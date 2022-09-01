ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, NC

Student dead, 2 others injured in stabbing at a North Carolina high school

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23DgYJ_0heIlaeL00

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — A student has died and another was injured in a stabbing that happened at a North Carolina school on Thursday. One teacher was also injured in the incident.

In a news conference, the Jacksonville Police Department said that at around 7 a.m. Thursday, a school resource officer asked for assistance with an incident at Northside High School, said WSOC. The SRO said that there was a physical fight happening between students in the common areas.

According to WSOC, two students were stabbed during the fight. They were both taken to the hospital. One of the students who was stabbed died at the hospital. WSOC said that the name of the victim who died will not be released because of their age.

JPD said that a teacher was also injured but not stabbed, according to WSOC.

JPD’s Chief Mike Yaniero said in the news conference per WSOC that one student is in custody. Investigators believe it is possible that the incident was gang-related but the investigation is still in the early stages.

According to WCTI, students were in lockdown until 9 a.m. when parents were notified to pick up their children.

Governor Roy Cooper tweeted that he spoke with the JPD chief and offered state assistance with this incident.

“Our prayers are with all the students, educators, families and the community,” said Cooper.

No further information has been released.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Jacksonville, NC
Jacksonville, NC
Crime & Safety
WITN

Goldsboro man found with gunshot wound to the head

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - At around 2:52 A.M. Sunday morning officers with the Goldsboro Police Department heard multiple shots fired near North Center Street. Officers responded and found a vehicle near the intersection of North Center Street and Raynor Street. They found that the driver, Daniel Atkinson, was suffering from...
GOLDSBORO, NC
cbs17

Goldsboro driver shot in the head, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver was shot in the head in Goldsboro early Sunday morning, police say. On Sunday at approximately 2:52 a.m., officers with the Goldsboro Police Department heard several shots fired near North Center Street. Officers found a vehicle near the intersection of North Center and Raynor Streets.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WITN

Prayer vigil held for fatal school stabbing victim

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Days after a stabbing left a Jacksonville student dead, people came together to pray for the life lost. Thursday morning, a Northside High school resource officer responded to an altercation between students. One was killed and the other was injured in a stabbing. “Communities come together...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Cooper
WITN

Active investigation draws law enforcement to Onslow Co

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are investigating just outside of Richlands Saturday night. Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller confirms to WITN that law enforcement are working on Huffmantown Road. Miller says there is not enough information to share at this time. Stay with WITN as we continue to update...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Resource Officer#Violent Crime#Northside High School#Wsoc#Sro#Wcti#Cox Media Group
WITN

White Oak High School will have remote learning day Friday due to ‘possible threat’

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - White Oak High School in Jacksonville has announced it is shifting to remote learning for Friday, Sept. 2nd due to a possible threat at the school. Brent Anderson, Onslow County Schools chief communications officer, says the school system got word late Thursday afternoon from the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office of a possible threat Friday at White Oak High.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Rocky Mount man charged with embezzlement at Pitt County business

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Rocky Mount man was arrested on Thursday after turning himself in on an embezzlement charge in Pitt County. Bruce Bland Jr., 51, turned himself in at the Pitt County Detention Center, accompanied by his attorney. He was released under a $400,000 unsecured bond with a condition that he not manage […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Sept. 1, 2 & 3

Shirley Faye Gore, 84, of Newport, peacefully went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, September 2, 2022, at Carteret Landing in Morehead City. Shirley Faye was born in Lee County, Virginia, on January 6,1938 to Nell Johnson Hammonds and Harry Hammonds. Janet Fish, Morehead City. Janet Kay...
NEWPORT, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
WITN

Jacksonville police searching for hit-and-run suspect

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville police are asking for the public’s help to find a hit-and-run suspect. The Jacksonville Police Department says the hit-and-run occurred on Henderson Drive on Aug. 22nd. Anyone who may know the man in the photo is asked to call police at 910-938-6442 or Crime...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WECT

Documents: Surveillance video captured fatal stabbing of hemp store clerk

SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The fatal stabbing of a Surf City hemp shop employee was captured on the store’s surveillance video, recently filed court documents reveal. Charles Michael Haywood, 22, is charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon in the killing of 42-year-old Margaret Bracey last month.
SURF CITY, NC
WITN

Greenville police investigating believed ‘targeted’ homicide

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police are investigating a Tuesday homicide that they say appears to have been targeted. The Greenville Police Department says at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 500 block of Vance Street due to a report of shots fired. Police say soon after arriving,...
GREENVILLE, NC
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
111K+
Followers
122K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy