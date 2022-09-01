Read full article on original website
Kyle and Summer's Genoa City wedding may be too much too little too late on The Young and the RestlessCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
When things don't go his way Victor may start up an age-old feud s on The Young and the RestlessCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
Northern Illinois Food Bank’s New North Suburban Center (NSC) Hosted Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening EventKatie HeratyLake Forest, IL
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Talia decides to pressure Diane and Nikki and Phyllis declare victory too soonCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
Man Sentenced to Prison After "Claiming Thousands of Dollars In Fraudulent Refunds"TaxBuzzWaukegan, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Franklin students without bus rides on 1st day of school
FRANKLIN, Wis. - Kicking off the school year without a ride -- that is what happened on Thursday, Sept. 1 to a group of students in Franklin School District. After parents started posting on social media, FOX6 News took their questions to school leaders. "How many families? Probably a couple...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Trick or Treat hours for Halloween 2022
Washington County, WI – Halloween falls on Monday, October 31, 2022. Trick or treat hours across Washington County are posted below. The list will be updated as more information becomes available. Town of Addison – Sunday, October 30, 2022, 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Village of Jackson...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Giant Pumpkin contest, free small pumpkins for kids at City’s Fall Festival Sept. 10 | News
Giant pumpkins fit for a princess’s coach will once again make an appearance at the 10th annual City of Kenosha Fall Festival, 11 am to 2:30 pm Saturday, Sept. 10 at Veterans Memorial Park outside City Hall, 625 52nd St. The festival features the Wisconsin Giant Pumpkin Growers weigh-off,...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha County chairman: Evers failed Kenosha during the 2020 riots he needs to be voted out | Columnists
Evers failed Kenosha and we all know it. The images of our city burning will forever be etched into our memory. You probably saw our former county executive Jim Krueser recently try to defend Governor Evers with a desperate op-ed in the Kenosha News. He called our attempts to highlight the complete failure by Governor Evers politically motivated. Well, let me set the record straight. It is not political — it’s personal.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Wisconsin: Land of plenty includes plenty of ‘food deserts’
Tony Moore, executive director of mental health clinic Birds of a Feather, talks while preparing lunch for residents at his group home in Kenosha, Wis. Moore says two large grocery stores in his neighborhood have closed since 2017, and in January, a small grocery there burned down — removing one more source of fresh meat and produce in an already deprived community. Photo taken April 10, 2022. (Joe States / Wisconsin Watch)
kenosha.com
Capturing Kenosha: The beauty of the Classic Car Cruise-in
After retiring in 2021 with 38 years in public service, Corrao brings a passion for photography with his popular local sunrise and nature photos (available for personal use only). Corrao can be found on Instagram (@straycompasslifeguy) and YouTube (Stray Compass Life Channel). Hello, everyone. Welcome to another edition of Capturing...
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Veterans Stand down event
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Zach Zdroik is the Executive Director of Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin. He joined CBS 58 in studio to discuss an upcoming event which will provide resources to Veterans in need. The event will take place on October 1st. The Veterans Outreach and Racine County Veterans...
WISN
Campus stop sign surprise causes danger for students
MILWAUKEE — On the first week back on campus for Marquette University students, there was already an added danger. Planned utility work blacked out the stop lights at 19th Street and Wisconsin Avenue for much of the day. Despite a half dozen stop signs in each direction, many drivers...
Genoa City Police investigating unauthorized entrance in elementary school
The Genoa City Police Department is investigating an unauthorized entry into Brookwood Elementary School on Friday.
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Learn about Regal Society Lifestyle
RACINE, Wis (CBS 58) -- One of the owners of Regal Society Lifestyle joined us in studio for Racine & Me. Deon'Te Cottingham says his company is family owned and operated in Racine. The company is a lifestyle brand with comfortable streetwear created to uplift and inspire people to wear...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Gov. Evers visits Racine small businesses
RACINE, Wis. - Governor Tony Evers visited small businesses in Racine on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 4 as part of his "Do the Right Thing Agenda." "Wanted to visit with some folks that are owning small businesses, and things are going well," said Evers. "People are excited. It’s great to be here in Racine, and they’ve done a great job taking their Main Street into the next generation."
Milwaukee's Latino population galvanizes huge population boom
As the city of Milwaukee sees its population drop in the 2020 U.S. Census, one community surges to new heights.
kenosha.com
Anna’s on the Lake to replace Common Grounds this fall
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. Just two days after Harborside Common Grounds closed its doors for good, a new business has announced plans to...
bhhschicago.com
1732 N 56th St
Proudly positioned on a fantastic lot in the heart of Milwaukee's Washington Heights neighborhood, this well-cared-for colonial is sure to impress! Center staircase, HWF and plenty of natural light make for a great first impression. Formal DR + eat-in KIT w/ timeless tile work, breakfast bar & plenty of cabinet/counter space. Abundance of closet space throughout! Private backyard w/ stamped concrete patio and plenty of green space to enjoy. Must-see 3 car garage (newly built in 2008 per seller) w/ exceptional storage space and bonus parking slab! Lively Washington Heights Neighborhood Association + great proximity to restaurants, shops, and easy freeway access- be downtown in minutes! All this just steps away from other Wauwatosa hotspots- Welcome home!
wuwm.com
Now rolling in southeast Wisconsin—older and new electrified buses, trains and trolleys
Electrified mass transit is coming to a few Wisconsin cities in hopes of reducing air pollution and gasoline use. Racine, for example, is trying out electric buses. But using electricity to move dozens of people at a time is also a very old idea in Wisconsin. On a recent Friday...
milwaukeeindependent.com
Prayers amid trauma: Survivors respond to funeral as Archdiocese of Milwaukee honors Rembert Weakland
The Archdiocese of Milwaukee held a funeral Mass on August 30 for former archbishop of Milwaukee Rembert Weakland, who died on August 22 at age 95. The service stands as a difficult day for many sexual abuse survivors and their loved ones, and the celebration of Weakland’s life may bring up strong, painful feelings.
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Zoo Brew & Jack-O'-Lantern Nights
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- The Racine Zoo is getting ready for spooky season!. Zoo Brew is coming up on Saturday, September 24, 2022 from 2pm-6pm. You can taste your way through nearly 100 beers and ciders offered by some of the best brew masters while enjoying the beautiful scenery of Lake Michigan.
wuwm.com
Walker's Point: A gathering space For Milwaukee's LGBT community 75 years and counting
Telephone House on 2nd and National before an arsonist burned it down in 1986. This intersection is nowadays considered the crossroads of Walker's Point, as well as the epicenter of LGBTQ nightlife since the club La Cage opened in 1984. For this week's Bubbler Talk, WUWM tackles this question submitted...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha police seek public’s help in Wilson Neighborhood double shooting investigation; victims’ injuries not life threatening | Accident-and-incident
Kenosha police on Sunday continued an investigation into a double shooting reported a day earlier in the 4900 block of 36th Avenue. The shootings were reported just after 5 pm, according to the Kenosha Police Department’s Facebook page. The incident occurred in the city’s Wilson Neighborhood. According to police, while officers investigated the area, they spoke with “multiple groups with little to no cooperation.”
Wisconsin DNR needs your help collecting milkweed seedpods
Residents across Wisconsin are being asked to keep an eye out for wild common milkweed seedpods. If you do spot them, you are asked to collect the pods.
