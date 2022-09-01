ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillies Storm Back in DSL Finals, Take Game Two

By Alex Carr
 4 days ago

The Philadelphia Phillies rookie league affiliate claimed game two of the Dominican Summer League Finals.

Things are all tied up in the Dominican Summer League Finals, as the DSL Phillies stormed back from Tuesday's loss, claiming Wednesday's bout, 4-1.

Maxwel Hernandez, a 19-year-old right-hander, had a spectacular first season of professional ball, and capped it off with a six-inning gem on Wednesday. He allowed just one run on four hits, striking out five. On the season, he posted a 0.72 ERA across 49.2 innings (postseason numbers excluded) and looks to be a promising candidate to move stateside next season.

William Bergolla scored and drove in a run, and Raylin Heredia did the same, as the DSL Phillies knotted the series up at one.

Triple-A: Starting Pitching Depth Dwindles as Emanuel Goes Down

Southpaw Kent Emanuel left his start with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs after recording just one out on Wednesday. He allowed two runs on two hits prior to his exit.

It is unclear as of now how serious the injury might be, but Emanuel had been pitching extremely well for Lehigh Valley this season. At a time of great need, it's unfortunate timing for both the Phillies and the 30-year-old lefty.

Double-A: De La Cruz is Taking Big, Big Steps in the Right Direction

This is certainly a surprise. Many evaluators believed that Carlos De La Cruz would never make enough contact to make use of his six-foot-eight frame, but that hasn't stopped him from mashing through Double-A. He scored two hits on Wednesday, including a home run.

The 22-year-old is thriving at Baseballtown, hitting .286 and slugging at a .527 clip, posting a .836 OPS. On the flip side, the big-bodied outfielder has struck out 24 times across 23 games, and has drawn just three walks in that same span. Still, it's hard not to be excited about the season he's had.

Sure, Reading plays in an extremely hitter-friendly environment, but De La Cruz's success has stemmed across two levels now, and has at the very least proven to be semi-sustainable. It seems something has clicked.

All told, De La Cruz is slashing .272/.334/.482 across two levels, totaling an .816 OPS with 15 home runs on the year.

High-A: Another Two Hits for Big Baron, OPS Ascends to Season High

It's officially time to be intrigued: Baron Radcliff is on a tear to end the season.

After mashing two home runs in Tuesday's suspended contest, the 23-year-old slugger notched two more hits on Wednesday, including a blistered double.

With his massive August, the former fifth rounder has officially eclipsed the .800 OPS mark on the season, and is popping eyes with his big exit velocities, as well as a vastly underrated glove.

Single-A: PPD

Lehigh Valley IronPigs vs. Norfolk Tides: L 4-1

RHP Chris Devenski - 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 1 K

RHP Mark Appel - 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K

Reading Fightin Phils vs. Hartford Yard Goats: L 5-7

OF Jhailyn Ortiz - 3-for-5, HR, R, 3 RBI, K

OF Ethan Wilson - 3-for-4

Jersey Shore BlueClaws vs. Hudson Valley Renegades: W 2-1

OF Jared Carr - 2-for-3

RHP Carlo Reyes - 4.2 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 6 K

Clearwater Threshers vs. Lakeland Flying Tigers: PPD

