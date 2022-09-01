ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Brolin Reveals Secret of His 24-year Marriage With Barbra Streisand

By Samantha Whidden
 4 days ago
He married music legend Barba Streisand in 1998 and now, Marcus Welby, M.D. star James Brolin opens up the secrets to his strong 24-year marriage.

During an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, James Brolin spoke about the “keys” to keeping his relationship with Streisand strong and successful. “I think everybody needs to be a negotiator,” he explained. “Everybody needs to have patience and know when to take a walk.”

James Brolin stated to learn about each other’s past to help “map out” a healthy road to the future. “Being understanding where your rages and your fire comes from. Knowing that they will calm down and you can negotiate. I don’t think anybody’s immune to that no matter how great lovers look over at that table, let’s say.”

Meanwhile, James Brolin revealed that one of his on-screen love interests gave him the best relationship advice. “Connie Sellecca taught me something that I never did, but was the greatest idea ever. Call a shrink six months before you’re married and both of you sit there with him so that once you’re married if you ever need a tune-up, it’s not an issue with one of the people. It’s always, one of the people say[ing], ‘We need to go see such and such,’ and the other one says, ‘I’m not going,’ and that ruins everything.”

Barbra Streisand Recalls Meeting James Brolin For the First Time

While speaking to W Magazine in 2016, Barbra Streisand opened up about first meeting James Brolin and her first impression thoughts.

“My husband [James Brolin] and I were set up on a blind date,” Streisand recalled. “I met him at a dinner and expected a bearded mountain-man type. And he had cut off all his hair and was clean-shaven. I asked him, ‘Who screwed your hair?’ He later told me that’s when he fell in love with me. My fella likes to hear the truth, which is unusual.”

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in August 2021, Streisand reflected on her marriage. “He told me he knew [right away] We were set up as a blind date, and I was so shy that I came into the house and I went downstairs to be with the children and play with them until I had to sit down at the table.”

James Brolin has shared the lasting marriage secret over the years. He told Entertainment Tonight, “I do believe in counseling if anybody ever has a problem in their marriage. Bring in a referee, talk it over, and I swear to you, it will dispel by the end of the session, each time! Sometimes in a tough marriage, it’s tough to talk, but if you do, it works!”

Eh Whatever
3d ago

Out of touch elites...take away their money fame & power, and they wouldn't last a month as average working people.

Sasscrotch!
3d ago

Wow, I had no idea that they have been married that long. Good for them. Staying married that long is an amazing accomplishment.

Ruth Schofield
3d ago

He has hearing aides and a mask over mount and eyes ... She reminds me of "HELL"ary Clinton ...

