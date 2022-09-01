Read full article on original website
KVAL
Police: Streets closed due to traffic collision
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police is advising drivers to avoid the streets of Barger Drive and Dakota Street because of a traffic collision. Both directions of Barger at Dakota will be closed until further updates.
KVAL
UPDATE: Male rider dead from ATV accident at the Eugene Motocross park
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. — UPDATE (4:10 p.m.):. "We were called to Eugene Motocross track for rider down, patient went into cardiac arrest and unfortunately succumb to his injuries and died as a result," said Lt. Tressa Miller with Lane Fire Authority. --- According to Lane Fire Authority, one rider...
KVAL
East Waldo, Box Canyon areas move to Level 2 (BE SET) evacuation level
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Recent fire growth has prompted an increase in evacuation levels for areas around the Cedar Creek Fire, Lane County officials reported Friday afternoon. Campers, hikers and other people planning to visit during the holiday weekend are encouraged to make alternate plans, and – at minimum – be aware of the threat of wildfire and lack of communications infrastructure in rural areas.
KVAL
Patterson House apartment complex catches fire in early-morning hours
EUGENE, Ore. — A three-alarm fire broke out this morning at an apartment complex near downtown Eugene. Fire crews responded to the Patterson House complex, between East Broadway and 11th Avenue, just before 4:00 a.m. Our team on the scene took note that a field nearby the complex was...
KVAL
GO NOW! Shadow Bay Campground moves to Level 3; other areas upgraded to Level 1 and 2
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — UPDATE (4:06 p.m. September 3rd, 2022):. LEVEL 3 (GO NOW) EVACUATION NOTICES EXTENDED TO THE FOLLOWING AREAS:. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office has extended the Level 3 (GO NOW) evacuation notice for the East Waldo area to include:. Shadow Bay Campground and the area...
KVAL
RV Fire leaves woman with burns on hands
EUGENE, Ore. — An RV fire broke out Saturday evening on west 14th and Chambers. The fire sent a plume of smoke over the surrounding area. According to Eugene Police, the cause of the fire was a gas spill that spilled from a generator outside the RV. Police said...
KVAL
Deschutes and Lane County Sheriff's Office SAR Teams assist lost hikers
DESHUTES, Ore. — Early Tuesday morning, at about 1:00 a.m., Deschutes County 911 received a request from a Lane County Sheriff's Office SAR Coordinator for assistance in locating two lost hikers, one a 38-year old female, the other a 50-year old male, who were about 1/2 mile West of the South Sister Climbers Trail.
KVAL
Lane County engages with lawyers, pursuing litigations in regard to Holiday Farm Fire
Lane county has hired law firms for an eventual lawsuit over the Holiday Farm Fire. Almost two years after the fire began, the board brought on three firms that will begin litigation against those found responsible for the damages. To be clear, they have not filed a lawsuit, as the...
KVAL
Cottage Grove receives $5 million grant to revitalize historic downtown district
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — $5-million dollars is coming to Cottage Grove to revitalize its historic downtown area, but they are not knocking down buildings. They will fix things like cracked sidewalks, uneven roads, and replant trees. The project will go from the Main Street Bridge to 8th Street; about...
KVAL
Be prepared for delays in travel this Labor Day weekend
Many Oregonians are expected to travel this Labor Day weekend, but the numbers will be down compared to other summer holidays. Either way AAA has some tips to keep in mind. Peak travel times today are now until 7 p.m. and if you're returning Monday between Noon and 6 p.m. you are likely to experience more traffic.
KVAL
Two teens arrested after group attacks people, causes damage at Keizer, Ore. Target store
KEIZER, Ore. — Officers arrested two teenagers on Friday night after a destructive incident at the Keizer Target store where teens were accused of attacking store employees and an elderly man, police officials said. Reports first came in at about 8:45 p.m. of teenagers harassing customers in front of...
KVAL
Update: Missing woman with dementia found safe
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — UPDATE: The Lane County Sheriff's Office says Nancy Peschel has been located and is safe. LANE COUNTY, Ore. - Thursday night, at approximately 8:30 p.m., LCSO was notified of an endangered missing person from the Dorena/Cottage Grove area. Deputies learned that 88-year-old Nancy Peschel departed...
KVAL
Police: Watch out for online rental/real estate scams
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police received several reports from people in the community who rented apartments or homes, paid a security deposit or first month's rent, and come to find out the property they rented was not actually available or did not even exist. According to EPD, The person...
KVAL
New medical and health services for inmates at Springfield Municipal Jail
"I think it'll be a seamless transition between the folks, whether they're here in Springfield or the lane county jail." Chief of Springfield Police, Andrew Shearer. At a ribbon cutting event Friday he and city officials started a new partnership with WellPath. It's a company that will provide around the...
KVAL
Police: Teen arrested after stealing U-Haul pickup and driving recklessly
EUGENE, Ore. — A teen was arrested Thursday after stealing a U-Haul pickup truck and doing donuts with it in a parking lot. The Eugene Police Department reports that at 8:12 a.m. on September 1, and EPD youth services officer (previously known as ‘school resource officer’) was flagged down by a woman near Roosevelt Boulevard and North Cleveland Road.
KVAL
National Blood Donation Week ends Wednesday
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Counties around the country are suffering from a massive blood shortage, that medical officials are dubbing a "blood crisis," with Lane County being no exception. Back in 2016, National Blood Donation week started as a way to help raise awareness for a severe, ongoing blood...
KVAL
Wild Goat Sports Bar draws crowd for first Ducks game
EUGENE, Ore. — College football is back in Eugene, and local sports bars are excited at the possible business that could be coming their way. "I'm expecting, just because of COVID with the past two years and everything, I think we're gonna be pretty busy this year," said Cassidy Moraida, a bartender at the Wild Goat Sports Bar and Grill. " Everyone can finally go back out to the bars with their friends and drink, and watch the game together instead of having to be stuck at home."
