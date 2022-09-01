ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Montanan

Real estate prices, rising rents, put pressure on University of Montana, Montana State

Escalating rents in Montana are putting pressure on campus housing, and both flagship universities are at or near capacity as the school year begins. Montana State University in Bozeman said it has not found a correlation between high campus housing demand and inaccessible real estate in the community, but according to the U.S. Census Bureau, […] The post Real estate prices, rising rents, put pressure on University of Montana, Montana State appeared first on Daily Montanan.
BOZEMAN, MT
KSEN AM 1150

MSU Offers New “Agritourism Fellows Program”

BOZEMAN — The College of Agriculture at Montana State University is accepting applications for a new leadership program focused on sustainable agriculture and agritourism. The Montana Agritourism Fellows Program: Developing Leaders to Advance Sustainable Agritourism is designed to establish and train leaders who will communicate and promote sustainable agriculture topics to farmers, ranchers, professionals and communities. The inaugural cohort will consist of 12 fellows, and applications are due by Saturday, Oct. 1.
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

After Gold Rush win, should Montana State's glass be half full or half empty?

BOZEMAN — Brent Vigen chuckled when asked about Tommy Mellott’s 17-yard touchdown run near the end of Saturday’s football game. Mellott and his Montana State teammate Lane Sumner lined up in a pistol formation with 4 minutes, 20 seconds left in their season opener against McNeese State. Mellott took the snap and turned left. Sumner ran right. Always quick on his feet, Mellott immediately sprinted to the left side, found a hole, received some good blocks and found the end zone from 17 yards out.
MY 103.5

Price For Popular Bozeman Restaurant Drops By Over $100K

A popular restaurant in Bozeman that was listed for sale last month is still on the market. The Nova Cafe was originally listed for sale for $700,000 at the beginning of August. We were surprised to see that the asking price has dropped by over $100,000. The new asking price is $599,000 with a lease in place.
97.1 KISS FM

Check Out New Photos Showcasing Yellowstone Repair Efforts

The Yellowstone National Park recently released a slew of new photos showcasing the repairs being down on Old Gardiner Road and Northeast Entrance Road. Superintendent Cam Sholly said in a press release on the photos:. "Efforts to reconnect to these communities are on schedule and exceeding expectations," Sholly said. "We...
GARDINER, MT
NBCMontana

Bozeman fugitive in custody

BOZEMAN, Mont. — UPDATE: Christopher Bias was taken into custody at 11 p.m. Thursday east of Big Timber. Officials around Gallatin County are searching for 44-year-old Christopher Bias. Bias is considered armed and dangerous and is an immediate danger to particular individuals in the Gallatin Valley. The Manhattan Police...
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

This Delicious Montana-Made Treat is World Famous

Many popular products that are made in Montana are used by people all over the world, but did you know about this award-winning sweet treat?. The caramel that's made at Béquet Confections in Bozeman, Montana is some of the best in the world. In fact, Béquet Confections has won eight highly prestigious national awards. The company's Gourmet Celtic Sea Salt Caramel won the Gold Award in the Confectionary category in the 2022 Sofi Awards.
BOZEMAN, MT
KULR8

Spike strips deployed during high speed chase in Bozeman

BOZEMAN - A Labor Day weekend traffic stop turned into a high speed chase in Bozeman Sunday afternoon. Bozeman Police say an officer on special weekend detail tried to initiate a traffic stop on a car on the 1100 block of North 19th Avenue around 4 p.m. The car did not stop, instead fleeing north along the road. The officer pursued the vehicle, and dispatch told them it was reported stolen.
KSEN AM 1150

KSEN AM 1150

