to be done to improve New Hampshire's child care resources?
Did You Know There’s Only One Outback Steakhouse in New Hampshire?
If you are craving a bloomin' onion, well you may be surprised to find out there are not many Outback Steakhouses in New England. That is right, there are 10 locations in Massachusetts, 6 in Connecticut, and only one in New Hampshire (so if you are in Maine, you will have a bit of a drive since there are none around).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
These Are 10 of the Best Towns in New Hampshire, According to Locals
Oh boy did people have thoughts about this one, and understandably so. We recently went on Facebook to ask what you think the best town in the Granite State is. Over 200 comments poured in from locals eager to vouch for their beloved town, city, and community. After all, there are some nice places to live in here in New Hampshire, and we truly are lucky to live where we do.
15 Hilarious Street Name Signs in New Hampshire to Make You Do a Double-Take
Ever drive by a street sign and go "wow, I need that"?. No, I am not talking about stealing street signs. I am talking about the hilarious street names that you pass by and laugh out loud. I was always so jealous of the people who grew up on these...
NHPR
As N.H. Republicans ready for primary, Democrats work to push abortion rights to center of campaign
With meaningful Democratic primaries all but non-existent in New Hampshire this primary season, the unsettled Republican nomination contests have filled the state’s political landscape for months. But with primary day less than two weeks out, top Democratic candidates in the state are working to refocus voters attention on abortion rights, an issue they see as critical to voters and their party’s success in November.
The Five Best ‘Hole in the Wall’ Restaurants in All of New Hampshire
I certainly have nothing against big chain restaurants! Often times they have bigger kitchens and are better able to accommodate folks with dietary restrictions, which is really important these days. Just look at the 100 Grill, they basically give each patron an allergy test before you are seated! It's excellent!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bostonians Say the Most Stunning Spots in New England Are in New Hampshire and Maine
New England beauty is just one of so many reasons we live here, love it here, and get visitors from around the world here. This is our playground!. But where are the prettiest, most stunning places of them all? According to Boston.com, New Hampshire’s White Mountains hold the #1 spot for the most gorgeous scenery. And get this: that number one answer is coming from Bostonians and others who read Boston.com.
NH’s GOP 1st Congressional District Primary Tightens Up
The Republican First Congressional District race has tightened up, with Matt Mowers and Karoline Leavitt in a statistical tie in a UNH Survey Center poll, but "undecided" still has a slight lead. The new poll of 1,993 voters showed Mowers at 26%, Leavitt at 24%, and undecided with 25% and...
NHPR
N.H. AG's office investigates anonymous mailers sent in 2nd Congressional District race
The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office is investigating anonymous political mailers sent to voters in the 2nd Congressional District. The mailers were produced by Reynolds DeWalt, a Democrat-affiliated printing company based in New Bedford, Mass., according to the Attorney General’s Office, but they do not identify the person or entity responsible for the advertising, as required by state and federal law. They promoted Republican Bob Burns and cast doubt on another Republican candidate, Keene Mayor George Hansel.
These Are the 20 Most Under-the-Radar Restaurants in New Hampshire
Have you ever said this sentence, "wait, you have never eaten there?!" You know what I am talking about. The hole in the wall restaurant that you love but no one else knows of it. The restaurant 20 miles away from everything but has the BEST food. Or even the restaurant just off the beaten path that not enough people go to.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHPR
How the EPA’s new proposed rule for PFAS chemicals could help with cleanup in N.H.
PFAS – a group of widely used man-made chemicals found in waterproof fabrics, food containers, and firefighting foam — have contaminated water in communities across the state. There’s evidence that exposure to the so-called “forever chemicals” can lead to negative health effects, like kidney cancer and abnormally high cholesterol.
Upper Valley vet warns about respiratory illness circulating among dogs in New Hampshire￼
The disease has in some cases been fatal, and details like mortality rate, spread and case counts remain unknown. Read the story on VTDigger here: Upper Valley vet warns about respiratory illness circulating among dogs in New Hampshire￼.
NHPR
With the primaries here, a lot still up in the air for statewide races in Massachusetts
Many voters have already cast their ballots, but Tuesday is primary day in Massachusetts, with big races across the state. There’s no drama at the top of the Democratic ballot. Attorney General Maura Healey is headed for victory over state Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz, who suspended her campaign months ago.
kisswtlz.com
Transcript: Deval Patrick on “Face the Nation”
The following is the transcript of an interview with former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick that aired Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, on “Face the Nation.”. MAJOR GARRETT: Welcome back to Face The Nation, we turn now to Deval Patrick, former governor of Massachusetts, who before that led the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division during the Clinton administration. He joins us this morning from Richmond, Massachusetts. Governor, thanks for making time. Good to see you.
Do You Live in One of the 10 Safest Places in New Hampshire?
We all take safety seriously, right? That includes when it comes to personal safety and where we choose to live. But ever wonder how your town rates when it comes to the safest places in your state? Or if you're planning on moving or visiting the area, you might just want to know that answer, too.
WMUR.com
Community College System of New Hampshire receives grant to grow apprenticeship program
The U.S. Department of Labor awarded the Community College System of New Hampshire a grant to expand their apprenticeship program. The $5.8 million grant to ApprenticeshipNH will grow their "Registered Apprenticeship" program. ApprenticeshipNH high school grant manager Anne Banks said they are "beyond thrilled" to have the additional funding for...
fallriverreporter.com
What to watch for in Tuesday’s Massachusetts primary elections
STATE HOUSE, BOSTON, SEPT. 3, 2022…..Voters in November will choose the first new governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general in eight years, and the first new auditor since President Barack Obama’s first term. On the road to those big decisions, they will narrow the fields in Tuesday’s primary election.
Warning: These Restaurant Orders Named ‘Unhealthiest’ in New England
Sometimes it's nice to get out to eat rather than staying in and cooking. Going out to eat puts you in a different atmosphere, and allows you not to have any dishes to clean up when you finish eating. The majority of people know that eating out is not always...
Comments / 4