The Texas Longhorns were heavy favorites in the season opener against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks, but things got rolling early and continued to roll en route to the lopsided win. With the No. 1-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide looming, there are still many questions to answer, but getting a significant confidence-builder in the season opener can hopefully mean a bit of momentum heading into the marquee non-conference matchup.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO