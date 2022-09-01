Read full article on original website
Real estate prices, rising rents, put pressure on University of Montana, Montana State
Escalating rents in Montana are putting pressure on campus housing, and both flagship universities are at or near capacity as the school year begins. Montana State University in Bozeman said it has not found a correlation between high campus housing demand and inaccessible real estate in the community, but according to the U.S. Census Bureau, […] The post Real estate prices, rising rents, put pressure on University of Montana, Montana State appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MSU Offers New “Agritourism Fellows Program”
BOZEMAN — The College of Agriculture at Montana State University is accepting applications for a new leadership program focused on sustainable agriculture and agritourism. The Montana Agritourism Fellows Program: Developing Leaders to Advance Sustainable Agritourism is designed to establish and train leaders who will communicate and promote sustainable agriculture topics to farmers, ranchers, professionals and communities. The inaugural cohort will consist of 12 fellows, and applications are due by Saturday, Oct. 1.
Montana Has Some of the Worst Air Quality in the World Today
Currently, China and India have cleaner air than we do. Wildfire smoke got serious this weekend and Montana has some of the worst air quality on the entire planet right now when it comes to particulate matter. It's unhealthy in dozens of locations across the state. Saturday wasn't great but...
KULR8
Watch Now: 2022 Montana State Bobcats Gold Rush entrance from the rodeo team view
Ever wondered what it's like to lead the Bobcats football team onto the field from horseback? The Montana State rodeo team showed us what it looks like.
After Gold Rush win, should Montana State's glass be half full or half empty?
BOZEMAN — Brent Vigen chuckled when asked about Tommy Mellott’s 17-yard touchdown run near the end of Saturday’s football game. Mellott and his Montana State teammate Lane Sumner lined up in a pistol formation with 4 minutes, 20 seconds left in their season opener against McNeese State. Mellott took the snap and turned left. Sumner ran right. Always quick on his feet, Mellott immediately sprinted to the left side, found a hole, received some good blocks and found the end zone from 17 yards out.
Frontier roundup: Montana Tech clamps down on Carroll; Rocky falters at home
BUTTE — In a matchup between Frontier Conference rivals looking to stay unbeaten, Montana Tech clamped down on Carroll for a 26-10 victory on a hot Saturday afternoon at Bob Green Field at Alumni Coliseum. It was the Orediggers’ first win over Carroll since 2017. The teams were...
In MSU’s Subzero Lab, NASA Research with Down-to-Earth Benefits
BOZEMAN — On a recent summer afternoon when temperatures simmered in the 90s, the inside of a lab at Montana State University felt more like midnight in January, with ice crystals hanging in the air and glinting as if in moonlight. The ceiling of a cold chamber in MSU’s...
Bozeman local lands a role on the big screen
Dawn carries her bold Montana roots with her to every movie set she's been on. But, she says it hasn't always been easy.
Price For Popular Bozeman Restaurant Drops By Over $100K
A popular restaurant in Bozeman that was listed for sale last month is still on the market. The Nova Cafe was originally listed for sale for $700,000 at the beginning of August. We were surprised to see that the asking price has dropped by over $100,000. The new asking price is $599,000 with a lease in place.
Check Out New Photos Showcasing Yellowstone Repair Efforts
The Yellowstone National Park recently released a slew of new photos showcasing the repairs being down on Old Gardiner Road and Northeast Entrance Road. Superintendent Cam Sholly said in a press release on the photos:. "Efforts to reconnect to these communities are on schedule and exceeding expectations," Sholly said. "We...
Bozeman fugitive in custody
BOZEMAN, Mont. — UPDATE: Christopher Bias was taken into custody at 11 p.m. Thursday east of Big Timber. Officials around Gallatin County are searching for 44-year-old Christopher Bias. Bias is considered armed and dangerous and is an immediate danger to particular individuals in the Gallatin Valley. The Manhattan Police...
This Delicious Montana-Made Treat is World Famous
Many popular products that are made in Montana are used by people all over the world, but did you know about this award-winning sweet treat?. The caramel that's made at Béquet Confections in Bozeman, Montana is some of the best in the world. In fact, Béquet Confections has won eight highly prestigious national awards. The company's Gourmet Celtic Sea Salt Caramel won the Gold Award in the Confectionary category in the 2022 Sofi Awards.
Search and rescue teams called out Thursday for lost person in Fairy Lake area
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Search and rescue teams were called out to the Fairy Lake area for a lost person Thursday. Gallatin County Dispatch received a call at 5:30 pm Thursday from Park County about the lost person. Deputies with the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office learned that around 10:00 am, two...
Bozeman beginning process to update Short-term rental policy
Tourism is a big driver of Bozeman’s economy. Now the city of Bozeman is looking to tackle its short-term rental policies as many homes throughout the valley sit empty.
Spike strips deployed during high speed chase in Bozeman
BOZEMAN - A Labor Day weekend traffic stop turned into a high speed chase in Bozeman Sunday afternoon. Bozeman Police say an officer on special weekend detail tried to initiate a traffic stop on a car on the 1100 block of North 19th Avenue around 4 p.m. The car did not stop, instead fleeing north along the road. The officer pursued the vehicle, and dispatch told them it was reported stolen.
