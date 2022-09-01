ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robert Downey, Jr., Anne Hathaway, more attending Telluride Film Festival

By Fred Topel
 4 days ago

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- The Telluride Film Festival announced its lineup on Thursday. The festival runs Friday - Monday in Telluride, Colo. and traditionally announces its films the day before opening night.

Robert Downey Jr. will attend the Telluride Film Festival with a documentary about his father. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI.

Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong will attend with their Armageddon Time director James Gray . Oscar-winner Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu will attend with the cast of Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths.

Luca Guadagnino's Bones and All and Sam Mendes ' Empire of Light are playing with directors and cast members attending. The festival will also show Guadagnino's 2020 Ferragamo documentary Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams.

Cate Blanchett will also attend with Tar director Todd Field, as well as director Sarah Polley and her cast of Women Talking which includes Frances McDormand , Rooney Mara , Claire Foy and Jessie Buckley.

Mary McCartney will attend with her Abbey Road documentary If These Walls Could Sing . Other documentaries include Robert Downey , Jr.'s film about his father, Sr. , as well as docs A Compassionate Spy and The Corridors of Power.

Mark Cousins has both The March on Rome and My Name Is Alfred Hitchcock . Werner Herzog has both The Fire Within: A Requiem for Katia and Maurice Kraff t and Theater of Thought , plus Herzog is the subject of Werner Herzog: Radical Dreamer .

Additional films playing include Bobi Wine, Ghetto President; Broker; Close; The End of the World; The Future Tense; Godland; Good Night Oppy; Holy Spider; Icarus: The Aftermath; Lady Chatterley's Lover; Last Flight Home; Living; Merkel; One Fine Morning; Retrograde; Squaring the Circle; Tori and Lokita; Wildcat; The Wonder; 1341 Frames of Love and War; Desperate Souls, Dark City and the Legend of Midnight Cowboy; Fragments of Paradise; The Last Rider; The Melies Mystery; Miucha, The Voice of Bossa Nova; The Padilla Affair; The Return of Tanya Tucker; Bobi Wine in Concert and See You Friday, Robinson.

Episodic television and shorts playing at Telluride includes Anastasia; Angola Do You Hear Us? Voices From a Plantation Prison; The Best Chef in the World; Guerrilla Habeas; Le Pupille; Marianne; Russia [1985 - 1999' Traumazone and The U.S. and the Holocaust.

Telluride will also host retrospective screenings of Orlando; Elegy of Voyage; Getting to Know the Big, Wide World; L'Atalanta; Oasis; Where Is the Friend's Home? and The Wonders . The festival will also premiere a 3-D screening of The Melies American Negatives along with The Robber Symphony, Kentucky Pride, El and Eight Deadly Shots.

