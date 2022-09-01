ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worker at New Orleans airport dies after becoming stuck in baggage machinery

By Matt Bernardini
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- A baggage handler working at the main airport in New Orleans died after her long hair apparently became stuck in a piece of machinery, authorities said.

Officials said the handler, Jermani Thompson, was unloading a Frontier flight at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport on earlier this week when the accident occurred.

An airport official said that Thompson, 26, was seriously hurt when her hair became entangled in the machinery of a belt loader. She was taken to Ochsner Kenner Medical Center and pronounced dead.

Thompson was an employee of GAT Airline Ground Support.

"What we know so far is that her hair became entangled with the machinery of the belt loader," GAT CEO Mike Hough said according to ABC News. "We are heartbroken and are supporting her family and her friends as best as we are able."

"We are deeply saddened about the tragic loss of GAT Airline Ground Support team member," Kevin Dolliole, director of aviation for Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, said according to WGNO-TV.

"[The airport] extends its sincere condolences to her family and friends, and also to our partners at GAT and Frontier Airlines."

Thompson was a former basketball player for Tougaloo College in Jackson, Miss., and graduated with a degree in sociology.

WITCH WAYS
3d ago

Long hair should never be allowed around machinery, knew a girl that had half her scalp ripped off

Shannon Alexander
3d ago

I’m so sorry for this family. Again this is why companies have dress: hair codes.

