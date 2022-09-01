ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Newbraski A.
4d ago

Glad they caught those clowns 🤡 almost 4 months and they thought they had gotten away. Crime does not pay and eventually, you will get caught...

Robert Ferrari
4d ago

Gascon will have them out on probation along with outpatient rehab before you know it. Keep you eyes and ears open for THE LATEST NEWS! May the victim RIP forever.

Bunny Babe
4d ago

Good, I remember hearing about this senseless killing. I'm glad they got those demons. They just now need to stay in jail forever.

CBS LA

Arrests made in murder of man sitting in wheelchair outside South LA McDonald's in May

Authorities arrested two suspects wanted in connection with a murder that occurred in South Los Angeles in May, when a man was fatally shot while sleeping in a wheelchair outside of a South Los Angeles McDonald's.According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies, Blas Canche, 32, and Raymundo Hernandez, 34, were arrested Thursday for their alleged connection to the shooting which occurred on May 17. They also had one additional suspect, who has been identified as Rubi Anguiano-Salazar, 37, in custody on an unrelated charge. The initial incident occurred a little after 11 p.m. in May, when Gerold Lipeles, 69, a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
