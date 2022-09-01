ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

The Yankees need to bench 2 players permanently

The New York Yankees lineup struggled yet again last night, putting up just one run. They have lost three straight and six of seven. In the AL East, they have now seen their lead drop to just four games. Some changes in the lineup should be made to try and...
BRONX, NY
ClutchPoints

Max Scherzer’s blunt prognosis of rash of injuries to MLB pitchers

Injuries are at an all-time high this season in professional baseball, both in the Minors and at the MLB level. In a day and age where so many guys are throwing in the high 90’s and into triple-digits, countless pitchers are ending up on the IL. If you’re asking New York Mets starter Max Scherzer why it’s happening so much, he has the answer: Bad mechanics.
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

New York Aaron Judge contract extension update

As the 2022 season wears on, the New York Yankees still have their sights set on extending Aaron Judge after an immaculate season. Longtime New York Post writer and reporter Jon Heyman published an interesting article yesterday evening, discussing a few big-name free agents’ expected decisions this upcoming offseason. He talks about Aaron Judge, and how apparently, executives around the league are expecting him to stay put in the Bronx.
BRONX, NY
FanSided

Red Sox: Alex Cora gives demoralizing update on key bullpen arm

The Boston Red Sox bullpen has been falling apart before our eyes all season, and this update from Alex Cora will be another reason to be upset. The Boston Red Sox bullpen has been victim to several meltdowns this season, and Alex Cora provided an update that makes them seem a lot more likely to fall apart. According to Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com, Cora shared that Tanner Houck will likely have back surgery.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Albert Pujols starting Monday for St. Louis

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Albert Pujols is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Pujols is getting the nod at first base, batting fifth in the order versus Nationals starter Anibal Sanchez. In 267 plate appearances this season, Pujols has a .272 batting average with...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

William Contreras sitting Sunday afternoon for Braves

Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the MIami Marlins. Contreras is being replaced behind the plate by Travis d'Arnaud versus Marlins starter Pablo Lopez. In 294 plate appearances this season, Contreras has a .272 batting average with an .857 OPS,...
MLB
numberfire.com

Brewers rookie Garrett Mitchell batting ninth Monday

The Milwaukee Brewers listed Garrett Mitchell as their starting centerfielder for Monday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Mitchell will bat ninth and start in centerfield Monday while Tyrone Taylor takes a seat. Our models project Mitchell, who has a $2,700 salary on FanDuel, to score 8.9 fantasy points against the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
AOL Corp

Paul Goldschmidt, Triple Crown winner? An unassuming Cardinals hero demands the baseball world's attention

The lore of Paul Goldschmidt is that there is no lore. His is a career of precision, well-roundedness, inevitability, an excellence that is somehow modest. In the middle of a season where Goldschmidt is barreling toward his first MVP award, teammates past and present wanted to talk about how efficiently he rounds the bases, about how he devised a scientific test to dispense with the often superstitious process of choosing a bat. One of them compared him to Tim Duncan. No, Goldschmidt lore would seem absurd and beside the point — like if your toaster oven came with a comic book backstory instead of instructions.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Brian Serven catching Monday for Rockies

The Colorado Rockies will start Brian Serven at catcher in Monday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Serven will bat eighth and handle the dish Monday while Elias Diaz takes a seat. Serven has a $2,100 salary on FanDuel for today's contests and is projected to score 6.8 fantasy points.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Kyle Garlick a late addition to Twins' Monday lineup

Minnesota Twins outfielder Kyle Garlick is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Garlick was originally slated to begin Monday's game on the bench. However, that has changed after Max Kepler was scratched from the lineup. Now, Garlick will start in right field, batting sixth in the order versus Yankees starter Jameson Taillon.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Ben DeLuzio moving back to Cardinals' bench Sunday

The St. Louis Cardinals did not include Ben DeLuzio in their starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago Cubs. DeLuzio will take a seat Sunday while Tyler O'Neil covers centerfield and Corey Dickerson starts in left field. Dickerson will bat fifth. DeLuzio scored a run after drawing a walk...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Josh Palacios in lineup for Nationals on Monday

Washington Nationals outfielder Josh Palacios is starting Monday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Palacios is getting the nod in right field, batting eighth in the order versus Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty. Our models project Palacios for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.4 RBI and 7.9 FanDuel points.
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Kevin Plawecki starting for Boston on Monday

Boston Red Sox catcher Kevin Plawecki is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Plawecki is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Rays starter Luis Patino. Our models project Plawecki for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.3 RBI and...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Andrew Knizner not in Cardinals' Monday lineup

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Knizner is being replaced behind the plate by Yadier Molina versus Nationals starter Anibal Sanchez. In 238 plate appearances this season, Knizner has a .227 batting average with a .620 OPS, 2 home...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

