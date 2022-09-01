ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amma, WV

Herbert Hoover student dies after I-79 crash

By Rachel Pellegrino, Bob Schaper
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

UPDATE (6:50 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022): Family, friends and community members are mourning the loss of Leah Strickland, who tragically died in a car accident Wednesday, August 31.

She was a ninth-grade student at Herbert Hoover High School, where she played on the girl’s soccer team.

Throughout her life, friends and community members said she touched many lives on and off the soccer field.

“She was just always a delight to be around, my short time knowing her, but we’re saddened by her passing,” said Fred Albert, family friend. “But we know that her life mattered and she did leave an impression that we’ll remember always.”

Albert said Leah, who brought so much light into the world, will be missed for a very long time.

“We don’t understand why things like this happen, but we know that she left a mark here in her short life,” he said.

A Herbert Hoover High School spokesperson said there will be a moment of silence tomorrow night at the the school’s football game to honor Leah.

UPDATE (2:32 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022): According to officials with the athletic department of Herbert Hoover High School, Coach Michael Strickland’s daughter, Leah, died in the crash coming back from a soccer game.

In a statement posted to Facebook , they say, “Elk River Family, please remember Coach Michael Strickland, our girls soccer coach, and his family in your thoughts and prayers. He and his daughter Leah were involved in a horrible accident last night coming home from a soccer game at Braxton County. Unfortunately, Leah did not survive. Leah, your amazing spirit will continue to shine and live through our girls soccer program and with the friends and lives you have touched within our community. Rest easy #17 #OnceAHuskyAlwaysAHusky .”

AMMA, WV (WOWK) — A student at Herbert Hoover High School died from her injuries after a two-vehicle crash on I-79 Wednesday, state and school officials said.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. near Amma.

According to troopers, a vehicle was traveling southbound on the interstate when it hit the rear driver’s side of a flatbed truck. Troopers say the vehicle then went under the truck’s bed.

The passenger, whose identity has not yet been released, died at a hospital.

STAY IN THE KNOW : Sign up for the WOWK 13 News Daily Newsletter

A spokesperson for Kanawha County Schools said the victim, a ninth-grade student, was returning from a soccer game in Braxton County at the time of the incident.

Grief counselors will be on hand today.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

