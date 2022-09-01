ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastidahonews.com

Crews battling fire in Bingham County

BINGHAM COUNTY — Around 1,100 acres have burned in a fire that started Sunday afternoon near Wolverine Canyon. The Sagehen Fire broke out around 4 p.m. at Morgan’s Bridge south of Shelley along the Blackfoot River. The U.S. Forest Service, BLM, Fort Hall Fire Department and Shelley-Firth Fire...
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

AAA predicts busy roads and crowded airports for Labor Day weekend

IDAHO FALLS — Travelers can expect busy roads and crowded airports for Labor Day weekend. According to AAA, overall bookings for airfare, hotels, rental cars, cruises, and tours for the holiday are up 22% from a year ago. Drivers will face the heaviest traffic on Thursday afternoon and Monday...
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coeur D'alene, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Coeur D'alene, ID
Crime & Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy