Atlanta, GA

Police In Atlanta Reopen Murder Investigation Of Princella Eppes

The Atlanta Police Department has reopened the murder case of 22-year-old Princella Eppes, according to Fox5 Atlanta. Eppes was shot to death in Atlanta, Georgia inside of her apartment in 1990. Eppes was found dead at the Earle Apartments on North Highland Avenue on July 9, 1990. She had been...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

The Tex McIver case: Malice murder | Episode 3

ATLANTA — Listen to Intent: The Tex McIver Case on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and Stitcher. In fall of 2016, Dani Jo Carter, a close friend of Tex and Diane McIver spoke publicly for the first time since the tragedy that would change the lives of the couple forever.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Two people shot in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after two people were shot in southwest Atlanta on Saturday afternoon. Police responded to 259 Rosser St. SW in response to a person shot call around 4:33 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located one male who was shot in the arm. A short time later, officers say they located another man who was grazed about a block away.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
11Alive

Atlanta Police launch death investigation in Buckhead

ATLANTA — Police are working to learn how a body ended up near a northeast Atlanta condo complex in Buckhead. Atlanta Police said the person was found dead along Pine Heights Drive off Lenox Road Northeast. This is by the Lenox Heights Condo community, near the Lenox Village shopping plaza.
ATLANTA, GA
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Atlanta Black Pride celebrates inclusivity, honors diversity

Atlanta Black Pride celebrates inclusivity, honors diversity. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Members of the community say Atlanta is LGBTQI+ friendly. via IFTTT. Note from...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Man found dead in front yard of Suwanee home, police say

SUWANEE, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police are investigating Monday after a man was found stabbed to death in the front yard of a Suwanee home. According to police, the victim is believed to be in his 40s. They have no motive or suspects in the case. Officers responded around...
SUWANEE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Two women robbed at gun point leaving popular Atlanta night club

ATLANTA - Two women say they are thankful to be alive after they were robbed at gunpoint while leaving a popular late night club. Atlanta police confirm they are looking into the incident. "I just don’t feel safe. I just don’t know what to trust after this," one of the...
ATLANTA, GA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TheDailyBeast

Atlanta Cop Accused of Terrorizing Black Family With Gun, Racial Slurs

A now-former Atlanta cop has been slammed with multiple felony charges for pointing a gun and yelling racial slurs—while in uniform—at a Black couple and their children who were stopped at a traffic light.Atlanta police initially told local outlet WSB-TV Atlanta that Officer Robert Malone, who is white, had been placed on paid administrative leave after the disturbing May incident, then confirmed that Malone submitted his resignation in July.On May 5, Courtney Harris said she, her boyfriend Quinton Rogers, and their three kids were waiting for the light to change at an intersection after leaving the BeltLine, a miles-long trail...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Guide to Atlanta's Dragon Con 2022 | What to know

ATLANTA — Lovers of science fiction and fantasy are gathering for the 35th Dragon Con in Atlanta on Labor Day weekend starting Thursday. Here's a guide for those traveling to the event and those trying to avoid the chaos. What is Dragon Con?. The multi-genre and pop culture convention...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Man found shot dead in street, Atlanta police looking for shooter

Police identify man accused of stabbing employee in Macy’s at Mall of Georgia. Police identify man accused of stabbing employee in Macy’s at Mall of Georgia. Actress Lisa Raye McCoy and producer Tanya Sam stopped by CBS 46 to talk about their new film 'Single Not Searching.'. 911...
ATLANTA, GA
