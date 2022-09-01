ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James City County, VA

13News Now

17-year-old shot in the leg in Franklin, police say

FRANKLIN, Va. — A 17-year-old person from Isle of Wight County was shot in the leg in Franklin Saturday evening, according to police. The shooting happened in the 1900 block of Harris Street, the Franklin Police Department said. Officers responded to the area around 7:45 p.m. and found that...
FRANKLIN, VA
13News Now

Police: Man shot and killed in Suffolk Sunday afternoon

NORFOLK, Va. — A man was shot and killed in Suffolk Sunday afternoon, according to Suffolk Police. A spokesperson said that around 3:30 p.m., their emergency dispatchers received several calls saying shots had been fired in the area of South Saratoga Street. They then received other calls telling them that an adult male had been shot and was lying between several buildings in the 300 block of South Saratoga Street.
13News Now

At least 20 people were shot in Hampton Roads over the weekend

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: Monday afternoon at 12:30 p.m., a few minutes after this article was published, a spokesperson for the Norfolk Police Department changed the record to say only one person was shot on 18th Bay Street, instead of three people. That brought the total count down from 22 victims to 20 victims.
NORFOLK, VA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
13News Now

Man killed in Newport News shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police are investigating a homicide after a shooting late Saturday evening. Just after 10 p.m., an acoustic sensor called a Shotspotter activated in the 800 block of 33rd Street, indicating to police that a shooting had happened there. Officers were dispatched to the area and found a man with gunshot wounds.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
NBC12

Fire forces residents out of Richmond apartments

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Four people were forced out of a Richmond apartment complex after a fire early Monday. Firefighters were called to the scene on Southwood Parkway around 3 a.m. Fire officials say the flames were mostly contained to a unit on the second floor. There’s currently no information...
RICHMOND, VA
13News Now

Child dies after car crash in Sussex County

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating a car crash that left a child dead and several other people hurt on Sunday. According to a news release, the crash happened on Blue Star Highway in Sussex County shortly before 4:30 p.m. The driver of a 2009 converted...
SUSSEX COUNTY, VA
