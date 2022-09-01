Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Burnt Orange Nation
Winning is Hard Podcast: Monday Overreactions to Texas’ win over ULM
The Texas Longhorns started off the 2022 season on the right note, dominating ULM in a 52-10 victory and the Winning is Hard podcast is here to react to the week one dub. Wescott Eberts and Cameron Parker provide their biggest takeaways from the victory, including the performance of Quinn Ewers in his Texas debut, Ja’Tavion Sanders (5:00), and the Texas pash rush (7:00).
Burnt Orange Nation
Inside the Numbers: Texas turns in dominant performances in three phases
The Texas Longhorns were heavy favorites in the season opener against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks, but things got rolling early and continued to roll en route to the lopsided win. With the No. 1-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide looming, there are still many questions to answer, but getting a significant confidence-builder in the season opener can hopefully mean a bit of momentum heading into the marquee non-conference matchup.
5 key visiting recruits impressed by Texas football’s win over ULM
The first game of the 2022 season is now in the books for the Texas football program after a dominant 52-10 win over head coach Terry Bowden and the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks out of the Sun Belt on Sep. 3. Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian downed ULM at home at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in front of a huge crowd and even some key recruits that were visiting Austin this weekend.
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas vs. Louisiana-Monroe: Five observations and Sunday chat
The Texas Longhorns left no doubt on Saturday in the season opener against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks, as they took control early on in the ball game and never took their foot of the neck of the Warhawks. The Longhorns set the tone early after D’Shawn Jamison blocked a ULM punt...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaydownsouth.com
Texas calls out Alabama ahead of Week 2 showdown
Alabama just got finished delivering an unholy beatdown to the Utah State Aggies, 55-0. Aggies fans said they wanted ‘Bama after downing UConn in Week 0. Instead, they got 5 touchdowns from former Heisman winning quarterback and potential 2022 frontrunner Bryce Young, as well as 250+ yards rushing in an incredibly lopsided loss.
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas opens as a 19.5-point underdog against No. 1 Alabama
Big Noon Saturday. College GameDay. The eyes of the college football world will be on the Forty Acres next Saturday when the Texas Longhorns host the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide as Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian faces off against his old boss Nick Saban. On Sunday, the Longhorns opened...
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas blows out Louisiana-Monroe, 52-10, in strong season opener
AUSTIN, Texas — The start of the 2022 season for the Texas Longhorns more than went to plan in a 52-10 win over the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks on Saturday at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian told his team before the game that if the Longhorns...
Where Texas football ranks in the post-Week 1 ESPN FPI
The season got off to a pretty good start for head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas football program this weekend against head coach Terry Bowden and the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks out of the Sun Belt. Texas covered the spread in this game, downing ULM by the final score of 52-10 at home at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Sep. 3.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Burnt Orange Nation
Sunday Armchair QB — Texas vs. Louisiana-Monroe Edition
Game one, game won. With a superb showing from the Texas Longhorns in their dominating 52-10 victory over the visiting Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks, the Texas college football season is off and running. Yes, Texas entered the game with a 99-percent chance to win according to ESPN FPI. And yes, Texas was...
How Texas QB Quinn Ewers still took a L despite win over UL Monroe in college football opener
The Texas Longhorns football team started their season on the right foot. Against the University of Louisina-Monroe, the Longhorns handled their business and then some, dominating them 52-10. It was a great debut for Quinn Ewers, who started for the first time as the QB1 of the team. Despite the...
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas vs. Louisiana-Monroe: Longhorns release depth chart
The first minor surprise is freshman wide receiver Brenen Thompson working outside behind sophomore Xavier Worthy. In the slot, senior Iowa State transfer Tarique Milton is the backup to junior Jordan Whittington, with a surprise appearance from senior Montana transfer Gabe Sulser on the third team. Sulser is a walk on at a program that has never had a letterman from Montana. Freshman Savion Red is the back up at the boundary position.
Burnt Orange Nation
College GameDay coming to Austin for Texas vs. No. 1 Alabama
For the first time since the primetime matchup against the LSU Tigers, ESPN’s College GameDay will be on campus for the Texas Longhorns’ non-conference tilt against the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Longhorns are 5-2 hosting College Gameday, with the last visit to campus ending in heartbreaking fashion at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Burnt Orange Nation
Report: Texas WR Agiye Hall will be active against Louisiana-Monroe
Texas Longhorns sophomore wide receiver Agiye Hall will play against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks in the season opener on Saturday, according to a report from Anwar Richardson of Orangebloods. However, if Hall does dress out, there is another report that he didn’t practice this week, which would keep him from playing....
ESPN Computer's Prediction For Alabama vs. Texas Game
The college football season keeps rolling with what should be a highly-rated game between Alabama and Texas on Saturday. The Crimson Tide did nothing in Week 1 to change anyone's mind that they shouldn't be the national title favorites, drumming Utah State 55-0 behind six total touchdowns from Heisman winner Bryce Young.
Burnt Orange Nation
Livestream: Instant Reaction from Texas’ win over ULM
The Texas Longhorns were massive favorites over the ULM Warhawks in this one and did what you should do against an outmatched team, cruised to a 52-10 win in the season opener. After a shaky opening possession in which quarterback Quinn Ewers saw his first second-ever pass attempt intercepted, the...
Last-minute betting odds for Texas football vs. UL-Monroe
On the night of Sep. 3, head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas football program will kick off the 2022 season. Texas will take on head coach Terry Bowden and the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks out of the Sun Belt under the lights at home at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, with kickoff time set for 7 p.m. CT.
fox7austin.com
2022-23 Central Texas high school football rankings: Week 2
AUSTIN, Texas - The second week of high school football in Central Texas brought several surprising wins and every team in the area is holding it down with at least one win apiece. Check out our rankings for Week 2 of the season, which featured some heated matchups such as...
Texas high school football scores for Friday, Sept. 2
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Westlake picked up its 42nd consecutive win with a 47-14 win over Converse Judson to close out nondistrict play Friday. Lake Travis fell to 0-2 with a 35-28 loss to Cibolo Steele and Dripping Springs moved to 2-0 with a 37-7 win over Converse Wagner. San Marcos had to go to overtime […]
Will it rain at the Texas Football game?
AUSTIN, Texas — *An Areal Flood Advisory is in effect for portions of Blanco, Burnet, Hays, Travis, and Williamson counties until 6 p.m. Saturday. Minor flooding is possible. An Areal Flood Advisory is in effect for portions of Bastrop, Caldwell, and Hays counties until 8 p.m. Saturday.*. All eyes...
Man dies after Pflugerville police chase
Pflugerville Police said Sunday night a man they chased into Austin on Friday has died after being hit by an officer's vehicle during a shootout with officers.
Comments / 0