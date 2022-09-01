ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumner County, TN

Remains of missing Sumner County man identified

By Caitlin Huff
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The remains of a man missing from Sumner County have been identified, according to Major Tim Bailey of the Sheriff’s Department.

According to Bailey, the Medical Examiner positively identified the remains of Joshua Herrington.

Herrington was last seen in the Gallatin area on July 8th . He was reported missing in August.

Last week, search crews found a body in the area of a creek located off Old Highway 109 in Gallatin.

Bailey said they were tipped off the 43-year-old was known to frequent that area.

His remains were found Friday, August 26th.

Sumner Co search for Herrington (WKRN photo)

His cause of death has not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

