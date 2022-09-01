Local agencies win Florida tourism awards

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Over ten awards were given to organizations around the Panhandle by VISIT FLORIDA.

The 2022 Florida Tourism Hall of Fame and Flagler Awards winners were announced at the 2022 Florida Governor’s Conference on Tourism.

Tourism councils across the Panhandle received several Flagler awards, which recognize outstanding tourism marketing throughout Florida. The winners are recognized in three levels: Bronze, Silver, and Henry. Henry is the highest honor.

Direct Marketing: Bronze level, Visit Panama City Beach for the “Real. Fun. Beach.” E-Newsletter

Internet Advertising: Silver level, Visit Panama City Beach for the Visit Panama City Beach Happy Thanks Beaching Holiday Campaign

Mixed Media Campaign: Silver level, The Franklin County Tourist Development Council for the Florida’s Forgotten Coast “The Florida You Remember” Campaign

Mixed Media Campaign: Henry, Destin-Fort Walton Beach Tourism for “Little Adventures”

Out-of-Home: Henry, Destin-Fort Walton Beach Tourism for “Little Adventures”

Print Advertising: Silver, Destin-Fort Walton Beach Tourism for “Little Adventures”

Resource/Promotional Material — Trade: Silver, Visit Panama City Beach for the “Real. Fun. Beach.” Vacation Guide

Rural County Marketing: Bronze, The Franklin County Tourist Development Council for the “Forgotten Coast Like a Local” Series

Rural County Marketing: Silver, The Gulf County Tourist Development Council for “Creating Locals By Association” and “Local Legends”

Social Media Marketing: Silver, Visit Panama City Beach for the Chicago Nonstop Flight Social Campaign

Television Advertising: Henry, Destin-Fort Walton Beach Tourism for “Little Adventures”

Websites: Henry, Destin-Fort Walton Beach Tourism for “Little Adventures”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.