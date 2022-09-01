I am in support of Maria Gutzeit for the SCV Water Agency board. I’ve known her for 15-plus years as a friend and neighbor. For nearly 20 years Maria has certainly demonstrated vision and leadership when it comes to caring about water for the Santa Clarita Valley. She has served on the Newhall County Water District board and the SCV Water board. She understands the balance of growth and development and water needs. She is the current board president of the SCV Groundwater Sustainability Agency. The lady knows water.

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO