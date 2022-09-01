Read full article on original website
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
The Yankees need to bench 2 players permanently
The New York Yankees lineup struggled yet again last night, putting up just one run. They have lost three straight and six of seven. In the AL East, they have now seen their lead drop to just four games. Some changes in the lineup should be made to try and...
St. Louis Cardinals free agents who won’t be back next season and why
These three St. Louis Cardinals free agents will not be back for the 2023 season. The St. Louis Cardinals always seem to find a way to compete. They’re pretty much a lock to capture the National League Central this season with a strong core of players. Several of them will, however, not return for the 2023 season.
Dodgers: Joey Gallo Sometimes Feels Like He's 'Never Picked Up a Bat Before'
Dodgers outfielder Joey Gallo opens up about his hitting problems, saying a swing is "intricate" and a hitter can sometimes "lose that feeling."
BT takes his turn to play Yankees GM: Stanton, Hicks, Donaldson, gone
Brandon Tierney played Yankees GM on Friday, and says he will be trading two Bombers with big contracts in Giancarlo Stanton and Josh Donaldson.
Max Scherzer’s blunt prognosis of rash of injuries to MLB pitchers
Injuries are at an all-time high this season in professional baseball, both in the Minors and at the MLB level. In a day and age where so many guys are throwing in the high 90’s and into triple-digits, countless pitchers are ending up on the IL. If you’re asking New York Mets starter Max Scherzer why it’s happening so much, he has the answer: Bad mechanics.
Benches clear between Yankees, Rays during Josh Donaldson at-bat
Josh Donaldson took a 3-0 pitch up and in, prompting the benches to clear on Sunday at Tropicana Field between the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays.
Dodgers Analyst Has Tough Words for Cody Bellinger Amid Continued Struggles
Dodgers suffered a brutal loss last night at the hands of their division rival San Diego Padres, 7-1. With the many things that went wrong last night, one thing stood out the most to Spectrum Sportsnet analyst Jerry Hariston Jr and it was Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger. A fired up...
New York Aaron Judge contract extension update
As the 2022 season wears on, the New York Yankees still have their sights set on extending Aaron Judge after an immaculate season. Longtime New York Post writer and reporter Jon Heyman published an interesting article yesterday evening, discussing a few big-name free agents’ expected decisions this upcoming offseason. He talks about Aaron Judge, and how apparently, executives around the league are expecting him to stay put in the Bronx.
Red Sox: Alex Cora gives demoralizing update on key bullpen arm
The Boston Red Sox bullpen has been falling apart before our eyes all season, and this update from Alex Cora will be another reason to be upset. The Boston Red Sox bullpen has been victim to several meltdowns this season, and Alex Cora provided an update that makes them seem a lot more likely to fall apart. According to Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com, Cora shared that Tanner Houck will likely have back surgery.
Albert Pujols starting Monday for St. Louis
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Albert Pujols is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Pujols is getting the nod at first base, batting fifth in the order versus Nationals starter Anibal Sanchez. In 267 plate appearances this season, Pujols has a .272 batting average with...
William Contreras sitting Sunday afternoon for Braves
Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the MIami Marlins. Contreras is being replaced behind the plate by Travis d'Arnaud versus Marlins starter Pablo Lopez. In 294 plate appearances this season, Contreras has a .272 batting average with an .857 OPS,...
MLB・
New York Yankees manager blasts team after ’embarrassing’ 9-0 rock bottom loss to Rays on Friday
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone is hoping his team’s latest defeat on Friday becomes a rock bottom wake-up call
Brewers rookie Garrett Mitchell batting ninth Monday
The Milwaukee Brewers listed Garrett Mitchell as their starting centerfielder for Monday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Mitchell will bat ninth and start in centerfield Monday while Tyrone Taylor takes a seat. Our models project Mitchell, who has a $2,700 salary on FanDuel, to score 8.9 fantasy points against the...
Paul Goldschmidt, Triple Crown winner? An unassuming Cardinals hero demands the baseball world's attention
The lore of Paul Goldschmidt is that there is no lore. His is a career of precision, well-roundedness, inevitability, an excellence that is somehow modest. In the middle of a season where Goldschmidt is barreling toward his first MVP award, teammates past and present wanted to talk about how efficiently he rounds the bases, about how he devised a scientific test to dispense with the often superstitious process of choosing a bat. One of them compared him to Tim Duncan. No, Goldschmidt lore would seem absurd and beside the point — like if your toaster oven came with a comic book backstory instead of instructions.
Brian Serven catching Monday for Rockies
The Colorado Rockies will start Brian Serven at catcher in Monday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Serven will bat eighth and handle the dish Monday while Elias Diaz takes a seat. Serven has a $2,100 salary on FanDuel for today's contests and is projected to score 6.8 fantasy points.
Kyle Garlick a late addition to Twins' Monday lineup
Minnesota Twins outfielder Kyle Garlick is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Garlick was originally slated to begin Monday's game on the bench. However, that has changed after Max Kepler was scratched from the lineup. Now, Garlick will start in right field, batting sixth in the order versus Yankees starter Jameson Taillon.
Ben DeLuzio moving back to Cardinals' bench Sunday
The St. Louis Cardinals did not include Ben DeLuzio in their starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago Cubs. DeLuzio will take a seat Sunday while Tyler O'Neil covers centerfield and Corey Dickerson starts in left field. Dickerson will bat fifth. DeLuzio scored a run after drawing a walk...
Josh Palacios in lineup for Nationals on Monday
Washington Nationals outfielder Josh Palacios is starting Monday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Palacios is getting the nod in right field, batting eighth in the order versus Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty. Our models project Palacios for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.4 RBI and 7.9 FanDuel points.
Kevin Plawecki starting for Boston on Monday
Boston Red Sox catcher Kevin Plawecki is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Plawecki is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Rays starter Luis Patino. Our models project Plawecki for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.3 RBI and...
Andrew Knizner not in Cardinals' Monday lineup
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Knizner is being replaced behind the plate by Yadier Molina versus Nationals starter Anibal Sanchez. In 238 plate appearances this season, Knizner has a .227 batting average with a .620 OPS, 2 home...
