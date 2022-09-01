Read full article on original website
wnky.com
Officials searching for helicopter in Glasgow area after lost contact
GLASGOW, Ky. – Officials are asking the public’s help as they search for a helicopter after they lost contact. According to deputy director of Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management Marcus Thurman, they have received reports of a helicopter flying in the Glasgow area yesterday before heading to Tennessee. Thurman...
WSMV
‘This was a life and death situation’: 33 animals rescued, taken to rescue center in Gallatin
GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Animal Rescue Corps, a national animal protection nonprofit, rescued 33 animals on Saturday from a property in Pocahontas around 75 miles east of Memphis. The Hardeman County Animal Control responded to a tip that several dogs were exhibiting signs of mange and poor health and...
wnky.com
KSP reminding public of local traffic safety checkpoints
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police would like to remind the public they will be patrolling known problematic areas. KSP stated that they aim to make roads safer for drivers, and some of these measures include traffic safety checkpoints. In addition, traffic safety checkpoint can provide for...
wcluradio.com
North Jackson Elementary student wins Yes I Can! award
GLASGOW — The Kentucky Council for Exceptional Children has selected North Jackson Elementary student Bobby Kidd as a Yes I Can! winner in the area of Arts. The Kentucky Council for Exceptional Children is a non-profit organization supporting more than 400 special education teachers and administrators across the state of Kentucky. The Yes I Can! awards honor children and youth with disabilities from across the state who excel at school and in the community. These children demonstrate that through hard work, courage, and determination, it is possible for everyone to reach their goals.
14news.com
Deputies: 2 hospitalized following three-vehicle crash in Daviess Co.
UTICA, Ky. (WFIE) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving three vehicles occurred in Daviess County on Friday night. According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, the wreck happened on the 11000 block of US-431 in Utica. Deputies say one passenger car and two...
WBKO
Lost River Cave shuts down operations again due to ongoing “suds” issue
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Lost River Cave has had to shut down their operations again following their ongoing “suds” problem. The Cave’s staff and management were left with no other options than to close down during one of their busiest weekends of the summer season- Labor Day.
wnky.com
Police searching for 2 accused of burglary in Todd County
TODD COUNTY, Ky. – The Todd County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two individuals who have active warrants for their arrest. Both 27-year-old Derek Coyle Reeves of Auburn and 32-year-old Victoria Paige of Elkton are facing warrants for first-degree burglary in Todd County. Officials say both are suspects in additional burglaries and theft investigations.
k105.com
Trail cameras help capture person accused of damaging private property around Leitchfield
In early August, the Leitchfield Police Department began investigating multiple reports of damage to private property, including severe damage to fields and yards in and around the Leitchfield Aquatic Center, the ECTC campus near Wallace Avenue and the Grayson County High School/Lawler Elementary School campus. Early Saturday morning, with the...
wkdzradio.com
Woman Flown To Tennessee Hospital After Dog Attack
A woman was flown to a hospital after she was attacked by a dog on Richard Mills Drive in Hopkinsville Friday afternoon. Hopkinsville emergency personnel say a 77-year-old woman suffered injuries to her face, chest and arm after being attacked by a dog. The woman was taken by ambulance to...
wkdzradio.com
Authorities Search For Missing Child In Herndon
Members of rescue are searching for a missing child on Lafayette Road in Christian County Friday night. Christian County emergency personnel say 2-year-old Nathan Zook was last seen around 7 pm at the 8000 block of Lafayette Road. He is described as a male 28 inches tall with blonde hair....
WBKO
Bowling Green welcomes Labor Day weekend fireworks
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Because of the “no burn ban” during this year’s fourth of July, the Bowling Green City Commissioners voted to amend the city’s fireworks ordinance to allow fireworks to be set off this Labor Day weekend. Today through September 5th between the...
whvoradio.com
Superload Delayed Until Sunday
Due to a number of factors, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has announced the superload trip down Interstate 24 Eastbound from the 45 to 65-mile marker planned for Saturday had to be canceled. District 1 spokesman Keith Todd says the specialized hauler now plans to make a run starting around 7:00...
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Interstate 24 backed up with Labor Day traffic
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Interstate 24 is backed up in both directions in Clarksville, after wrecks on side roads. At 4:30 p.m., the interstate was backed up westbound between Exits 8 and 4, and eastbound from Exit 8 to about mile marker 14. NEWS ALERTS: To get free...
WBKO
Cheetah Clean purchasing Campbell Lane Express Car Wash
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Cheetah Clean Auto Wash is expanding again in Bowling Green after the company announced that it was buying a car wash on Campbell Lane. In a news release, the company said it agreed to purchase the Campbell Lane Express Car Wash. With the purchase, Cheetah Clean will own and operate four Cheetah Clean car washes in the Bowling Green area.
14news.com
KSP conducting traffic checkpoints in western counties
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky State Troopers will be conducting traffic checkpoints throughout the western part of the state. Officials say they do these checkpoints to check if drivers are following the law and will be checking for drunk driving. If you are stopped at a checkpoint, troopers ask that you...
WBKO
Road rage shooting incident prompts ‘alert’ for Glasgow schools
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged road rage shooting that prompted several Glasgow schools to be placed on ‘alert.’. According to officials, the incident started out east of Glasgow on Hwy 68-80 and ended within city limits on the Veterans Outer loop.
WBKO
Locally Heavy Rainfall Possible into Labor Day
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Unsettled weather continues for the remainder of our holiday weekend. Expect periodic showers and storms into Monday, with potential for more heavy rainfall. Occasional showers and storms will be a part of our holiday weekend. We’ll see periods of heavy downpours, which could lead to...
kentuckytoday.com
VBS, baptisms bring new spirit to Immanuel Baptist in Glasgow
GLASGOW, Ky. (KT) – Immanuel Baptist Church in Glasgow is showing signs of making a comeback. A Barren River Lake baptism of eight last Sunday, including the associate pastor’s mother and one woman who didn’t come to be baptized but felt the Holy Spirit move here to take the plunge despite not having another set of clothes.
wvih.com
Wrong-way Driver Appears In Court
The man accused of driving the wrong way on Interstate 65 hitting several cars and killing one person Sunday afternoon has made his first appearance in court. Thomas Anthony Catalina, 43, of Manchester, Tennessee, was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections Wednesday (08/31) night after being released from University Hospital. Not...
Military discount Wednesdays coming to some Krogers
Kroger has announced that four of its stores will soon be offering a 10% military discount for active and retired military members and their dependents on Wednesdays.
