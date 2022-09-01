Read full article on original website
Metaverse GameFi Project Metaisland Joins Neo Global Development EcoBoost Program
Neo Global Development (NGD) has accepted Metaisland into the EcoBoost program. The multiplayer metaverse GameFi project is “the fourth project to join the EcoBoost program in 2022.” Through EcoBoost, Neo will “provide support and incubation opportunities to help the project enter the market.”. In 2021, NGD focused...
NFTs: Nifty Gateway to Allow Curators to Build NFT Storefronts With “Publishers”
On September 1, a beta group of 50 art curators will start “launching drops through their own NFT storefronts on Nifty Gateway.”. With Publishers, Nifty Gateway “handles the complexity of creating an NFT storefront so that curators can focus on what they do best — identifying great art.”
Niftify Announces No-Code NFT Store and Marketplace Platform Builder, Raises Money on Wefunder
Niftify has announced the launch of its NFT no code store and marketplace platform following the launch of its NFT marketplace last November. Niftify reports “hundreds” of businesses on their waiting list as it allows anyone to create and operate an NFT store and marketplace – minus any code.
Digital Asset Management Solution Onramp Joins Bosonic Network
Bosonic, a decentralized Financial Market Infrastructure (dFMI) business, announces that Onramp Invest, a crypto management solution providing access to crypto assets for registered investment advisors, will join the Bosonic Network™. This latest addition to Bosonic’s growing institutional client base “supports the Wealth segment, providing safety and transparency for their...
