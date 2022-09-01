ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Infant bath seats recalled over drowning hazard

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer
WANE 15
WANE 15
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tfXLO_0heIkFGz00

HOCKESSIN, Del. ( WXIN ) — A company is recalling infant bath seats sold on Amazon.com because they fail to meet federal safety standards.

The Consumer Product and Safety Commission said the recall involves bath seats sold by Yuboloo from May 2021 through November 2021. So far, no incidents have been reported.

The seats are being recalled because they don’t comply with federal safety standards, including requirements for stability and leg openings. They can tip over while in use, posing a drowning hazard to babies.

Strollers recalled after child’s fingertip amputated

The recalled bath seats are made of molded plastic in a navy blue and orange color combination. The COSC said they have suction cups on the bottom. The bath seats have a plastic seat back, flat base, and t-shaped handle. “Baby Bath Seat, X002TS8NDN and Made in China” is printed on the packaging.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W6qz2_0heIkFGz00
Recalled Yuboloo infant bath seat (Photo courtesy of CPSC)

Anyone with the recalled bath seat should stop using it and contact Yuboloo for a pre-paid label to return it. A full refund will be issued once the bath seat is returned.

You can contact Yuboloo by email at suiwenlu1009@sina.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Consumer Goods#Strollers#The Recall#Cosc#Vehicles#Amazon Com#Cpsc#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
China
WANE 15

9/2 Highlight Zone Prep Football Scoreboard

North Side 20 Carroll 28Homestead 24 Bishop Luers 16Concordia 0 Snider 42South Side 18 Bishop Dwenger 42Northrop 14 Wayne 31Norwell 27 Leo 0New Haven 27 DeKalb 7East Noble 27 Huntington North 26Bellmont 0 Columbia City 49Adams Central 42 Covenant Christian 19Bluffton 35 South Adams 50Heritage 32 Woodlan 14Southern Wells 6 Jay County 41Garrett 0 Churubusco […]
HIGH SCHOOL
WANE 15

9/5 Inside The Zone – Week Four

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – We’re officially a month into the high school football season and on Labor Day Justin Kenny of Optimum Performance Sports and Glenn Marini of WANE-TV break down the local scene like no other in an all-new edition of “Inside The Zone!”
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Cougars ready to kick off season with Saturday’s opener

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Saint Francis kicks off the 2022 season on the road this coming Saturday as the Cougars travel to Joliet to face Saint Francis (Illinois) at 1 p.m. The Cougars are entering the 25th year in program history, all led by legendary coach Kevin Donley. USF is coming off a rare […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Purdue’s Hudson, Schermerhorn honored by Big Ten

Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State and Purdue Capture Big Ten Weekly Volleyball Awards Wildcats’ Lesiak, Buckeyes’ Londot, Nittany Lions’ Elisaia, and Boilermakers’ Hudson and Schermerhorn earn this week’s conference accolades Co-Player of the Week Hanna Lesiak, Northwestern RS-Sr. – OH – Frankfort, Ill. – Lincoln-Way East – Major: Political Science • Named MVP of the […]
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WANE 15

Should you get a new COVID booster? If so, when?

John Wherry will wait until later in the fall to consider getting an updated COVID-19 booster. The University of Pennsylvania immunologist knows it's too soon after his shot late this summer, especially since he's not at high risk from the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WANE 15

WANE 15

10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy