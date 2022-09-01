Read full article on original website
Related
Man shot, killed on Military Highway in Norfolk identified
A man that was shot and killed Sunday morning, September 4, 2022, has been identified by police. No suspect information has been released and the investigation is ongoing.
Police: Man shot and killed in Suffolk Sunday afternoon
NORFOLK, Va. — A man was shot and killed in Suffolk Sunday afternoon, according to Suffolk Police. A spokesperson said that around 3:30 p.m., their emergency dispatchers received several calls saying shots had been fired in the area of South Saratoga Street. They then received other calls telling them that an adult male had been shot and was lying between several buildings in the 300 block of South Saratoga Street.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Nags Head man dies in Currituck County wreck
At 10:10 a.m. on September 1, 2022, a 2006 Pontiac Vibe crossed the center line on U.S. 158 – also known as Short Cut Road – in Currituck County. Mark Johnston, 57, of Nags Head, was driving that vehicle, which crashed head-on into a Camden County school bus heading west, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
Police investigating 7-Eleven robbery on Carolina Rd in Suffolk
Police are now investigating an overnight robbery at 7-Eleven in Suffolk.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man dies following shooting on S. Saratoga St in Suffolk
According to police, the call for the shooting came in just before 3:30 p.m. in the 300 block of South Saratoga Street.
WITN
UPDATE: Radio personality killed in Currituck County crash with school bus
CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A longtime radio personality here in Eastern Carolina died in a vehicle crash with a school bus Thursday. Representatives with 102.5 The Shark confirmed to WITN that Mark Johnston, who hosted Marko in the Morning, was killed in a crash on Shortcut Road. Officials with...
Crews respond to fatal head-on crash involving school bus in Currituck County
Crews responded to a fatal crash involving a Camden County school bus Thursday morning around 10 a.m.
2 dead, 5 injured in Norfolk mass shooting
Two people are dead after a late-night shooting in Norfolk, Virginia, that involved college students.
IN THIS ARTICLE
17-year-old injured following weekend shooting on Harris St in Franklin
Police say a 17-year-old was injured following a shooting in Franklin Saturday evening.
WAVY News 10
Norfolk Police investigating auto-pedestrian accident involving a child
According to police, the accident happened just after 1:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Pickett Road. The child has been transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/norfolk/norfolk-police-investigating-auto-pedestrian-accident-involving-a-child/
Virginia man found dead in ocean near Duck, NC
A Virginia man was found dead and floating in the ocean nearby Duck, North Carolina on Friday evening.
WAVY News 10
Police investigating homicide on N Military Highway in Norfolk
During a press conference on Sunday, Interim Chief of Police Michael Goldsmith said the call for the homicide came in around 2:45 a.m. in the 800 block of North Military Highway. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/norfolk/police-investigating-homicide-on-n-military-highway-in-norfolk/
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
19-year-old injured following shooting in Suffolk
According to police, officers responded to a call just before 9:20 p.m. in reference to a female suffering from a gunshot wound entering the Supreme Gas Station in the 400 block of East Washington Street.
WAVY News 10
Man shot on 18th Bay Street in Norfolk
During a press conference on Sunday, Interim Chief of Police Michael Goldsmith said police received a call about malicious wounding in the 9600 block of 18th Bay Street. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/norfolk/man-shot-on-18th-bay-street-in-norfolk/
2 people shot at Virginia Beach Oceanfront Sunday evening
Police are now investigating after two people were shot at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront late Sunday evening.
Man dies while swimming in the ocean in Duck on the Outer Banks
DUCK, N.C. — A man died late Friday afternoon while swimming in the surf off Duck, N.C. According to a spokesperson for the Town of Duck, the Duck Fire Department, Duck Surf Rescue, and Dare County EMS were dispatched to Buffell Head Drive at around 5:40 Friday afternoon after bystanders reported a person floating face down in the ocean.
Driver seriously hurt in London Bridge Rd. crash
London Bridge Road, between International Parkway and Crusader Circle was closed Friday morning as police investigated what they described as a serious crash.
13newsnow.com
Child hurt after being hit by car in Norfolk
A child is seriously hurt after a car struck them Saturday afternoon. It happened along Pickett Road in Norfolk, near the Crown Point neighborhood.
2 dead, 5 hurt in Norfolk mass shooting on Killam Ave.
Norfolk Police say two people have died following a mass shooting on Killam Ave., near ODU, overnight. Five others were also shot. Norfolk State University says several of those shot are NSU students.
3 people rushed to the hospital after Suffolk house fire
The American Red Cross is assisting the three adults that are displaced by the fire.
Comments / 0