As everybody in the NBA prepares for training camp for the upcoming 2022-23 season, some competitive basketball is going on as EuroBasket 2022 got underway on Thursday. Philadelphia 76ers guard Furkan Korkmaz is competing for his native country of Turkey and on Saturday as they competed with Georgia, he got into a little altercation with guard Duda Sanadze. When considering the results of the altercation, the officials decided to eject Korkmaz amid an ugly scene where fans began throwing cups onto the court.

NBA ・ 23 HOURS AGO