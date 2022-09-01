ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

The Ithaca Voice

Green Street Garage to reopen Sept. 6

ITHACA, N.Y.—The Green Street Garage is reopening on Sept. 6 with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony, hosted by the City of Ithaca and the Downtown Ithaca Alliance. Acting Mayor Laura Lewis said that “As we continue to see the public returning to downtown restaurants, movies and Cinemapolis, and shopping, we are so excited to celebrate the opening of the Green Street Garage where there are 268 parking spaces available for the public.”
The Ithaca Voice

Details released on three incidents in Ithaca Friday

ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithaca police published a batch of press releases related to three unrelated incidents in the City of Ithaca that took place throughout Friday. Around 3 a.m. on Sept. 2, police responded to a report of a domestic dispute in the 100 block of Cherry Street. Officers on the scene attempted to interview the involved parties and were informed that the suspect may be in possession of a handgun. During the investigation, police said that they observed the suspect attempting to conceal an item near his waistband before fleeing on foot.
The Ithaca Voice

Water valve installation planned for Aug. 31

ITHACA, N.Y.—Installation of a new water tee and valve within the Town of Ithaca’s West Hill tank grid is planned for Wednesday, Aug. 31 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Water pressure for certain customers may be affected as work progresses, particularly for residents on Oakwood Lane, Brookfield Road, Hector Street, Westwood Knoll, Sunrise Road and Warren and Richard Places, and the highest priority will be to maintain water service to Cayuga Medical Center.
The Ithaca Voice

Cinemapolis leader Brett Bossard stepping down

ITHACA, N.Y.—Longtime Cinemapolis Executive Director Brett Bossard has announced he will be leaving the independent movie theater during this month. The announcement was made in a press release Friday morning. Bossard will be taking a job with Ithaca College as the Executive Director of Alumni and Family Engagement. “After...
The Ithaca Voice

Gallery: The BBQ music festival

ITHACA, N.Y.—The 6th annual The BBQ music festival returned August 26 and 27 to Trumansburg, New York, and featured two stages of musical acts, plus vendors with food and merchandise. This year’s BBQ is dedicated to passing the New York Health Act in order to provide Medicare to all...
The Ithaca Voice

State confirms one new monkeypox case, Tompkins County total remains at 3

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—The Tompkins County Health Department (TCHD) confirmed Sept. 1 that a new positive case has been confirmed within Tompkins county. The New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) informed the TCHD that one of the previously reported positive cases of monkeypox within the county was a false positive and will be removed from the state’s case tracker, though with the new positive case, the county’s total will remain at three.
The Ithaca Voice

Heat advisory in effect through Monday evening

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—A heat advisory is in place through 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, issued by the National Weather Service in Binghamton. The head index values are expected to be in the mid 90s, resulting in hot temperatures and high humidity. The Tompkins County Health Department suggests knowing the signs of heatstroke and exhaustion, and to take precautions to stay cool and hydrated.
The Ithaca Voice

Serial summer burglary suspect indicted on felony charges

ITHACA, N.Y.—Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten has announced the indictments of two people in connection to recent incidents around the City of Ithaca. Most prominently, Michael Thomas, 33 years old of Newfield, was indicted by a grand jury on 16 counts of third-degree burglary for a string of break-ins at businesses around the city, including the Antler Restaurant, Hickey’s Music Center, Fall Creek House, and several others. Thomas was arrested several times over a weeks-long stretch during the summer.
The Ithaca Voice

One arrested after armed robbery attempt

ITHACA, N.Y.—The Ithaca Police Department announced the arrest of one person after a Tuesday night armed robbery attempt. Police said they responded to the Five Below on South Meadow Street around 8:24 p.m. after a report of a robbery in progress. The victim told police upon their arrival that...
The Ithaca Voice

