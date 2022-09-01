Read full article on original website
UI business student accused of “severely” beating his mother
A Universality of Iowa student faces charges that he beat his own mother at a downtown Iowa City hotel late Saturday night, causing serious injuries. Iowa City Police were called to Hotel Vetro on South Linn Street just before 11:45 Saturday night for a domestic assault. Investigators were told that 20-year-old Dominic Battaglia of North Van Buren Street had struck his mother in the head and face multiple times, causing what police describe as “serious” injuries. No other details about the incident, including the exact extent of those injuries or what led to the attack, have been released.
Man linked to southwest Iowa vehicle thefts arrested Saturday afternoon
Man connected to vehicle thefts in six counties arrested
Judge agrees to sever cases of two teens charged in death of Fairfield teacher
FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge agreed to sever the cases for the two teens charged in the death of a Fairfield Spanish Teacher. Nohema Graber was killed last November. Investigators found the 66-year-old’s body hidden in Chataqua park, they say she had extensive head trauma. New court documents...
Pekin staff member placed on administrative leave after student assaults student
PACKWOOD, Iowa — A Pekin Community School District (PCSD) staff member is now on paid administrative leave as an investigation of an incident is underway. On Friday, a video was shared online showing a Pekin student assaulting another student in a classroom. Some parents in the district are now questioning the way the incident was handled by school staff.
Teen charged with making threat toward Burlington High School staff
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A teenager was arrested Friday after police say they made a threat toward staff at Burlington High School. Around 9:45 a.m. Friday, Burlington Community School District administration notified police of the threat, police said in a media release. Officers responded and were able to identify the...
Oregon man arrested in Iowa for drug possession after crashing car
FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - An Oregon man was arrested on drug-related charges after he crashed his car in a construction zone in Iowa. According to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday around 1 a.m. deputies were called to a single-car crash near the intersection of Highway 2 and 195th Street south of Percival, Iowa.
Teen cited following rollover in Fremont County
(Sidney) – A teen was cited following a rollover accident south of Sidney Friday. The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to 2878 240th Street around 8:30 p.m. for a rollover accident involving a red Ford F-150 pickup. The driver – a 16-year-old male – was uninjured in the accident.
One dead, one injured in Lee County crash
LEE COUNTY, Iowa — One teenager died and another teenager was injured after their vehicle crashed in a ditch in Keokuk on Saturday. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, at around 10:45 p.m. a driver of a Toyota Matrix was traveling southbound on Mississippi Road and failed to negotiate a curve. The car […]
Shenandoah Police make arrest for no contact order violation
(Shenandoah) – Shenandoah Police arrested a man early Saturday morning for allegedly violating a no contact order. Authorities say they responded to the 700 block of West Summit Avenue around midnight. Following an investigation, officers arrested Joshua Latham for contempt – violation of a no contact order. He...
Over $100,000 In Meat Stolen From Eastern Iowa Plant
Iowa State Patrol reports two fatality accidents and one injury accident on Sunday
(State) The Iowa State Patrol responded to multiple accidents on Sunday. In Clinton County, two motorcycles were eastbound on Old Lincoln Highway and each left the roadway. One bike struck a traffic sign, resulting in a fatality. The other driver sustained minor injuries. In Muscatine County, 49-year old Rachel Kay...
Child injured in Waterloo shooting
Scuba diving with diabetes is tough, but not impossible for Iowa 10-year-old Stella is one of the youngest divers to get her certification at Diventures in North Liberty. Students must have Iowa residency, be first-time students, and live on campus.
ICPD receives report of subject defecating in car dealership showroom; verbal warning issued
Iowa City Police responded to a report of a subject defecating in a car dealership showroom Saturday morning. According to the Iowa City Police Daily Activity Log, officers were called to Audi Iowa City…formerly Carousel Motors…on Highway 1 West just after 11:30am. The caller reported a male defecting in the showroom.
Online petition claims to save eating disorder program at University of Iowa Hospitals
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Changes are coming to the Eating Disorder Program at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. A petition on Change.org, entitled "Save the Eating Disorder Program and University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics," claims that the program is being phased out. The university says changes...
OTTUMWA POLICE INVESTIGATING TRAILER THEFT
OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Police Department reports that yesterday morning at around 7am, the department was contacted regarding some stolen semi-trailers from JBS. Preliminary investigation suggests that a semi was stolen from the area of JBS. That semi was utilized in the theft of three semi-trailers that contained pork products ready to be distributed.
Families hurt by removal of memorial benches from Glenwood Lake Park
Families in Glenwood are hurt. They discovered the park department has been removing benches, which honored the memories of lost loved ones.
Iowa Man Faces 10 Years In Prison For Using U-Haul Truck To Kill His Girlfriend
(Fairfield, IA) — An Iowa man faces 10 years in prison after his sentencing for using a U-Haul truck to kill his girlfriend. A jury found Derrick Maynard guilty of voluntary manslaughter today (Wednesday). The fatal crash happened May 18th, 2020 in Columbus Junction. Investigators said Maynard deliberately crash the truck into the car being driven by 29-year-old Megan Reid. A passenger was injured. A sentencing hearing for Maynard has been scheduled for September 30th.
Iowa Court of Appeals upholds Muscatine man’s murder conviction
MUSCATINE Co., Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Court of Appeals Wednesday upheld the conviction of a Muscatine man in the shooting death of his girlfriend, 18-year-old Kaitlyn Palmer, in October 2019. David J.S. Hatfield, 26, was found guilty of first-degree murder in June 2021 and was later sentenced to life...
Page County Jail inmate dies from medical condition
(Clarinda) – An inmate at the Page County Jail has died following a medical episode. Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says jailers requested an ambulance shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday for an adult male inmate with a medical condition. The inmate was taken to Clarinda Regional Health Center, where he later died.
