Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WOOD
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6:30 p.m.: 090422
Partly to mostly cloudy skies across West Michigan to start off the day. A few spotty showers remain possible in the late morning mainly in areas south from Benton Harbor to Lansing. Winds will be breezy at times from the NE at 5-15 mph. Highs will be a bit cooler topping off in the mid 70s.
Heavy rain causes minor flooding in Kent Co.
Some areas of West Michigan received over an inch of rain within an hour as a result of a front dropping south Saturday evening.
West Michigan Brewery and Restaurant Permanently Closing
After nearly a decade in business, a Grandville brewery and restaurant is shutting its doors for good. Osgood Brewing shared news of its closure to Facebook, saying,. Nine years ago, with much hope and optimism, we opened our doors for business. Today this chapter of our lives is coming to an end.
Downtown Muskegon street closing for several months for road diet
MUSKEGON, MI – The narrowing of a major downtown street will require closures for most of the rest of the year. A section of Terrace Street near the Muskegon Farmers Market will close Tuesday, Sept. 6, as crews work to remove half of the divided boulevard and turn the remaining half into a two-way street.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whtc.com
Holland/Zeeland Community Truck Parade Set for Monday
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 4, 2022) – One of Holland’s most recent annual traditions is set for Monday morning. Over 70 vehicles are expected to participate in the 17th Holland/Zeeland Community Labor Day Truck Parade. It begins at 9:15 AM in the parking lot at the Herman Miller headquarters complex on Zeeland’s east side, rolls through downtown Zeeland and along Chicago Drive to downtown Holland, where the fleet heads down 8th Street to the Heeringa Holland Civic Center Place. A ice cream social with a variety of activities is slated for the Civic Center parking lot.
Yum! Grand Rapids’ Poutine Week Returns This Fall
Love poutine? Good news! Coming up soon you'll have a week to enjoy different poutine dishes from restaurants along Michigan Street in Grand Rapids. For the first time since its inception in 2020, Michigan Street Poutine Week coincides with Art Prize!. What Is Poutine?. If you've never had poutine, simply...
Adopt-a-pet: Meet Simon from Pound Buddies in Muskegon
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Simon is a one-year-old Chihuahua mix looking for his forever home. He's available for adoption from Pound Buddies in Muskegon. Shelter staff says he is good with other dogs and would prefer to go to a home with other animals. He is good on a leash...
‘We knew it was time’: Osgood Brewing closing in Grandville
Nine years after opening its doors, Grandville’s Osgood Brewing is getting ready to serve up its last beer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Section of Getty Street in Muskegon to close after Labor Day
MUSKEGON, MI – A 1-mile stretch of Getty Street in Muskegon will be closed for nearly a week for repairs. Getty between Apple and Laketon avenues will close Tuesday, Sept. 6, according to a notice from the city of Muskegon. The closure is needed to repair a water leak, according to the notice.
Fox17
Grand Rapids nonprofit remembers Walker crash victim
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids nonprofit is remembering the woman who was hit and killed while trying to cross a Walker intersection Thursday morning. Laurie Bos was 71 when her mobility scooter was hit by a car on Lake Michigan Drive, according to Walker police. Renew Mobility...
Prankster puts soap in East Grand Rapids fountain, city says
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ahead of Labor Day weekend, a prankster got to work and put soap into the Gaslight Village fountain in East Grand Rapids. 13 ON YOUR SIDE discovered the suds outside of the parking garage Friday and asked the city about it. Officials said they...
John Ball Zoo saying farewell to koalas
If you're looking for something fun to do with over Labor Day weekend, the John Ball Zoo has one last chance to see their koala's.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motorcyclist killed in Prairieville Twp. crash
A motorcyclist was killed in a Sunday afternoon crash in Prairieville Township.
Dozens more mastodon bones found at Kent County excavation site
KENT COUNTY, MI – The mastodon bones discovered by a Grand Rapids-area construction crew keeps on giving. Another 32 bones have been recovered from the excavation site, the Grand Rapids Public Museum reported. The bones were found in a pile of top soil and dirt, known as a “spoil...
Crews free Muskegon man from vehicle following crash
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – A 50-year-old Muskegon man was seriously injured in a crash after driving off the roadway and rolling his vehicle several times, Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said. Police said the man was wearing a seatbelt prior to the crash on Saturday, Sept. 3. Police responded...
wgvunews.org
Grant will help restore Mona Lake in Muskegon County
A $470,000 grant will go towards restoring Mona Lake in Muskegon County. The nearly half million dollars comes from The Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, a federal program that “provides funding for protection and restoration efforts on the five Great Lakes.”. Officials say, the money, awarded to the Muskegon County...
MSP: Missing Greenville teen found safe
Michigan State Police said that a possible runaway teen out of Greenville has been found safe.
Muskegon man injured after crash in Crockery Twp.
A 50-year-old Muskegon man driving a 2006 Cadillac veered off the road after traveling at a high rate of speed.
$6,000 worth of school supplies donated by Muskegon car dealership
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Local children are starting the brand new school year in style thanks to the generosity of the staff at Betten Baker Muskegon and the community. Betten Baker hosted a school supply drive in the months of July and August. The sales staff competed to collect the most school supplies, books and backpacks.
Dispatch: No one injured in GR garage fire
No one was injured in a fire that broke out in a garage on Grand Rapids’ west side Friday afternoon, dispatch says.
Comments / 0