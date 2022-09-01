ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KCJJ

UI business student accused of “severely” beating his mother

A Universality of Iowa student faces charges that he beat his own mother at a downtown Iowa City hotel late Saturday night, causing serious injuries. Iowa City Police were called to Hotel Vetro on South Linn Street just before 11:45 Saturday night for a domestic assault. Investigators were told that 20-year-old Dominic Battaglia of North Van Buren Street had struck his mother in the head and face multiple times, causing what police describe as “serious” injuries. No other details about the incident, including the exact extent of those injuries or what led to the attack, have been released.
kjan.com

Man linked to southwest Iowa vehicle thefts arrested Saturday afternoon

KCCI.com

Man connected to vehicle thefts in six counties arrested

UNION COUNTY, Iowa — The Union County Sheriff's Department has arrested a man they said is linked to vehicle thefts in six different counties. The department said Daniel Floyd Edwards is responsible for a string of motorcycle, car, pick-up, 4-wheeler, tractor, dump truck, and semitrailer thefts in Union, Ringgold, Adams, Adair, Cass and Madison counties.
ktvo.com

Pekin staff member placed on administrative leave after student assaults student

PACKWOOD, Iowa — A Pekin Community School District (PCSD) staff member is now on paid administrative leave as an investigation of an incident is underway. On Friday, a video was shared online showing a Pekin student assaulting another student in a classroom. Some parents in the district are now questioning the way the incident was handled by school staff.
PACKWOOD, IA
KWQC

Teen charged with making threat toward Burlington High School staff

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A teenager was arrested Friday after police say they made a threat toward staff at Burlington High School. Around 9:45 a.m. Friday, Burlington Community School District administration notified police of the threat, police said in a media release. Officers responded and were able to identify the...
BURLINGTON, IA
WOWT

Oregon man arrested in Iowa for drug possession after crashing car

FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - An Oregon man was arrested on drug-related charges after he crashed his car in a construction zone in Iowa. According to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday around 1 a.m. deputies were called to a single-car crash near the intersection of Highway 2 and 195th Street south of Percival, Iowa.
PERCIVAL, IA
kmaland.com

Teen cited following rollover in Fremont County

(Sidney) – A teen was cited following a rollover accident south of Sidney Friday. The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to 2878 240th Street around 8:30 p.m. for a rollover accident involving a red Ford F-150 pickup. The driver – a 16-year-old male – was uninjured in the accident.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

One dead, one injured in Lee County crash

LEE COUNTY, Iowa — One teenager died and another teenager was injured after their vehicle crashed in a ditch in Keokuk on Saturday. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, at around 10:45 p.m. a driver of a Toyota Matrix was traveling southbound on Mississippi Road and failed to negotiate a curve. The car […]
LEE COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Shenandoah Police make arrest for no contact order violation

(Shenandoah) – Shenandoah Police arrested a man early Saturday morning for allegedly violating a no contact order. Authorities say they responded to the 700 block of West Summit Avenue around midnight. Following an investigation, officers arrested Joshua Latham for contempt – violation of a no contact order. He...
SHENANDOAH, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Over $100,000 In Meat Stolen From Eastern Iowa Plant

A major theft took place last week leaving people with more questions than not when semis full of pork went missing overnight. Over $100,000 worth of meat was stolen from an eastern Iowa plant last week. On Thursday, September 1st the Ottumwa Police Department was contacted at around 7 a.m....
OTTUMWA, IA
KCRG.com

Child injured in Waterloo shooting

Scuba diving with diabetes is tough, but not impossible for Iowa 10-year-old Stella is one of the youngest divers to get her certification at Diventures in North Liberty. Students must have Iowa residency, be first-time students, and live on campus.
KBOE Radio

OTTUMWA POLICE INVESTIGATING TRAILER THEFT

OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Police Department reports that yesterday morning at around 7am, the department was contacted regarding some stolen semi-trailers from JBS. Preliminary investigation suggests that a semi was stolen from the area of JBS. That semi was utilized in the theft of three semi-trailers that contained pork products ready to be distributed.
OTTUMWA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Man Faces 10 Years In Prison For Using U-Haul Truck To Kill His Girlfriend

(Fairfield, IA) — An Iowa man faces 10 years in prison after his sentencing for using a U-Haul truck to kill his girlfriend. A jury found Derrick Maynard guilty of voluntary manslaughter today (Wednesday). The fatal crash happened May 18th, 2020 in Columbus Junction. Investigators said Maynard deliberately crash the truck into the car being driven by 29-year-old Megan Reid. A passenger was injured. A sentencing hearing for Maynard has been scheduled for September 30th.
COLUMBUS JUNCTION, IA
KWQC

Iowa Court of Appeals upholds Muscatine man’s murder conviction

MUSCATINE Co., Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Court of Appeals Wednesday upheld the conviction of a Muscatine man in the shooting death of his girlfriend, 18-year-old Kaitlyn Palmer, in October 2019. David J.S. Hatfield, 26, was found guilty of first-degree murder in June 2021 and was later sentenced to life...
MUSCATINE, IA
kmaland.com

Page County Jail inmate dies from medical condition

(Clarinda) – An inmate at the Page County Jail has died following a medical episode. Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says jailers requested an ambulance shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday for an adult male inmate with a medical condition. The inmate was taken to Clarinda Regional Health Center, where he later died.
PAGE COUNTY, IA

