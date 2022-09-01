Southampton complete £8m deal to sign Croatian defender Duje Caleta-Car from Marseille with manager Ralph Hasenhuttl praising the 'quality' he will bring to the 'centre back group

Duje Caleta-Car has joined Southampton in an £8m deal from Marseille pending a work permit and international clearance.

The Croatian was on Southampton's deadline day centre-back list as a replacement for their defensive departures.

Jack Stephens has joined Bournemouth on loan and Jan Bednarek is Aston Villa bound, having previously been lined up by West Ham.

Caleta-Car has signed a four-year deal at St Mary's.

Southampton have enjoyed a solid start to their Premier League campaign after a busy summer.

Ralph Hasenhuttl said: 'Duje is already a very established and experienced player, who has done an impressive job at his previous clubs.

Jan Bednarek will join Aston Villa this window after he was allowed to depart by Southampton

'He is a big presence on the pitch and he will bring even more quality into our centre-back group. It is important we have good depth and options in this position, and he gives us another very strong one.'

Meanwhile, Caleta-Car said: 'It was really a crazy day. I’m very excited because I spoke with the coach, I think he is a good coach and of course the team – I watched them against Chelsea and in the games before.

'I know the way they play, they have a lot of young players, so I think I can come good in the group and be with them every day, to progress with them together.'

Hasenhuttl's side climbed above Chelsea into seventh after beating the west London side 2-1 at St Mary's earlier this week.

The club have pursued a path of youth with Hasenhuttl viewed as the man to develop the players brought in to the first team fold this summer.

Strong performances from the likes of Romeo Lavia and Armel Bella-Kotchap have ensured a positive atmosphere at the south coast club so far this term.