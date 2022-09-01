Read full article on original website
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Asset Management Solution Onramp Joins Bosonic Network
Bosonic, a decentralized Financial Market Infrastructure (dFMI) business, announces that Onramp Invest, a crypto management solution providing access to crypto assets for registered investment advisors, will join the Bosonic Network™. This latest addition to Bosonic’s growing institutional client base “supports the Wealth segment, providing safety and transparency for their...
CNET
Social Security Payments for September: When You'll Get Your Money
The Social Security Administration disbursed the first September payment today for those who receive Supplemental Security Income, with the first Social Security check of the month getting sent tomorrow. These checks arrive in multiple batches each month to help manage the massive amount of mailing, as roughly 65 million Americans receive Social Security benefits.
crowdfundinsider.com
Niftify Announces No-Code NFT Store and Marketplace Platform Builder, Raises Money on Wefunder
Niftify has announced the launch of its NFT no code store and marketplace platform following the launch of its NFT marketplace last November. Niftify reports “hundreds” of businesses on their waiting list as it allows anyone to create and operate an NFT store and marketplace – minus any code.
crowdfundinsider.com
Blockchain Association Criticizes California Legislation Addressing Crypto: “Shortsighted”
The Blockchain Association posted a series of tweets last week critizing pending legislation they believe will undermine the digital asset ecosystem in California. The Association claims that State Assembly Bill A.B. 2269 is “shortsighted” creating “unhelpful restrictions that would impede crypto innovators’ ability to operate.” The end effect would be to push crypto innovators out of California (perhaps to Florida? Where everyone else is?). The association call the legislation “inconsistent with the Governor’s (Newsome) vision for crypto in California.
crowdfundinsider.com
Metaverse GameFi Project Metaisland Joins Neo Global Development EcoBoost Program
Neo Global Development (NGD) has accepted Metaisland into the EcoBoost program. The multiplayer metaverse GameFi project is “the fourth project to join the EcoBoost program in 2022.” Through EcoBoost, Neo will “provide support and incubation opportunities to help the project enter the market.”. In 2021, NGD focused...
