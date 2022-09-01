Read full article on original website
Green Street Garage to reopen Sept. 6
ITHACA, N.Y.—The Green Street Garage is reopening on Sept. 6 with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony, hosted by the City of Ithaca and the Downtown Ithaca Alliance. Acting Mayor Laura Lewis said that “As we continue to see the public returning to downtown restaurants, movies and Cinemapolis, and shopping, we are so excited to celebrate the opening of the Green Street Garage where there are 268 parking spaces available for the public.”
Details released on three incidents in Ithaca Friday
ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithaca police published a batch of press releases related to three unrelated incidents in the City of Ithaca that took place throughout Friday. Around 3 a.m. on Sept. 2, police responded to a report of a domestic dispute in the 100 block of Cherry Street. Officers on the scene attempted to interview the involved parties and were informed that the suspect may be in possession of a handgun. During the investigation, police said that they observed the suspect attempting to conceal an item near his waistband before fleeing on foot.
Letter to the Editor: A response to recent TCAT coverage
This is a letter to the editor written by Ithaca resident Jim Kerrigan. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit letters to the editor, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. Thanks in general to The Voice for being the only local newspaper, and specifically for...
Weather: A good rain to start the week, turning sunnier for second half
ITHACA, N.Y. — A welcome rain will lead off this week’s weather, part of a cold front sweeping across Upstate New York, and likely to stall just far enough away to keep the cloudy skies brief. Warm, tranquil conditions are expected for the second half of the week as we start our trip through meteorological fall.
Water valve installation planned for Aug. 31
ITHACA, N.Y.—Installation of a new water tee and valve within the Town of Ithaca’s West Hill tank grid is planned for Wednesday, Aug. 31 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Water pressure for certain customers may be affected as work progresses, particularly for residents on Oakwood Lane, Brookfield Road, Hector Street, Westwood Knoll, Sunrise Road and Warren and Richard Places, and the highest priority will be to maintain water service to Cayuga Medical Center.
Snow removal advocates continue push for sidewalk reform
ITHACA, N.Y.—Who among us hasn’t struggled to navigate an Ithaca sidewalk after a night of snow? Tripping and trudging and traipsing along while trying not to twist an ankle during the trek. A group of Ithacans are trying to find solutions, organizing to push city officials to improve...
Cinemapolis leader Brett Bossard stepping down
ITHACA, N.Y.—Longtime Cinemapolis Executive Director Brett Bossard has announced he will be leaving the independent movie theater during this month. The announcement was made in a press release Friday morning. Bossard will be taking a job with Ithaca College as the Executive Director of Alumni and Family Engagement. “After...
Gallery: The BBQ music festival
ITHACA, N.Y.—The 6th annual The BBQ music festival returned August 26 and 27 to Trumansburg, New York, and featured two stages of musical acts, plus vendors with food and merchandise. This year’s BBQ is dedicated to passing the New York Health Act in order to provide Medicare to all...
‘Smash Lab’ celebrates a year of esports competition and community in downtown Ithaca
This story was written by Guest Contributor Jay Bradley. Adam “Oculus” Avramis stood up to address the packed crowd at the Modern Alchemy Game Bar on West State Street in Ithaca. “Quit your friendlies! Quit your friendlies!”. All of a sudden the clacking of GameCube controllers stopped and...
State confirms one new monkeypox case, Tompkins County total remains at 3
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—The Tompkins County Health Department (TCHD) confirmed Sept. 1 that a new positive case has been confirmed within Tompkins county. The New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) informed the TCHD that one of the previously reported positive cases of monkeypox within the county was a false positive and will be removed from the state’s case tracker, though with the new positive case, the county’s total will remain at three.
Gallery: See what’s under construction in the rest of Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. — Wrapping up this month’s construction galleries, here’s a look at other larger construction project in and around the city of gorges. For a look at part one, which focused on Cornell, follow the link here. For part two, Collegetown and Downtown, click on this link here.
Tompkins County reports 66th death from COVID-19
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—The Tompkins County Health Department has reported another death from COVID-19, the 66th reported in the county since the pandemic began in March 2020. It’s the first reported death in the county from COVID-19 since July 29. “Sadly TCHD was notified of the death of a...
Heat advisory in effect through Monday evening
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—A heat advisory is in place through 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, issued by the National Weather Service in Binghamton. The head index values are expected to be in the mid 90s, resulting in hot temperatures and high humidity. The Tompkins County Health Department suggests knowing the signs of heatstroke and exhaustion, and to take precautions to stay cool and hydrated.
Sheriff’s office searching for three suspects in late night robbery
ITHACA, N.Y.—The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) responded to a reported robbery at approximately 11:35 p.m. on Aug. 31 near the Uptown Village Apartments in the Town of Ithaca. The victim reported that an arranged meeting was set up to sell clothing items to an individual at the...
Serial summer burglary suspect indicted on felony charges
ITHACA, N.Y.—Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten has announced the indictments of two people in connection to recent incidents around the City of Ithaca. Most prominently, Michael Thomas, 33 years old of Newfield, was indicted by a grand jury on 16 counts of third-degree burglary for a string of break-ins at businesses around the city, including the Antler Restaurant, Hickey’s Music Center, Fall Creek House, and several others. Thomas was arrested several times over a weeks-long stretch during the summer.
Slowly, county ethics board’s investigation into Reimagining, Myrick moves ahead
ITHACA, N.Y.—At their meeting last Friday, the Tompkins County Ethics Advisory Board had little movement to speak of regarding the ethics investigation it’s conducting into the City of Ithaca and Tompkins County’s Reimagining Public Safety (RPS) process. The board is waiting on several key parties to respond...
Gallery: See what’s under construction in Collegetown and Downtown
ITHACA, N.Y. — Onward and upward, especially in Ithaca’s two densest neighborhoods, Collegetown and Downtown. Part two of this month’s three-part construction update gallery series primarily focuses on projects underway in those two neighborhoods. Have yourself a coffee or tea and read on. For those of who...
Weather: A summer swelter to start, but more pleasant late week
ITHACA, N.Y. — As the days are starting to grow shorter, summer has at least one more hurrah in store for Tompkins County, with temperatures flirting with 90 to start out the week. However, a more seasonable, and arguably more comfortable pattern is in store for the second half of the week.
One arrested after armed robbery attempt
ITHACA, N.Y.—The Ithaca Police Department announced the arrest of one person after a Tuesday night armed robbery attempt. Police said they responded to the Five Below on South Meadow Street around 8:24 p.m. after a report of a robbery in progress. The victim told police upon their arrival that...
Lawsuits filed against four IPD officers for excessive force during 2019 Commons arrests
ITHACA, N.Y.—A federal lawsuit naming four Ithaca Police Department officers as defendants has been filed, alleging that their arrests of two people during an infamous incident in April 2019 constituted a use of excessive force. IPD officers Benjamin Buck, Zachary Dorn and Gregory Herz are all named in the...
