Florida State

Redfish cannot be harvested as of Sept. 1; Snook season is open for business

By Ed Killer, Florida Today
 4 days ago
Snook season opens. We've been waiting all summer for this, but of course, all we're going to catch are 40-inch slobs because they are everywhere. Literally. Fish under docks, along shorelines, around mangroves and on the beach for a chance to catch one of the 28-32 inch slot sized fish. Live bait works best such as live pilchards or sardines, or even finger mullet, but plenty of slot-sized snook will be caught on mullet-patterned swim baits and topwater plugs or lipped plugs.

Redfish become strictly catch & release. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has announced a redfish harvest closure for the entire Indian River Lagoon system, all 156 miles of it, including tributaries that feed into it and inlets that lead out of it. The FWC is concerned about habitat loss (seagrass die-off) that killed so many manatees since 2021 that it has made the regulation to protect redfish stocks.

Closures & regulations changes in effect: Anglers are reminded about these fishery harvest closures currently underway and ones about to begin and end.

  • Redfish: Harvest of redfish is banned in the Indian River Lagoon and Mosquito Lagoon beginning Sept. 1.
  • Alligator: Hunt season open Aug. 15-Nov. 1. Permits required.
  • Snook: Season opens statewide Sept. 1.
  • Lobster: Regular season opened Aug. 6.
  • Dolphin: New fishing regulations began May 1 for state waters. Bag limit is now 5 fish per day per angler; Vessel limit is now 30 fish per day. Captain & crew may not be included in limit.
  • Grouper: Shallow water grouper season is open May 1 through Dec. 31. That includes gag grouper, red grouper, scamp and six other lesser species.
  • Hogfish: Harvest of hogfish is open May 1 through Oct. 31, 2022 in the waters of the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida.
  • Tilefish: A commercial fishing closure is in place beginning July 6 until Dec. 31, 2022.
  • Bass: Bass at Headwaters Lake will soon become all catch and release.

For complete fishing regulations in Florida go to MyFWC.com.

Mosquito Lagoon

Speckled trout, redfish and black drum may be the biggest players in this region, but there are plenty of snook caught here, too. Use live shrimp either freelined or under a a popping cork to simulate the sound of trout feeding to get bites. Fish the shorelines to sight cast for hunting fish. Snook can be caught this way or in the Haulover Canal on jigs.

Offshore

Kingfish, cobia, tarpon, jacks and sharks are feeding on schools of bait located just off the beaches in 20-40 feet of water both north and south of Port Canaveral. Snapper have been on the reefs in 60-90 fee of water. Mangrove snapper, lane snapper and triggerfish can be caught there along with occasional cobia. Deeper reefs have catch & release red snapper and grouper and amberjacks.

Surf

Snook, whiting and croaker are being caught a beaches with little or no sargassum seaweed in the water. Snook will cruise the trough seeking whiting and croaker to eat. Spessard Holland and Ponce de Leon beaches are two excellent places to try. The mullet are starting to move south in their annual migration.

Sebastian Inlet

Now that snook season is open for harvest, expect the jetties to be crowded for a few days. Mullet are beginning their migration and many of the snook caught will need to be released because they are oversized. All redfish here must be released, including those in the 18-27 slot.

Indian River Lagoon

Pitch live shrimp or finger mullet under docks, to corners of seawalls, along shoals and in front of mangroves to get bites from slot-sized snook. Small tarpon are in the areas with mangroves taking live bait or small lipped plugs and suspending lures. Black drum are in schools south of the train bridge in Titusville.

Freshwater

Headwaters Lake has been the best spot to find bass, but the bite has been slow on live shiners probably because of the heat. Fish are going deeper, but are not feeding very aggressively. In many other lakes of the river, water levels are still at low stages making fishing difficult. Use caution not to lose a lower unit to submerged objects.

Ed Killer is florida today's outdoors writer. Friend Ed on Facebook at Ed Killer, follow him on Twitter @tcpalmekiller or email him ated.killer@tcpalm.com.

