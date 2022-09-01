ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

WOOD

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6:30 p.m.: 090422

Partly to mostly cloudy skies across West Michigan to start off the day. A few spotty showers remain possible in the late morning mainly in areas south from Benton Harbor to Lansing. Winds will be breezy at times from the NE at 5-15 mph. Highs will be a bit cooler topping off in the mid 70s.
LANSING, MI
Cars 108

West Michigan Brewery and Restaurant Permanently Closing

After nearly a decade in business, a Grandville brewery and restaurant is shutting its doors for good. Osgood Brewing shared news of its closure to Facebook, saying,. Nine years ago, with much hope and optimism, we opened our doors for business. Today this chapter of our lives is coming to an end.
GRANDVILLE, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
whtc.com

Holland/Zeeland Community Truck Parade Set for Monday

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 4, 2022) – One of Holland’s most recent annual traditions is set for Monday morning. Over 70 vehicles are expected to participate in the 17th Holland/Zeeland Community Labor Day Truck Parade. It begins at 9:15 AM in the parking lot at the Herman Miller headquarters complex on Zeeland’s east side, rolls through downtown Zeeland and along Chicago Drive to downtown Holland, where the fleet heads down 8th Street to the Heeringa Holland Civic Center Place. A ice cream social with a variety of activities is slated for the Civic Center parking lot.
HOLLAND, MI
My Magic GR

Yum! Grand Rapids’ Poutine Week Returns This Fall

Love poutine? Good news! Coming up soon you'll have a week to enjoy different poutine dishes from restaurants along Michigan Street in Grand Rapids. For the first time since its inception in 2020, Michigan Street Poutine Week coincides with Art Prize!. What Is Poutine?. If you've never had poutine, simply...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
#Beaches#Boating#West Michigan#Labor Day Weekend
Fox17

Grand Rapids nonprofit remembers Walker crash victim

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids nonprofit is remembering the woman who was hit and killed while trying to cross a Walker intersection Thursday morning. Laurie Bos was 71 when her mobility scooter was hit by a car on Lake Michigan Drive, according to Walker police. Renew Mobility...
WALKER, MI
wgvunews.org

Grant will help restore Mona Lake in Muskegon County

A $470,000 grant will go towards restoring Mona Lake in Muskegon County. The nearly half million dollars comes from The Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, a federal program that “provides funding for protection and restoration efforts on the five Great Lakes.”. Officials say, the money, awarded to the Muskegon County...
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI

