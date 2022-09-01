Read full article on original website
Related
'She's the only reason Serena Williams existed': 23-time Grand Slam champion busts into tears as she thanks sister Venus and parents for their roles in her iconic career... but leaves door slightly open to playing on!
Serena Williams burst into tears following her career-ending defeat to Ajla Tomljanovic in the third-round of the US Open. The American thanked her family, including father Richard and mother Oracene, before breaking down on the center of Arthur Ashe stadium. 'Thank you Daddy, I know you're watching. Thanks Mom. Oh...
BBC
US Open: Daniil Medvedev to face Nick Kyrgios in New York night session
Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September. Coverage: Daily radio commentaries across BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev says fans can expect the unexpected when he meets fellow...
Vitality remain undefeated at ESL Pro League Season 16
Team Vitality rallied from a map down to defeat Natus Vincere on Saturday and remain unbeaten in Group A at
BBC
Tour of Britain: Cees Bol edges Jake Stewart to win stage two
Cees Bol edged out Great Britain's Jake Stewart in a photo finish to win stage two of the Tour of Britain. Stewart surged ahead in the final 400 metres of the Hawick to Duns ride in the Scottish Borders but was followed and then pipped on the line by Dutchman Bol, who won in a time of four hours eight minutes and 35 seconds.
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
US Open: Jessica Pegula proves hunger undimmed by billions in bank
Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September. Coverage: Daily radio commentaries across BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app. Still loaded with endorphins and adrenalin, Danielle Collins went along with the premise. "Yeah,"...
NFL・
Comments / 0