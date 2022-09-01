GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSN/KPR) - Investigators say they have new evidence in a cold case double homicide in Great Bend. KNS reports that 24-year-old Mandy Alexander was working and 79-year-old Mary Drake was a customer at the Dolly Madison bakery where their bodies were found on September 4th, 2002. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Great Bend Police Department are holding a joint news conference Tuesday about new evidence in the cold case. The KBI lists a $17,000 reward for an arrest and conviction in the case.

GREAT BEND, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO