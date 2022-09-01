ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women of Influence – Emily’s Place

Emily’s Place, now celebrating its 20th year, exemplifies women empowering women. What began two decades ago as a small, nonprofit grassroots organization to help victims of domestic violence has expanded to a growing campus in Plano that houses 64 women and children as they rebuild their lives. Emily’s Place.
