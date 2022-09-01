HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 4, 2022) – One of Holland’s most recent annual traditions is set for Monday morning. Over 70 vehicles are expected to participate in the 17th Holland/Zeeland Community Labor Day Truck Parade. It begins at 9:15 AM in the parking lot at the Herman Miller headquarters complex on Zeeland’s east side, rolls through downtown Zeeland and along Chicago Drive to downtown Holland, where the fleet heads down 8th Street to the Heeringa Holland Civic Center Place. A ice cream social with a variety of activities is slated for the Civic Center parking lot.

HOLLAND, MI ・ 22 HOURS AGO