Venomous puss caterpillars spotted in Central Florida
CLERMONT, Fla. - Look but don't touch!. A Central Florida resident is warning others that the venomous puss caterpillars have made their return to the area. Joel Mathis told FOX 35 News he spotted a few of the furry little creatures in Clermont over the weekend. Known as one of...
Central Florida to see repeat summer rain pattern
ORLANDO, Fla. – Afternoon storms will fire up along the sea breezes on Sunday. Expect a 40% coverage of rain for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances will go up to 60% by Wednesday. [TRENDING: NASA delays Artemis launch; new date to be decided | Man faces criminal charges...
Villager with house known for mermaid brings co-mingled colors into compliance
A Villager known for a mermaid mural on her house has brought her co-mingled colors into compliance. Erin Kellett, who lives at 1012 Aloha Way in the Village of Orange Blossom Gardens, is back in good standing with Community Standards. Last month, Kellett was ordered by the Village Center Community...
Excitement builds among 400K people expected to witness next Artemis I launch attempt
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Space View Park was calm Friday evening, but Saturday it’s expected to be packed for the next Artemis I launch attempt. After Monday’s scrubbed launch due to valve and engine cooling issues, people said they hope this one, scheduled for 2:17 p.m., is successful.
Tropical Storm Earl forms in the Atlantic
ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Earl has officially formed in the Atlantic. Channel 9 certified chief meteorologist Tom Terry said the storm is northeast of the far northeast Caribbean. No watches or warnings have been issued yet. The fifth named storm of the season will likely stay north of...
28 North new chef, manager familiar with the latitude
The 28 North Gastropub restaurant, bar and pub at The Avenue Viera has a new executive chef and a new general manager, and foodies can’t wait to see what the pair will bring to the table. The name 28 North represents the latitude for Brevard County. “Many of our...
Sinkhole at end of driveway has neighborhood on edge in The Villages
A large sinkhole at the end of a driveway has a neighborhood on edge in The Villages. The sinkhole has formed at the home at 3180 Abana Path in the Village of Fernandina. The Villages has taken the precautionary step of setting up barriers to keep traffic out of the cul-de-sac.
Florida sloth farm offering great views of Artemis launch while hanging with animals
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. - Hundreds of thousands of people will be on Florida's Space Coast to get the best view of the historic Artemis l launch on Saturday. There are several places to grab Instagram-worthy pics of the liftoff, but one farm in Brevard County is offering a unique viewing experience while playing with animals!
What’s expected after the Artemis I launch? ‘Gridlock,’ ‘bumper-to-bumper traffic’
Fla. — People along the Space Coast have already staked out their spots for the Artemis I launch set for Saturday afternoon. Brevard County leaders said they’re expecting 400,000 people to show up to see the launch, twice as many as first expected for the first attempt.
Florida’s property insurance crisis lingers as hurricane season nears peak
ORLANDO, Fla. – As the peak of hurricane season approaches, Florida is still dealing with a property insurance crisis. More than 400,000 Floridians have had their policies dropped in the last two years and the average premium has more than doubled. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]...
Arrests In Brevard County: September 2, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
Fysh nears opening in Port Orange
The long-anticipated Fysh Bar & Grill in Port Orange could open as soon as Sept. 20. Owner Sidharth “Sid” Sethi hesitated to give a firm date, but acknowledged, “I think it will be mid-September.” Asked if the Sept. 20 date that comes up in a Google search is accurate, he said, “it is kind of, I put it up there around the 20th, that is pretty accurate.”
Flagler Beach bringing in Army Corps to help ease erosion along the shore
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The City of Flagler Beach is taking steps to ease erosion near one of its most popular locations. Sand dunes have recently appeared as 6 feet tall, unstable cliffs. Many local leaders and residents say they've never seen anything like it. The city is bringing...
SpaceX Scheduled to Launch Falcon 9 Rocket from Cape Canaveral Tonight
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – SpaceX is scheduled a Falcon 9 rocket launch for Sunday, September 4 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Launch is targeted for 10:09 p.m. ET. The mission will carry more Starlink satellites to space. Falcon 9 is a reusable, two-stage rocket designed and manufactured by...
Industrial warehouses bigger than the Avenues Mall proposed for farmland in St. Johns County
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The old community of Elkton is small. "It’s kind of the heart of agriculture in St. Johns County," Pat Hamilton said. He is a St. Johns County native. It’s mostly farmland, a couple of churches, some old Florida homes and a string on...
More visitors expected on Space Coast as Artemis I launch bumped to Labor Day weekend
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — NASA is preparing for its second Artemis I launch attempt, set for Saturday afternoon. Monday’s mission was scrubbed after the launch team wasn’t able to properly chill down one of the SLS rocket’s four main engines. The next launch attempt is set...
Kissimmee Woman Scams Elderly Cocoa Beach Resident Out of Approximately $17, 500
BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA – Cocoa Beach Police have arrested a Kissimmee woman for scamming a elderly Cocoa Beach woman. Jewel A. Testa, 57, of Kissimmee, was recently arrested for her alleged involvement in scamming an 84-year-old Cocoa Beach woman out of approximately $17, 500 between December 2020 and February 2021.
This new restaurant is headed to I-Drive
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Kavas Tacos + Tequila, a new restaurant concept from Meraki Food Group, is coming to International Drive’s Pointe Orlando entertainment complex this fall. Co-owner...
Townhouses lining up in Volusia County
The Cupola at Oceanside is a pride project for the Lohman family and an example of another growing housing option in Volusia County – townhouses. The Cupola is just one of many townhouse projects in the county. After selling the funeral homes and cemeteries bearing their name, the family...
SpaceX launches another batch of Starlink internet satellites from Florida
BREVARD COUNTY. Fla. – SpaceX launched another batch of Starlink internet satellites from Space Launch Complex 40 on Sunday. The Falcon 9 rocket launch happened at 10:09 p.m. at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. [TRENDING: NASA prepares for historic Artemis launch | Man accused of fatally shooting 26-year-old, dumping...
