Emergency responders called to possible stabbing
Two individuals were treated for injuries during a fight that escalated into a possible stabbing in an alley in Santa Clarita Wednesday evening, according to fire officials. According to Christain Chavez, a Los Angeles County Fire Department supervising dispatcher, emergency personnel received reports for a medical emergency at approximately 6:49 p.m. at Arch Street between Second and Third streets in Santa Clarita.
Four people transported to hospital after Highway 14 rollover
A traffic collision on the southbound side of Highway 14 resulted in four of five people involved in the incident being transported to a nearby hospital and caused a short delay for commuters Tuesday afternoon, according to emergency personnel. Craig Little, public information officer for the Los Angeles County Fire...
Body found in Newhall prompts investigation
Law enforcement officials have confirmed they are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in Newhall on Tuesday night. The cause of death for the man, who was found at approximately 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of 12th Street and Arch Street, remains under investigation and his identification had not yet been released as of Wednesday.
Heat wave, flex alerts continue for Santa Clarita
The heat wave that has broiled much of the state of California for the past week is forecasted to continue until at least Friday, resulting in “extreme heat warnings” and possible rolling blackouts, according to officials. In addition to causing dangerously high temperatures, the heat wave resulted in...
Valencia man identified as third victim in fatal crash
The third victim in a fatal crash on San Francisquito Canyon Road last month was identified by officials at the L.A. County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office on Wednesday. Law enforcement officials confirmed this week that Wilbert Montenegro, 40, was the third victim in a fiery San Francisquito Canyon Road crash on Aug. 28 that also resulted in the deaths of 28-year-old Spencer Thomas, of Santa Clarita, and Shane Rivera, 41, of Glendale.
Minimum-security inmate walks off Acton fire camp
California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials are searching for a minimum-security inmate who walked away from his fire camp Monday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials. Matthew Wells, 36, was said to have disappeared from the Acton Conservation Camp located on the 8800 block of Soledad Canyon Road after...
Interstate 5 road closures listed as ‘long-term’
Two lanes of Interstate 5 remained closed north of Castaic on Tuesday due to damage sustained in last week’s Route Fire. According to the California Department of Transportation’s District 7 Planned Lane Closures web report, lanes three and four of Interstate 5 stand at an indefinite, long-term closure as of Sunday at 8:01 a.m.
Jim Ventress | Gutzeit Knows Water
I am in support of Maria Gutzeit for the SCV Water Agency board. I’ve known her for 15-plus years as a friend and neighbor. For nearly 20 years Maria has certainly demonstrated vision and leadership when it comes to caring about water for the Santa Clarita Valley. She has served on the Newhall County Water District board and the SCV Water board. She understands the balance of growth and development and water needs. She is the current board president of the SCV Groundwater Sustainability Agency. The lady knows water.
Man arrested on suspicion of DUI after vehicle found next to railroad tracks
A man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after allegedly abandoning his vehicle along the railroad tracks in Newhall Wednesday night, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Sgt. M. Bengston, deputies responded to an 8:37 p.m. call regarding a vehicle stuck on the railroad tracks...
Juvenile approached by unknown man in a white sedan
A girl was approached by a man in a white sedan offering the juvenile a ride on Tuesday morning in Saugus, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Deputy Robert Jensen, a spokesman for the station, in an email to The Signal, the girl was walking along the roadway near the 27000 block of Bouquet Canyon Road when an unknown man in a white sedan, possibly a Toyota Corolla, approached her.
Castaic man arrested on suspicion of terrorize causing fear
A 71-year-old Castaic man was arrested on suspicion of terrorizing causing fear on Sunday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Deputy Robert Jensen, a spokesman for the station, in an email to The Signal, deputies had received a call for service regarding alleged criminal threats. Deputies learned upon arrival that a neighbor threatened another by saying he would, “slash his throat.”
Colleen Hawkins | Setting Record Straight on Bonds
A recent letter to the editor by Mr. Stephen Petzold (Aug. 23) made several assertions about Saugus Union School District facilities bonds that were misleading. Our community deserves accuracy and transparency when discussing how educational leaders are prudently managing tax dollars. I feel compelled to set the record straight for Saugus.
Jason Gibbs | Chasing the High
When you think about drug abuse… what do you picture? A dirty scene in a back alley with needles and meth pipes? You may be surprised to learn that the fastest-growing drug problem in the United States is not cocaine, heroin or methamphetamines. In fact, it is something that can probably be found in your own medicine cabinet.
$15 million racer woos crowds at Porsche Santa Clarita
It’s not every day you get to see a $15 million race-winning car, but crowds who went to Porsche Santa Clarita’s Cars and Coffee event on Saturday got to do it free of charge. Aside from its price tag, the 1997 Porsche GT1 also has an impressive performance...
High school students use atypical art show to express ‘taboo topics’
Denial and acceptance. These were the themes of night one and night two of the “Atypical Evening,” an art exhibit organized by local high school students at Global Prep Academy in Valencia over Labor Day weekend. The overall theme was self-expression, evident in the many works displayed that...
Football week four preview
Just two undefeated teams remain in the SCV after a wild week three. Most of the local teams will have their biggest tests yet at the perfect time. Foothill League schools will enter league play next week, getting one less non-league game than the five they would have had in previous seasons, as the league grows by one member with the addition of Castaic High School.
Boots and Brews attracts a crowd of over 7,000 country music fans
Despite the triple-digit heat wave, more than 7,000 people attended the country music festival, Boots and Brews, headlined by Brad Paisley on Saturday at Central Park. Boots and Brews is an annual country music festival that takes place in Morgan Hill, Ventura and Santa Clarita. The last Boots and Brews in Santa Clarita was in 2019, making it just shy of three years since the last festival.
‘This Ain’t Your Daddy’s Big Band!’ comes to the American Legion Post 507
American Legion Post 507 is scheduled to host “This Ain’t Your Daddy’s Big Band!” on Friday. “This Ain’t Your Daddy’s Big Band!” is a jazz band consisting of top Los Angeles musicians that reinvents TV and film hit songs. They are scheduled to...
