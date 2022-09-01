Read full article on original website
17-year-old shot in the leg in Franklin, police say
FRANKLIN, Va. — A 17-year-old person from Isle of Wight County was shot in the leg in Franklin Saturday evening, according to police. The shooting happened in the 1900 block of Harris Street, the Franklin Police Department said. Officers responded to the area around 7:45 p.m. and found that...
Police: Man shot and killed in Suffolk Sunday afternoon
NORFOLK, Va. — A man was shot and killed in Suffolk Sunday afternoon, according to Suffolk Police. A spokesperson said that around 3:30 p.m., their emergency dispatchers received several calls saying shots had been fired in the area of South Saratoga Street. They then received other calls telling them that an adult male had been shot and was lying between several buildings in the 300 block of South Saratoga Street.
Chesterfield County Police find human remains along Route 1
Chesterfield police are investigating human remains that were found Sunday.
Police identify Suffolk man killed in Sunday shooting
A man was shot and killed in Suffolk Sunday afternoon, according to authorities. The Suffolk 911 Center received several calls for shots being fired in the area of South Saratoga Street at 3:29 p.m.
2 people hurt in late-night Oceanfront shooting in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two people were shot on Sunday in Virginia Beach, according to the police department. The shooting happened a few minutes before midnight in the 1600 block of Atlantic Avenue. That's about a block from the Dairy Queen on the Oceanfront. Lt. Brad Wesseler said two...
PHOTOS: Vehicle nearly falls on I-95 after 18-year-old evades police in Richmond
A vehicle crash with an impact that sent a sedan from West Baker Street alongside I-64 onto the retaining wall, along the interstate precariously on its side is causing delays as crews remove it from the dangerous location on Sunday.
Man shot, killed on Military Highway in Norfolk identified
A man that was shot and killed Sunday morning, September 4, 2022, has been identified by police. No suspect information has been released and the investigation is ongoing.
Police: Body found near wood line along Route 1 in Chesterfield
A body was discovered in the woods along Route 1 in Chesterfield County Sunday afternoon, according to police.
At least 20 people were shot in Hampton Roads over the weekend
NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: Monday afternoon at 12:30 p.m., a few minutes after this article was published, a spokesperson for the Norfolk Police Department changed the record to say only one person was shot on 18th Bay Street, instead of three people. That brought the total count down from 22 victims to 20 victims.
No charges after 11-year-old killed in Virginia crash
All passengers in the Kia were left with serious injuries from the crash and were taken to Southside Memorial Hospital in Petersburg, police said. An 11-year-old girl who was seat belted, and sitting in the back seat at the time of the crash, died as a result of the incident.
19-year-old injured following shooting in Suffolk
According to police, officers responded to a call just before 9:20 p.m. in reference to a female suffering from a gunshot wound entering the Supreme Gas Station in the 400 block of East Washington Street.
York County searching for armed and dangerous suspect
According to police, the suspect is out on foot in the area of Dare Road and Lakeside Drive. The Sheriff's Office has both deputies and a K9 tracking in the area.
Police seek info after 19-year-old found with gunshot wound in Suffolk
SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk police are seeking information about a shooting incident after a woman was injured Saturday evening. Emergency dispatchers received a 911 call at 9:19 p.m. about a 19-year-old with a gunshot wound who had walked into the Supreme Gas Station in the 400 block of East Washington Street.
Man killed in Newport News shooting
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police are investigating a homicide after a shooting late Saturday evening. Just after 10 p.m., an acoustic sensor called a Shotspotter activated in the 800 block of 33rd Street, indicating to police that a shooting had happened there. Officers were dispatched to the area and found a man with gunshot wounds.
6 injured in shooting at Richmond park, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett
Six people were injured in a shooting at a park on Richmond's Southside Saturday evening, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.
Three people shot at baby shower in Richmond, sources say
According to the Richmond Police Department, officers responded to the 2700 block of Bainbridge Street at around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3 for a report of a shooting. Three people were found shot at the scene, all of whom have injuries that are considered non-life-threatening.
Fire forces residents out of Richmond apartments
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Four people were forced out of a Richmond apartment complex after a fire early Monday. Firefighters were called to the scene on Southwood Parkway around 3 a.m. Fire officials say the flames were mostly contained to a unit on the second floor. There’s currently no information...
2 dead, 5 hurt in Norfolk mass shooting on Killam Ave.
Norfolk Police say two people have died following a mass shooting on Killam Ave., near ODU, overnight. Five others were also shot. Norfolk State University says several of those shot are NSU students.
Child dies after car crash in Sussex County
SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating a car crash that left a child dead and several other people hurt on Sunday. According to a news release, the crash happened on Blue Star Highway in Sussex County shortly before 4:30 p.m. The driver of a 2009 converted...
Thieves got away with two cars within less than one hour, Norfolk family says
NORFOLK, Va. — A family in Norfolk is sounding the alarm and warning the community about car theft. Doorbell camera footage shows a team of suspects taking off with two of their cars in less than an hour time frame. Although car thefts have been trending up in Norfolk,...
