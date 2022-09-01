Ryan Phillippe Leaps Into Podcasting With Hollywood Stunt History Series From Wheelhouse DNA

EXCLUSIVE : Ryan Phillippe is throwing himself into the podcast business.

The actor, best known for starring in films such as Cruel Intentions and Crash , is to host and executive producer a series delving into the history of Hollywood’s stunt performers.

Phillippe, who starred in USA Network series Shooter and has upcoming films such as Summit Fever and American Murderer , has teamed with Wheelhouse DNA on The Fall Guys (w/t).

It comes as part of a content pact with the company, part of Brent Montgomery’s empire that produces podcasts such as Locked In with Alex Warren and Spotify’s Internet Urban Legends as well as Facebook series Cookin’ with Brooklyn .

The series will feature interviews with actors, producers, technicians, directors and legendary stunt performers and will highlight the often-overlooked heroes of moviemaking and the artform that has been a crucial component of film and television for more than a century. The Fall Guys will also analyze the physical and mental toll stunt performing takes on the body, spotlighting the men and women who put their lives on the line for the sake of entertainment.

Wheelhouse DNA is currently taking the series to prospective buyers.

“Stunt performers drop audiences directly into the action and the thrill of movies, yet their job is to remain invisible,” said Phillippe. “These incredible, fearless people are integral to everything that brings a film to life and I’m happy that through this podcast we will be able to spotlight them for a change, and honor their artistry and sacrifices, all done in the name of creating movie magic.”

Wheelhouse DNA Managing Director Fanny Baudry added, “While the content world continues to evolve, DNA’s mission remains steadfast: to forge strategic partnerships with key talent and help foster fresh and exciting creative. Ryan is an incredibly accomplished and versatile talent with a resume covering three decades in entertainment – this partnership helps round out DNA’s roster and our growing position as a leader in podcasting.”