Rapper J. Cole Featured on NBA 2K23 Cover

By Mike McDaniel
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

The artist will be featured on the cover of the NBA video game that will be released on September 9.

Rapper J. Cole will be featured on the NBA 2K23 “Dreamer Edition” cover, he announced on his personal Twitter page.

Not only will J. Cole appear on the cover, but he is reportedly going to be featured in the game as well as a character in the game’s “MyCareer” mode.

NBA 2K has long been a place to discover new musical talent through their game and continues to be a gold standard for showcasing all things basketball culture,” Cole said in a statement.

“It’s been an amazing journey to not only appear on a cover of this year’s game, but to be part of the MyCareer storyline, soundtrack and bring the Dreamer brand into NBA2K.”

In addition to J. Cole, the game’s soundtrack will also include tracks by Lil Baby, Drake, Jack Harlow, Megan Thee Stallion and more.

This year’s edition of the NBA video game will be released on Sept. 9.

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

