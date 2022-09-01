ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

ClutchPoints

Jalen Reagor reveals big change after trade from Eagles

Earlier in the week, the Philadelphia Eagles moved on from former first-round pick Jalen Reagor. The Eagles traded Reagor to the Minnesota Vikings. In return for Reagor, the Vikings sent the Eagles two future draft picks. A 2023 seventh-round pick, and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick. During his time with the Eagles, Jalen Reagor wore […] The post Jalen Reagor reveals big change after trade from Eagles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBC Sports

One huge reason the future looks bright for the Eagles

Their oldest skill player is 27. Their oldest linebacker is 27. Nearly half the roster is 24 or younger. They have just five players in their 30s. Eagles GM Howie Roseman dramatically reshaped the Eagles’ roster this offseason, and he did it with an eye not just on talent but also on youth.
ClutchPoints

1 Sixers player in danger of losing starting job in 2022-23 NBA training camp

The 2022-23 NBA season could be a great one for the Philadelphia 76ers. The supporting cast around Joel Embiid has some impressive depth after some shrewd moves from the front office. The key nucleus around Embiid is set (barring the unforeseen) as the Sixers’ training camp approaches. Philadelphia’s starting lineup is not hard to project. […] The post 1 Sixers player in danger of losing starting job in 2022-23 NBA training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sixers' Furkan Korkmaz got into a fight in locker room after ejection

As everybody in the NBA prepares for training camp for the upcoming 2022-23 season, some competitive basketball is going on as EuroBasket 2022 got underway on Thursday. Philadelphia 76ers guard Furkan Korkmaz is competing for his native country of Turkey and on Saturday as they competed with Georgia, he got into a little altercation with guard Duda Sanadze. When considering the results of the altercation, the officials decided to eject Korkmaz amid an ugly scene where fans began throwing cups onto the court.
