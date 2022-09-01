ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyon County, IA

agupdate.com

Planning ahead: Big things in store for Clay County Fair

This year’s Clay County Fair in Spencer, Iowa, may see some challenges in obtaining fair help and with the current economy and high gas prices, but Clay County Fair CEO Jeremy Parsons feels signs are pointing to a normal fair. “Historically, high gas prices are good for fairs. People...
SPENCER, IA
more1049.com

Clay County Receives Bid For Building Renovation in Spencer

Spencer, IA (KICD) — Clay County is making progress in the plan to renovate the former Northwest Bank building just North of the courthouse in Spencer. Supervisor Chair Barry Anderson detailed some of the changes that need to take place in the building to get it ready to house the County Attorney and Veterans Affair offices.
CLAY COUNTY, IA
newscenter1.tv

Iowa man identified in fatal ATV crash

Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2020 Ranger XP1000 ATV was eastbound on Experimental Forest Road when the vehicle left the roadway while negotiating a curve. The vehicle rolled and all three occupants were thrown from the ATV. Chad Shaw, the 51-year-old driver, was pronounced dead at the scene. The...
SPENCER, IA
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Business
City
Alvord, IA
Local
Iowa Industry
City
Rock Rapids, IA
Local
Iowa Government
County
Lyon County, IA
Lyon County, IA
Government
Rock Rapids, IA
Government
Sioux City Journal

'I'm disappointed for the voters." Iowa 4th District Rep. Feenstra, challenger Melton spar over scrapped campaign forum at Clay County Fair

SPENCER, Iowa — With less than 70 days until Election Day for Iowa's Fourth Congressional District, Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Hull, and Democratic challenger Ryan Melton are going back and forth about a canceled joint candidate appearance at the district's largest county fair. Feenstra, a first-term House member, and Melton,...
CLAY COUNTY, IA
siouxfalls.business

Valentino’s picks first site for Sioux Falls return

If you’ve been craving Valentino’s for the past seven years, you won’t be much longer. The Nebraska-based Italian restaurant is returning to Sioux Falls after closing in 2015. It’s being franchised locally by Jenny Pals, who said her family has been working on franchising the concept for...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Van Voorst sworn in as Sioux County sheriff

ORANGE CITY—Jamie Van Voorst took the oath of office to become Sioux County sheriff at the conclusion of a special meeting of the Sioux County Board of Supervisors on Thursday. Van Voorst, 48, takes the post as the county’s interim sheriff, where he will serve out the remainder of...
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
ESPN Sioux Falls

South Dakota’s 10 Cheapest Towns to Live In

South Dakota is consistently ranked as one of the most affordable states to live in the entire country. A recent study done by Homesnacks ranked the Mount Rushmore State at number five in terms of affordability among the 50 U.S. states. While the state as a whole is generally budget-friendly...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Minnesotan jailed after threats in George

GEORGE—A 26-year-old Ellsworth, MN, man was arrested Thursday, Sept. 1, on a charge of first-degree harassment. The arrest of Alexander John Owen stemmed from an incident the previous morning at Dollar General in George, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office. Owen was an employee at the store...
GEORGE, IA
sfsimplified.com

How local news in Sioux Falls is changing

Simplified: The local news landscape in Sioux Falls is seeing legacy, corporately-owned media outlets shrink as startup, locally-owned news outlets grow. The latest example is The Dakota Scout, a new print and digital newspaper that launched this week. Why it matters. The local news scene in Sioux Falls reflects what's...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Two teens hurt in rollover near Sanborn

SANBORN—Two teenagers received minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident about 5:50 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, south of Sanborn. Seventeen-year-old Willie Leon Conley Jr. of Paullina was driving west on 340th Street when he drove through a mud hole on the Level B road and lost control of his 2007 Kia Spectra, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
SANBORN, IA
nwestiowa.com

Big Sioux River Days features new events

HAWARDEN—Big Sioux River Days kicks off a day earlier this year. Events kick off Sept. 1 with a new feature to this year’s line up, a Cruise Night 6-8 p.m. As part of the fun, West Sioux High School’s varsity football team will be along Central Avenue signing autographs 6-7 p.m. The first 50 people will get a custom poster.
HAWARDEN, IA
nwestiowa.com

Two women arrested for meth in Sheldon

SHELDON—Two women were arrested on drug-related charges following a traffic stop about 3 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, in Sheldon. The arrests of 49-year-old Mary Lois Smith of Holdingford, MN, and 38-year-old Amber Dawn Berger of Sheldon stemmed from the stop of a 2001 Ford Focus on East Third Street, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
SHELDON, IA
nwestiowa.com

Highway 75 construction to begin next year

SIOUX CENTER—The $42 million reconstruction of Highway 75 through Sioux Center that’s been in the works for several years is slated to start next summer. The 2.5-mile project stretches from 20th Street South to 12th Street North. Highway 75’s reconstruction is a shared project between the city and...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 2 (9-2-22)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - High school football is fully underway across the Dakota News Now viewing area with Southwest Minnesota preps kicking off this week to join South Dakota and Northwest Iowa!. Our third show featured highlights from 16 games across the region. In the video viewer...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Hull man arrested for pot after search

HULL—A 22-year-old Hull man was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 31, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Royce Lee Cox stemmed from the execution of a search warrant at his residence at 1424 Brown St. in Hull...
HULL, IA

