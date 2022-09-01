Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
eastidahonews.com
Arizona man will serve 5 years in prison for trafficking fentanyl in eastern Idaho
POCATELLO – Gabriel Lopez, 46, of Tucson, Arizona was sentenced to five years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced Friday. According to court records, Lopez was arrested on July 19, 2021, after detectives with the BADGES Task Force conducted an...
eastidahonews.com
Crews battling fire in Bingham County
BINGHAM COUNTY — Around 1,100 acres have burned in a fire that started Sunday afternoon near Wolverine Canyon. The Sagehen Fire broke out around 4 p.m. at Morgan’s Bridge south of Shelley along the Blackfoot River. The U.S. Forest Service, BLM, Fort Hall Fire Department and Shelley-Firth Fire...
eastidahonews.com
AAA predicts busy roads and crowded airports for Labor Day weekend
IDAHO FALLS — Travelers can expect busy roads and crowded airports for Labor Day weekend. According to AAA, overall bookings for airfare, hotels, rental cars, cruises, and tours for the holiday are up 22% from a year ago. Drivers will face the heaviest traffic on Thursday afternoon and Monday...
eastidahonews.com
Feeding Frenzy: Outlaw Catering Company offering Country Fries and a twist on their popular Bullseye Burger
BLACKFOOT — For 12 years, Tyler and Courtney Archibald have been feeding Eastern Idaho State Fairgoers delicious treats with Outlaw Catering Company. This year, they have added a pair of new items to go along with the popular — and intriguingly tasty — Bullseye Burger. The Bullseye...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
eastidahonews.com
Feeding Frenzy: Creamy Creations serving award-winning desserts at the Eastern Idaho State Fair
BLACKFOOT – The Eastern Idaho State Fair is officially underway and EastIdahoNews.com is on a feeding frenzy. This week, we’re giving you a glimpse of all the food the fair has to offer and today we’re at Creamy Creations, which is the second vendor on the right from the south entrance.
Comments / 0