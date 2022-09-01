Read full article on original website
KCCI.com
Train derailment spills asphalt into creek in Hampton
HAMPTON, Iowa — A train derailed in Hampton early Monday morning. Union Pacific released the following statement regarding the derailment:. "At around 3:30 a.m., Monday, Sept. 5, approximately 44 cars on a Union Pacific train derailed on a bridge over a creek in Hampton, Iowa. The train was carrying mixed commodities, and as a result of the derailment, some asphalt spilled into the creek. Hazmat teams are on scene and emergency response activities are underway. The crew was not hurt, and the cause of the derailment remains under investigation."
Farewell to the Next of A Dying Breed: Historic Iowa Mall Closing
Shoppers in Fort Dodge, in western Iowa, may be spending their last Labor Day weekend roaming the halls of what's left of another legendary mall. Rumors had been circulating across social media that Crossroads Mall was closing its doors. On this side of the state, many were shocked to hear that, thinking it meant Crossroads Mall in Waterloo. For now, that shopping center is safe.
newscenter1.tv
Iowa man identified in fatal ATV crash
Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2020 Ranger XP1000 ATV was eastbound on Experimental Forest Road when the vehicle left the roadway while negotiating a curve. The vehicle rolled and all three occupants were thrown from the ATV. Chad Shaw, the 51-year-old driver, was pronounced dead at the scene. The...
Iowa man and wife charged after disposing of body in 2021 homicide
CLINTON, Iowa — Court documents are revealing more details about an 18-month-long homicide investigation that resulted in the arrest of two people Wednesday in eastern Iowa. Lewis Vaughn Sr., 44, and Jessica Vaughn, 35, are charged in connection with the death of Chicago resident Khalil Pugh on February 23, 2021. Lewis Vaughn is charged with […]
yourfortdodge.com
Fort Dodge Police Investigate Wednesday Night Shooting
Fort Dodge Police have released further details in regards to a shooting incident last night. According to the press release, last night at around 6:00 P.M., the Webster County Telecommunications Center received multiple calls of a shooting in the 800 Block of South 22nd St. Information provided at the time indicated that one person had been shot.
KCCI.com
Gunshot fired during standoff in Grimes
GRIMES, Iowa — No one is hurt after a standoff situation in Grimes, involving a man in his apartment. Polk County Sheriff's Office says they were called to NE 4th Street Tuesday afternoon for an unknown problem. Deputies say they arrived on scene and began to talk with a man inside the apartment.
theperrynews.com
Boone man arrested in rural Adel with pistol, pot
A Boone man was arrested Thursday afternoon in rural Adel after trying to jettison an ounce of cannabis from his vehicle. Trystin Thaddeus Bettazza, 26, of 1079 U Ave., Boone, was charged with first-offense possession of a controlled substance and person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons and issued citations for no valid driver’s license, no insurance and operating a non-registered vehicle.
Iowa State Daily
BREAKING: ISU graduate arrested for exploitation of a minor on campus
Investigators arrested an Iowa State alumnus for possession of explicit materials of a minor Wednesday, according to a press release from the university’s department of public safety. The suspect, 22-year old Benjamin Cooper, graduated from Iowa State and moved to Wisconsin during the course of an investigation on him...
theperrynews.com
Van half-sinks at boat ramp south of Perry Friday
A van became half-submerged Friday afternoon at the Spring Valley Access to the Raccoon River on J Avenue (County Road P58) at 170th Street. No injuries were reported. The full-size Ford van was reported in the water at the foot of of the boat launch about 4:30 p.m., according to public safety radio traffic.
theperrynews.com
Perry man faces third charge for spousal battery
A Perry man was arrested Wednesday and charged with wife beating. Seth Blitz, 31, of 2811 Warford St., Perry, was charged with third or subsequent offense domestic abuse assault. The female victim made contact with the Perry Police Department on Wednesday and said that during the course of a domestic...
theperrynews.com
Perry woman allegedly strangles Milwaukee man
A Perry woman was arrested on a Dallas County warrant Tuesday in connection with an Aug. 14 incident in a Perry barroom in which she allegedly strangled a man from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Megan Liann Hudnell, 30, of 2104 Third St., Perry, was charged with assault. According to court records, officers...
theperrynews.com
Perry Police Report September 2
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Officers received a report of criminal mischief in the 1100 block of Willis Avenue. The case is under investigation. Daniel Ramirez Jr., 19, of 2665 Summer Meadows Dr., Perry, was arrested on a Guthrie County warrant for failure to appear on original charges of possession of a controlled substance-marijuana and failure to affix drug stamp.
iheart.com
Central Iowa Man Killed In Crash W/Semi
(Hardin County, IA) -- A Central Iowa man is dead after a car-vs-semi crash in northern Iowa Sunday at 9:20 p.m. The Hardin County Sheriff's Office says 39-year-old Joel Jeffress of Madrid failed to stop at a stop sign at Highway 65 and D 65, south of Hubbard. The I-S-P says his Volvo station wagon was hit by a semi driven by 61-year-old Kenneth Hack of Alden, Iowa. Hack had been traveling southbound on Highway 65 at the time of the collision.
superhits1027.com
Disease deadly to rabbits discovered for first time in Iowa
AMES — A case of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease has been detected for the first time in the state. The virus – which can be deadly to rabbits and hares — was found in domesticated rabbits in Story County. State veterinarian Jeff Kaisand says rabbit-owners should watch their...
KCCI.com
Iowa State super fan remembered at first game since his death
AMES, Iowa — It was the first game of the season up in Ames for Cyclone fans. But for the season ticket-holding Bassett family, it's the first game without their son, Nick, an Iowa State super fan who died in January. "He loved the cyclones... loved the cyclones," Ann...
KCCI.com
Offense shines in Iowa State's opening win
AMES, Iowa — Iowa State defeated Southeast Missouri State on Saturday 42-10 in the season opener. In his first career start, quarterback Hunter Dekkers completed 25 of 31 passes for 293 yards and four touchdowns. He did throw one interception. Running back Jirehl Brock rushed for 104 yards and...
Northern Iowa farmer rescued after night trapped in grain bin
ACKLEY, Iowa — A northern Iowa farmer spent a night trapped in a grain bin before crews rescued him Friday.The farmer became trapped Thursday afternoon by grain in the bin on his farm in the Ackley-Iowa Falls area, according to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. He survived overnight and was found by a neighbor, who called 911 a little after 11 a.m. Friday.Crews from several agencies responded and used shields to prevent more grain from engulfing the farmer. They also cut holes in the bin the relieve pressure before pulling him out after about an hour.Hardin County Sheriff Dave McDaniel says the farmer was conscious and alert when he was taken to an Iowa Falls hospital. The farmer's name wasn't released.Every year, dozens of people across the country are trapped in grain bins. In 2020, there were 20 instances where people were killed after becoming trapped in grain bins, according to the latest figure from Purdue University, which tracks such cases.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Guy Fieri? College football broadcaster makes bizarre lookalike comparison for Iowa fan
Iowa got a stiff test from South Dakota State, and led just 5-3 with 10 minutes remaining in the game. By that point in the game, the teams combined for 15 first downs, and just 6-for-28 on third down conversions. Iowa mustered just 39 yards rushing, and had 2 turnovers.
kiwaradio.com
Severe Weather, Heavy Rain For Much Of Iowa This Weekend, Northwest Iowa Drier
Statewide, Iowa — Portions of Iowa got beneficial rainfall this weekend, while a few areas were hit with flash flooding, hail and wind damage. Around four inches of rain fell in Waukon in northeast Iowa, as well as in the central Iowa communities of Earlham and Gilbert from Saturday into early Sunday morning. Meteorologist Ashley Bury of the National Weather Service office in Des Moines says the weather system that moved into the state Saturday encountered moisture in the air.
Iowa State basketball star also dedicated to teaching
Iowa State women’s basketball player Ashley Joens stands at the front of Morgan Reetz’s fifth grade classroom at Irving Elementary School in Indianola on a weekday afternoon.
