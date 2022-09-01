ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willow Smith says mother Jada Pinkett Smith received ‘death threats’ from racist metal fans

By Inga Parkel
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wwyxm_0heIkTNv00

Willow Smith has revealed that her mother Jada Pinkett Smith received “death threats” for being a Black woman who made heavy metal music.

The 50-year-old singer and actor has previously spoken about the racism she endured after she formed her band Wicked Wisdom in 2002.

Now, in a new interview with Glamour UK , Willow has recalled the “crazy” things her mother dealt with from inside the alternative music world.

“Oh, my goodness. She was getting death threats. It was a crazy amount of stuff going on,” Willow remembered.

“I remember being like, ‘Yo! People are really upset about this, they’re mad that a Black woman wants to do metal and is in the space.”

Despite Jada’s experience with racist fans, it didn’t stop Willow, 21, from following in her mother’s footsteps and pursuing her own career as a rock artist.

However, Willow explained that she too has had her fair share of “resistance” from fans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46cgBA_0heIkTNv00

“When you start to move towards the heavier side [of music], the resistance gets stronger,” Willow told The Independent earlier this year.

“At least it’s not like how it was when my mum was touring and people were throwing broken glass and shouting racial slurs at her,” she added.

“I’ve always said what I wanted to say and not cared, even when people thought it was stupid,” she said. “More Black girls need to give no f***s. Be confident. Be loud. Say what you wanna say.”

Willow’s newest album, COPINGMECHANISM, will be released on 23 October.

Comments / 173

Chris
4d ago

Jada Pinkett-Smith’s Wicked Wisdom experiment will undoubtedly go down as one of the worst attempts at celebrity crossover into music ever in the history of man woman-kind.

Reply
52
Damon
3d ago

🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ Jada, sit your broke as down and enjoy will's money. Anything to stay relevant when your not... Well folks get ready for a sacrifice. We hear about Jaden and Willow a lot but nothing about Trey. JS!!!!!!!!!

Reply
41
Daniel Lafontel
3d ago

I'd rather climb into the bathtub with a plugged it toaster then listen to that awful music. What was she thinking.She must have been in wills coke stash again.

Reply(3)
26
