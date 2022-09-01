John Fetterman speaks on stroke recovery and not debating Dr. Oz

PITTSBURGH (100.1 FM and AM 1020 KDKA) Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman is firing back against comments from his political opponent.

Fetterman joined MSNBC last night for an exclusive interview.

The Democrat says he's recovering well, just a few months after his life-threatening stroke.

The Leiutenant Governor says while his recovery is going well, he's dealing with auditory processing issues, missing a word every now and then.

He talked about turning down an invitation to debate his Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz, next week.

Accusing the Dr. Oz campaign of taking low blows against him, Fetterman says he is open to a debate, on the proper terms.

“When they want to get into a serious conversation and really talk about having a debate, I’d be happy to engage in that.”

Oz's campaign says Fetterman just wants to hide his far-left beliefs.

“Right now, they have chosen to have a deeply unserious campaign to just ridicule someone that is just recovering from a stroke,” Fetterman said.