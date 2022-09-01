ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Alaskan Bush People' Stars Reportedly No Longer Live in Rumored $2.7 Million Mansion?

Alaskan Bush People fans might be surprised to learn that the Brown family allegedly don't always rough it in the woods as the show claims. The lifestyle portrayed in Alaska and featured on the Discovery staple stands in contrast to what many consider the reality, especially as the family attempts to return for another season. These rumors are only amplified with the headlines the family grabs due to horrifying accidents, police interactions and romantic entanglement. And now with a war of words between the stars and the locals in Alaska, new light is shined on their homestead situation.
Outsider.com

‘Chicago PD’ Alum Lisseth Chavez Lands Big New Role

ABC’s The Rookie is recruiting a new rookie. Season five is shaping up and the new cast member comes in the form of Chicago P.D. alum Lisseth Chavez. Chavez will be appearing as a guest star in multiple season five episodes. She’ll be playing the role of Celina, a new and overconfident rookie with high marks at the Academy. Her unconventional approach to police work will pose a unique challenge for her training officer.
Bossip

SOUL FOOD With Tara Wallace' Premieres On The Impact Network

A reality star turned host is chatting with BOSSIP about her new talk show that’s uniting culinary with commentary. Tara Wallace is the official host of “SOUL FOOD with Tara Wallace” which premiered Saturday, September 3rd on the IMPACT NETWORK, the fast-growing independent, 100% African American founded and operated inspirational television network that’s available in 80 million homes.
Popculture

'Good Bones: Risky Business' Star Mina Starsiak Hawk Teases 'No More Private Moments' in HGTV Spinoff (Exclusive)

After winning the hearts of audiences with Good Bones alongside her mom Karen E. Laine, HGTV star Mina Starsiak Hawk is taking on her biggest, riskiest renovation challenge yet with her spinoff series, Good Bones: Risky Business premiering this Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV and discovery+. The miniseries will feature Hawk going at it on her own without the Two Chicks & a Hammer crew to purchase the historic Sanders House in the Indianapolis neighborhood of Fountain Square. Tackling the 7,000-square-foot property, which includes the main home and a carriage house, the renovation is Hawk's greatest project ever tackled in terms of size and budget.
Distractify

What Is 'Below Deck Med' Alum Chef Mathew Shea Up to Now?

The seventh season of Below Deck Mediterranean may be in full swing with a mostly-new set of cast members, but longtime fans of the hit Below Deck spin-off series haven't forgotten about some of the more memorable past stars. Fans have been able to catch up with deckhand Mzi Dempers...
The Ringer

‘Beverly Hills’ Episode 16 and ‘Dubai’ Episode 13

Rachel Lindsay and Jodi Walker tackle a mountain of Bravo news to kick off this week’s Morally Corrupt (1:13), before turning their attention to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12, Episode 16 (28:45). Then, Rachel is joined by Callie Curry to recap the Season 1 The Real Housewives of Dubai Reunion Part 1 (49:08).
TheWrap

Chef Alex Guarnaschelli Remembers the ‘Make or Break Moment’ She Cut Off Her Fingertip While Filming ‘Alex vs America’

Chef Alex Guarnaschelli is a titan of cooking competition shows. A “Chopped” and “Guy’s Grocery Games” regular and the host of “Supermarket Stakeout,” Guarnaschelli has also beat Bobby Flay and conquered the Kitchen Stadium to become an Iron Chef. And now that she’s put her name on her own cooking competition show, you better believe every episode is a knock-down-drag-out. In fact, a Season 2 episode quite literally got bloody when the chef suffered a scary kitchen injury — and in true Guarnaschelli fashion, refused to give up anyway.
Chron.com

Chron.com is committed to covering state, national and international news with an emphasis on providing news and entertainment articles that is of special interest to residents of Houston and Texas.

