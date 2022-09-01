Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kentucky's running back depth to be tested with three RB's likely out
LEXINGTON – No position group's depth will be tested more than Kentucky's running back room when the Cats visit Gainesville to take on Florida for its SEC opener Saturday. Chris Rodriguez, who ranks sixth in UK history in rushing yards, remains off the Wildcat depth chart with his status week-to-week due to an undisclosed disciplinary situation.
Barion Brown named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week
Kentucky freshman Barion Brown was named the Southeastern Conference Special Teams Player of the Week after racing for a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in his collegiate debut, the league announced Monday. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. Brown, a...
247Sports
48K+
Followers
368K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0