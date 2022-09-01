Read full article on original website
Auditions for “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”
To begin work on its 2022 season-closing production of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” the Garfield Center will be holding open auditions in September for the musical, which will run weekends from December 2 through December 18. Featuring a score of music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, it was his first successful stage musical and one of several collaborations with lyricist Tim Rice.
Shore Shakespeare Presents “Measure for Measure”
The Shore Shakespeare Company will be touring the Eastern Shore in September with its latest production, Shakespeare’s “Measure for Measure.” The production will be staged outdoors at Adkins Arboretum on September 3 and 4 at 2 p.m.; Oxford Community Center on September 10 at 6 p.m. and 11 at 3 p.m.; and Wilmer Park in Chestertown on September 17 at 6 p.m., and 18 at 3 p.m.
“Grand Art Under a Grand” Opens
“Grand Art Under a Grand” opens at Troika Gallery on Friday, September 2 featuring select fine art by the Troika artists priced under $1,000. This popular exhibit opens on First Friday, at 11 a.m., and will go live on the gallery website, www.troikagallery.com, at noon when phone calls at 410-770-9190 will be taken for online sales. No specially priced art will be sold before the opening.
Oxford Museum Hosts New Exhibit
Recently, the Oxford Museum unveiled a new exhibition, “Rooted in the Land: A Tribute to Eastern Shore Farmers.” This exhibit allows renowned photographer Edwin Remsberg to tell the story of multigenerational family roots in agriculture and pay tribute to the farmers of the Eastern Shore through striking and poignant images of the agricultural community.
Talbot Arts Selects New Board President
Talbot Arts welcomes Amy Blades Steward as the president of the county arts council board, effective July 1. Amy is an Easton native with a BA in English/Communications from Hood College in Frederick. In 1999, after returning from working on the Western Shore in historic preservation, she began work in health care marketing at MGW School of Nursing and eventually Shore Health System.
MSO’s “Season of Celebration”
As it welcomes Music Director and Conductor Michael Repper to the podium, the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra (MSO) will mark its 25th anniversary season – a “Season of Celebration” – with the introduction of a new four-concert Ensembles Series to complement its traditional five-concert Masterworks Series and New Year’s Eve concert.
Studio B Art Gallery Adds New Artist
Studio B Art Gallery is excited to announce the addition of Charles Newman to the gallery’s featured artist roster. Charles will join the studio this fall and attend a special reception during Easton Night Out on Friday, September 2. Come see his artwork and enjoy great conversation during the “Art Salon” reception from 5 to 8 p.m.
“Shore As I See It” Exhibit
On First Friday, September 2, The Artists’ Gallery will feature original compositions in pastel, oil, and silverpoint by Evie Baskin. Each image in this show has been inspired by the varying degrees of light and color found along the water and the richly textured landscapes and abundance of life surrounding us on the Eastern Shore.
Maryland Spirituals Initiative Gospel Concert
A talented group of 30 singers will travel from the Eastern Shore to Washington, D.C. under the auspices of the Maryland Spirituals Initiative to perform a gospel concert at the historic Cosmos Club on Monday, September 12. The Maryland Spirituals Initiative was created to begin a global conversation about the essential role of spirituals as one of America’s most compelling and elusive art forms.
Joe Mayer Retrospective Exhibition
“Every time I pick up the brush it’s a brand-new experience,” Joe Mayer was fond of saying. Joe had been painting and teaching art since 1959 up until his passing in 2020. He is also remembered as saying, “After 35 years devoted to watercolor landscapes, I find my work keeps leaning more and more towards non-objective paintings in oils, acrylics and watercolor. My recent exhibit reflects my attempts to create a perfect balance between a minimal number of shapes. I call it aesthetic homeostasis.”
“Imperfectly Perfect” Exhibition
Award winning acrylic painter, Maureen S. Farrell, is Main Street Gallery’s guest artist for September/October. Her show, “Imperfectly Perfect” highlights a collection of the artist’s figurative and abstract paintings that she created both in her home studio in Cambridge and her studio at the Davis Art Center in Easton.
