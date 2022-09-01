“Every time I pick up the brush it’s a brand-new experience,” Joe Mayer was fond of saying. Joe had been painting and teaching art since 1959 up until his passing in 2020. He is also remembered as saying, “After 35 years devoted to watercolor landscapes, I find my work keeps leaning more and more towards non-objective paintings in oils, acrylics and watercolor. My recent exhibit reflects my attempts to create a perfect balance between a minimal number of shapes. I call it aesthetic homeostasis.”

EASTON, MD ・ 12 DAYS AGO