ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
wogx.com

Venomous puss caterpillars spotted in Central Florida

CLERMONT, Fla. - Look but don't touch!. A Central Florida resident is warning others that the venomous puss caterpillars have made their return to the area. Joel Mathis told FOX 35 News he spotted a few of the furry little creatures in Clermont over the weekend. Known as one of...
CLERMONT, FL
click orlando

Central Florida to see repeat summer rain pattern

ORLANDO, Fla. – Afternoon storms will fire up along the sea breezes on Sunday. Expect a 40% coverage of rain for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances will go up to 60% by Wednesday. [TRENDING: NASA delays Artemis launch; new date to be decided | Man faces criminal charges...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Fish Hawk, FL
County
Volusia County, FL
Volusia County, FL
Lifestyle
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Tropical Storm Earl forms in the Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Earl has officially formed in the Atlantic. Channel 9 certified chief meteorologist Tom Terry said the storm is northeast of the far northeast Caribbean. No watches or warnings have been issued yet. The fifth named storm of the season will likely stay north of...
ORLANDO, FL
vieravoice.com

28 North new chef, manager familiar with the latitude

The 28 North Gastropub restaurant, bar and pub at The Avenue Viera has a new executive chef and a new general manager, and foodies can’t wait to see what the pair will bring to the table. The name 28 North represents the latitude for Brevard County. “Many of our...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Linus Outdoor#Outdoor Info#Linus Fishing#What To Do#Trout Fishing
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: September 2, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Fysh nears opening in Port Orange

The long-anticipated Fysh Bar & Grill in Port Orange could open as soon as Sept. 20. Owner Sidharth “Sid” Sethi hesitated to give a firm date, but acknowledged, “I think it will be mid-September.” Asked if the Sept. 20 date that comes up in a Google search is accurate, he said, “it is kind of, I put it up there around the 20th, that is pretty accurate.”
PORT ORANGE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Gas Price
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

This new restaurant is headed to I-Drive

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Kavas Tacos + Tequila, a new restaurant concept from Meraki Food Group, is coming to International Drive’s Pointe Orlando entertainment complex this fall. Co-owner...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Townhouses lining up in Volusia County

The Cupola at Oceanside is a pride project for the Lohman family and an example of another growing housing option in Volusia County – townhouses. The Cupola is just one of many townhouse projects in the county. After selling the funeral homes and cemeteries bearing their name, the family...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

SpaceX launches another batch of Starlink internet satellites from Florida

BREVARD COUNTY. Fla. – SpaceX launched another batch of Starlink internet satellites from Space Launch Complex 40 on Sunday. The Falcon 9 rocket launch happened at 10:09 p.m. at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. [TRENDING: NASA prepares for historic Artemis launch | Man accused of fatally shooting 26-year-old, dumping...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy