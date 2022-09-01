ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, NC

Police: Man shot and killed in Suffolk Sunday afternoon

NORFOLK, Va. — A man was shot and killed in Suffolk Sunday afternoon, according to Suffolk Police. A spokesperson said that around 3:30 p.m., their emergency dispatchers received several calls saying shots had been fired in the area of South Saratoga Street. They then received other calls telling them that an adult male had been shot and was lying between several buildings in the 300 block of South Saratoga Street.
Nags Head man dies in Currituck County wreck

At 10:10 a.m. on September 1, 2022, a 2006 Pontiac Vibe crossed the center line on U.S. 158 – also known as Short Cut Road – in Currituck County. Mark Johnston, 57, of Nags Head, was driving that vehicle, which crashed head-on into a Camden County school bus heading west, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
Norfolk Police investigating auto-pedestrian accident involving a child

According to police, the accident happened just after 1:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Pickett Road. The child has been transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/norfolk/norfolk-police-investigating-auto-pedestrian-accident-involving-a-child/
Police investigating homicide on N Military Highway in Norfolk

During a press conference on Sunday, Interim Chief of Police Michael Goldsmith said the call for the homicide came in around 2:45 a.m. in the 800 block of North Military Highway. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/norfolk/police-investigating-homicide-on-n-military-highway-in-norfolk/
Man shot on 18th Bay Street in Norfolk

During a press conference on Sunday, Interim Chief of Police Michael Goldsmith said police received a call about malicious wounding in the 9600 block of 18th Bay Street. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/norfolk/man-shot-on-18th-bay-street-in-norfolk/
Man dies while swimming in the ocean in Duck on the Outer Banks

DUCK, N.C. — A man died late Friday afternoon while swimming in the surf off Duck, N.C. According to a spokesperson for the Town of Duck, the Duck Fire Department, Duck Surf Rescue, and Dare County EMS were dispatched to Buffell Head Drive at around 5:40 Friday afternoon after bystanders reported a person floating face down in the ocean.
